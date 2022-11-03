ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Trump merger partner Digital World delays shareholder vote again

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zoKAP_0ixTLUTm00

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The blank-check acquisition company that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s social media firm is giving itself more time to get investors to agree to an extension to complete the deal after support fell short again.

Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) Chief Executive Patrick Orlando on Thursday said he is extending a voting deadline until Nov. 22.

DWAC has failed several times to secure support for a one-year extension to the deal because many in its shareholder base are individuals investors, such as fans of Trump, who are not accustomed to voting their shares.

At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates Trump’s Truth Social app, stands to receive from DWAC. DWAC inked a deal in October 2021 to take TMTG public.

DWAC shares, which have tumbled nearly 70% since January, inched up modestly in early trading on Thursday to $16.31.

The SPAC had already adjourned its shareholder meeting until Thursday from Oct. 10. Before that it had delayed several times, moving the deadline to Oct. 10 from Sept. 8, and before that from Sept. 6.

DWAC needs the support of 65% of its shareholders in order to have another year to complete the deal, which has been delayed by investigations by the federal government and financial regulator the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

By Sept. 26, DWAC had only 43% of shareholders’ approval, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Comments / 65

Sandra Elliott
4d ago

tRump just wants others involved in so he use their money. With all the lawsuits pending against him it doesn't look like a very good investment to risk your money in.

Reply(3)
61
Ultimate One ⚓️
4d ago

Sure, extend the deadline for Trump, how many other businesses, would extend their deadline for someone who's a "Failure" at every turn and moment, in a business venture like Trump? "NONE", that I have ever heard of. What? Do they really think it's going to get better? Not with Trump pulling the strings...

Reply
50
Spider
4d ago

Could his business failures finally catching up with him and a large corporation doesn't want to put a billion dollars in tRump's hands.

Reply(1)
41
Related
Salon

"We've waited long enough": Appeals court rules in favor of releasing Trump's tax returns

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to reconsider a ruling requiring the Treasury Department to turn over his tax returns. The full D.C. appeals court denied Trump's request for the court to rehear the case. A three-judge panel on the court in August unanimously denied Trump's appeal of the lower court decision that cleared the way for House Democrats to obtain his tax information from the IRS. The brief order on Thursday said there were no noted dissents.
Business Insider

A judge just tossed out the Justice Department's bid to force Trump donor and casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent

A judge said DOJ can't force alleged foreign agents to retroactively disclose their lobbying work. Judge James Boasberg said he was bound by longstanding federal appeals court precedent. The decision could impair the Justice Department's ability to police covert foreign influence. The Justice Department suffered a setback Wednesday in its...
Business Insider

A co-founder of the firm behind Truth Social says Trump retaliated against another exec who refused to gift some of his shares to Melania

Will Wilkerson, co-founder of Trump's media company, filed an SEC whistleblower complaint in August. Wilkerson detailed several allegations about the company to The Washington Post. An email obtained by the Post showed another co-founder believed Trump was retaliating against him. A co-founder of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company...
Newsweek

President Trump Is the Greatest President Ever for Israel and American Jews | Opinion

In recent weeks, we've seen Jew-hatred promoted by rapper and designer Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), basketball player Kyrie Irving, and the legion of ignorant haters inspired by their bigotry. On a per capita basis, Jews are the victims of more hate crimes in America than any other group; over 10 times as many as Asians or Latinos, more than twice as many as Muslims or African Americans, and 50% more than episodes of violence pertaining to sexual orientation or gender identity.
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Reuters

641K+
Followers
363K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy