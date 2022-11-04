Unlawful Smoke Shop Shut Down By Police In Westchester County

A smoke shop in Westchester County was shut down after police discovered numerous law violations during a visit.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, police visited an unnamed smoke shop located in Yonkers at 403 McLean Ave. and found the store to be out of compliance, according to Yonkers Police.

Police said that the violations included:

no Certificate of Occupancy;

no dispensary or hemp licenses;

a large quantity of illicit controlled substances such as CBD gummies and vape products that were confiscated;

smokable hemp;

banned synthetic cannabinoids (Delta 8);

concentrated cannabis oil (THC 90%).

The business will be closed until it comes into compliance, and summonses were issued to the owners, police said.

"This isn't about targeting legitimate businesses and building owners. It is about keeping our community safe and making sure these controlled substances are being sold in accordance with the law," Yonkers Police said.