ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Unlawful Smoke Shop Shut Down By Police In Westchester County

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A smoke shop in Westchester County was shut down after police discovered numerous law violations during a visit.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, police visited an unnamed smoke shop located in Yonkers at 403 McLean Ave. and found the store to be out of compliance, according to Yonkers Police.

Police said that the violations included:

  • no Certificate of Occupancy;
  • no dispensary or hemp licenses;
  • a large quantity of illicit controlled substances such as CBD gummies and vape products that were confiscated;
  • smokable hemp;
  • banned synthetic cannabinoids (Delta 8);
  • concentrated cannabis oil (THC 90%).

The business will be closed until it comes into compliance, and summonses were issued to the owners, police said.

"This isn't about targeting legitimate businesses and building owners. It is about keeping our community safe and making sure these controlled substances are being sold in accordance with the law," Yonkers Police said.

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Voice

Wanted Man Sets Off Search By 3 Police Agencies In Mount Kisco

A man wanted by the New York City Police was spotted in Northern Westchester County, setting off a search by three agencies. The incident began in Mount Kisco when the Westchester County Police's Real Time Crime Center broadcast an alert that a vehicle wanted by the NYPD was operating on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Kisco around 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6.
MOUNT KISCO, NY
Daily Voice

Duo Charged In Norwalk Overnight Burglaries, Police Say

Two Fairfield County men were charged in connection with two overnight burglaries. The incidents took place in Norwalk on Thursday, Nov. 3 in the area of Kermit Street and Rome Street. According to Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, the department received a call around 7:15 a.m., Thursday, of...
NORWALK, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Four teens arrested in Poughkeepsie for gun possession

POUGHKEEPSIE – Four teenagers have been arrested by Poughkeepsie City Police after the car in which they were riding was stopped for several vehicle violations. Police stopped the vehicle in the area of Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday because it had switched plates, a suspended registration and no insurance. Officers observed a handgun protruding from under the front passenger seat resulting in all four occupants being taken into custody.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
399K+
Followers
58K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy