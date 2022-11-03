ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is The Menu Hack That You Use To Get Cheaper Food?

By Tessa Fahey
 3 days ago

Ordering out hits your food budget hard, but it doesn't have to be so expensive. So, we want you to tell us the menu hack you use to get your favorite food for cheap.

Maybe you've figured out how to get your Chipotle burrito bowl for half the price.

Perhaps you love the shaken espresso drinks from Starbucks and know how to order one to knock a dollar off the price.

Or, maybe you know exactly which coupons to use to get a full lunch from McDonald's for $2.

Let us know your food ordering hacks in the comments, and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!

