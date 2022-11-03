ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Half of Americans Over 50 Are Now Caregivers

By Amy Norton
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3viDzv_0ixSGtfh00

THURSDAY, Nov. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- More than half of Americans aged 50 and up are helping an older adult manage tasks ranging from household chores to care for medical conditions, a new national poll shows.

Researchers said the findings highlight the critical role that everyday people are playing in the lives of older family members, friends and neighbors.

The results come from the University of Michigan's National Poll on Healthy Aging, an ongoing series of surveys on older Americans' well-being.

This go-around, researchers wanted to find out how many people in the 50-and-older demographic are acting not only as caregivers for an older adult, but as a "helper," too.

"Not everyone who helps an older person considers themselves a caregiver," said Courtney Polenick , an assistant professor of psychiatry at Michigan Medicine who worked with the poll team.

That could include people who help a relative, friend or neighbor with tasks like household repairs, yard work, shopping or finances. It's distinct from helping with care for medical conditions, going to doctor appointments, or assisting with personal care, like dressing and bathing.

"But those tasks are important," Polenick pointed out. "They're part of helping older adults remain independent and living in the community."

And Americans appear to be doing a lot of them.

Of nearly 2,200 poll respondents aged 50 to 80, 54% said they'd helped an older adult with "care tasks" in the past two years.

Most often, that did mean helping with health care "encounters" — like making or attending appointments and communicating with medical providers. But people also commonly helped with home repairs, yard work, grocery shopping, making meals and managing finances.

About one in six respondents helped an older person with personal care, like bathing and dressing.

In close to half of cases, people were helping a parent. But it was also common for respondents to be helping a friend or neighbor, a spouse or another relative.

Lending a helping hand has its challenges. The poll found that two-thirds of caregivers/helpers reported problems like physical and emotional fatigue, difficulty balancing family responsibilities and work, and lack of time for self-care.

People caring for an older adult with dementia often had an especially hard time: About half had to help with five or more tasks, and just as many said the responsibilities were harder than they'd expected.

Caring for someone with dementia is particularly complex, Polenick said, and the poll results underscore a need to better prepare families for that.

Jennifer Reeder directs educational and social services at the nonprofit Alzheimer's Foundation of America. She said that many people think of Alzheimer's as a disease that robs memory, and may not expect the personality and behavioral changes that commonly arise.

In the early stages, Reeder said, people with dementia may have mood swings as they deal with the frustration of their thinking declines. Later, they may suffer hallucinations, paranoia, agitation and other issues that are hard on caregivers.

"For family caregivers, it can be hard to know when to ask for help," Reeder said.

That help, she said, could come from other family members or community resources, like area agencies on aging. In some cases, Reeder said, families might have access to day programs, which give people with dementia a place to socialize and participate in activities. Another possibility is respite care, where a care provider comes to the home to give the family caregiver a break.

Reeder said families can also turn to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, which has resources for caregivers.

But while caring for someone with dementia can be challenging, Reeder said it's also possible to do too much.

"There may be some things you're doing for them that you don't have to — that they can still do for themselves," she noted. "We know that people in cognitive decline need to remain active."

Although the poll found that caregiving challenges were common, it also highlights the bright side: Nearly all helpers — 96% — reported positive experiences, like feeling a sense of purpose and growing closer to family or friends.

Reeder noted that caregiving "changes the dynamic" of relationships, and may allow new opportunities to connect. Something as simple as looking at family photos together, she said, could open up conversations that otherwise might not have happened.

More information

For more resources, visit the Family Caregiver Alliance.

SOURCES: Courtney Polenick, PhD, MS, assistant professor, psychiatry, Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor; Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, director, educational and social services, Alzheimer's Foundation of America, New York City; National Poll on Healthy Aging, Nov. 3, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Dementia Rate Declining Among Older Americans: Study

TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- There's good news for aging adults: Prevalence of dementia declined in the United States from 2000 to 2016, a new study reveals. In people ages 65 and up, prevalence of dementia dropped by 3.7 percentage points. Disparities also decreased between white and Black men and between men and women. "The reasons for the decline in the prevalence of dementia are not certain, but...
Wyoming News

Health Highlights: Nov. 8, 2022​

Ovary removal before menopause could raise a woman's risk for Parkinson's. In a study of 5,000 women, those who had both ovaries removed before age 43 were five times more likely to eventually be diagnosed with the disease. Read more Scientists use 'gentler' cell transplant to reverse diabetes in mice. The procedure apparently cures diabetes in lab mice, without the need for immune-suppressing drugs afterward. Read more Take the mindful...
Wyoming News

How human height has changed over time—and what might be behind it

Genetics partially influences height, but other factors, such as nutrition, also affect how tall you become as an adult. The average height of a population can indicate the health of its people since things such as childhood illness and poor nutrition during pregnancy and childhood can stunt a person's growth. GigaCalculator examined human height trend data from the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration to see how average height has changed worldwide over time. NCD-RisC compiles height data in partnership with the World Health Organization, Imperial College...
Wyoming News

Half of Dentists Say Patients Are Coming to Appointments While High

TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- More and more nervous patients are showing up stoned for dental appointments, often forcing dentists to postpone treatment until the patient sobers up, new survey data shows. As more states are legalizing marijuana, more than half of dentists (52%) report seeing patients high on weed or other drugs, a new survey from the American Dental Association (ADA) found. "In my practice, I’m seeing...
Wyoming News

1911: 'What Everybody Knows'

In "What Everybody Knows," artist Udo J. Keppler draws Uncle Sam surrounded by men bemoaning the woes of the United States. At the time, the death rate from cirrhosis was nearly 30 per 100,000 men. This rate dropped to about 11 per 100,000 by 1929, when Prohibition had been in effect for nearly a decade. [Pictured: "What Everybody Knows" by Udo J. Keppler for Puck Magazine dated Jan. 25, 1911.]
Wyoming News

Study Compares 2 Common Diuretics Used in Heart Failure

TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths. "Given that the two different therapies provide the same effect on outcomes, we shouldn't spend time switching patients from one to the other, and instead concentrate on giving the right dose and adjusting other therapies that have been proven to have long-term benefits," said study lead author...
Wyoming News

Scientists Use 'Gentler' Cell Transplants to Reverse Diabetes in Mice

TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Scientists have used a transplant procedure to apparently cure diabetes in lab mice, without the need for immune-suppressing drugs afterward. The success is a first step in developing a safer way to use cell transplants to possibly cure type 1 diabetes. But that's a long way off, researchers said — and findings in mice often fail to translate to humans. In type 1...
Wyoming News

Ovary Removal Before Menopause Could Raise a Woman's Odds for Parkinson's

TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women who have both ovaries removed before menopause may have a heightened risk of developing Parkinson's disease years later, a new study suggests. Looking at decades of data on more than 5,000 women, researchers found that those who had both ovaries removed before age 43 were five times more likely to eventually be diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, versus women their age who did not have the surgery. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
Wyoming News

AHA News: More Physical Activity Before a Heart Attack May Reduce Risk for a Second One

TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Being physically active in middle age – before having a heart attack – may reduce the risk of having a second heart attack, according to new research. Scientists have long known that regular physical activity helps prevent stroke, heart attacks and other forms of cardiovascular disease. But few studies have explored whether exercise protects against another serious cardiovascular event after an initial heart attack. ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Wyoming News

New Drug Could Ease Parkinson's-Related Constipation

TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental drug may help people with Parkinson's disease find relief from constant constipation -- a common and troublesome feature of the disease. In a trial involving 150 people with Parkinson's and chronic constipation, researchers found that patients given the drug for a few weeks became much more regular: On average, they went from fewer than one bowel movement per week, to three per week. ...
Wyoming News

Cancer Survivors May Face Higher Risks for Bone Fractures

MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Adult cancer survivors, particularly those who have undergone chemotherapy, have an increased risk for serious pelvic and vertebral fractures, new research shows. "These findings are important as the number of cancer survivors living in the United States is projected to rise to 26.1 million by 2040. Research like this seeks ways for cancer survivors to have a better quality of life after their diagnosis," said study lead author Erika Rees-Punia. She is a behavioral and epidemiology researcher at...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy