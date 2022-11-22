Every World Cup 2022 squad: All the teams previewed

The final World Cup 2022 squads have been announced, with each of the 32 countries confirming who they will be taking to Qatar.

Each World Cup 2022 squad contains 26 players – a rise from 23 in past tournaments. However, Iran have only named 25 of their allotted 26, opting to leave their final spot in the squad free.

Every World Cup 2022 squad

Argentina World Cup squad

Lionel Messi is looking for World Cup glory in Qatar, as Lionel Scaloni has named his final 26-player Argentina squad for the World Cup 2022.

GK: Emi Martinez (Aston Villa)

GK: Franco Armani (River Plate)

GK: Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

DF: Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

DF: Juan Foyth (Villarreal)

DF: Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

DF: Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon)

DF: Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

DF: Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica)

DF: Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid)

DF: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla)

DF: German Pezzella (Real Betis)

MF: Angel Di Maria (Juventus)

MF: Leandro Paredes (Juventus)

MF: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)

MF: Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton)

MF: Enzo Fernandez (Benfica)

MF: Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)

MF: Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis)

FW: Lionel Messi (PSG)

FW: Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

FW: Paulo Dybala (Roma)

FW: Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid)

FW: Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

FW: Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)

FW: Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla)

Australia World Cup 2022 squad

Graham Arnold has named his final 26-player Australia squad for the World Cup 2022, which you can find below.

GK: Mat Ryan (Copenhagen)

GK: Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC)

GK: Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners)

DF: Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew)

DF: Fran Karacic (Brescia)

DF: Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts)

DF: Bailey Wright (Sunderland)

DF: Aziz Behich ( Dundee United )

DF: Kye Rowles (Hearts)

DF: Harry Souttar (Stoke City)

DF: Joel King (OB)

DF: Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata)

MF: Ajdin Hrustic (Verona)

MF: Aaron Mooy (Celtic)

MF: Riley McGree (Middlesbrough)

MF: Jackson Irvine (St. Pauli)

MF: Keanu Baccus (St Mirren)

MF: Cameron Devlin (Hearts)

FW: Martin Boyle (Hibernian)

FW: Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City)

FW: Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City)

FW: Awer Mabil (Cadiz)

FW: Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama)

FW: Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United)

FW: Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners)

FW: Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners)

Belgium World Cup 2022 squad

Roberto Martinez has named his final 26-player Belgium squad for the World Cup 2022, with Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne leading a star-studded team in Qatar.

GK: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

GK: Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge)

GK Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

DF: Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht

DF: Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp)

DF: Wout Faes (Leicester)

DF: Arthur Theate (Rennes)

DF: Zeno Debast (Anderlecht)

DF: Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund)

DF: Timothy Castagne (Leicester)

MF: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

MF: Youri Tielemans (Leicester)

MF: Amadou Onana (Everton)

MF: Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid)

MF: Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

MF: Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa)

MF: Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid)

MF: Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund)

FW: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

FW: Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan)

FW: Leandro Trossard (Brighton)

FW: Dries Mertens (Galatasaray)

FW: Jeremy Doku (Rennes)

FW: Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)

FW: Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce)

FW: Lois Openda (Lens)

Brazil World Cup 2022 Squad

Brazil have confirmed their final 26-man team for the World Cup, which includes no fewer than nine forwards – but makes no room for Liverpool's Roberto Firmino.

GK: Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

GK: Ederson (Manchester City)

GK: Weverton (Palmeiras)

DF: Dani Alves (UNAM)

DF: Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

DF: Marquinhos (PSG)

DF: Danilo (Juventus)

DF: Alex Telles (Sevilla)

DF: Alex Sandro (Juventus)

DF: Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

DF: Bremer (Juventus)

MF: Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle)

MF: Casemiro (Real Madrid)

MF: Lucas Paqueta (Lyon)

MF: Fabinho (Liverpool)

MF: Fred (Manchester United)

MF: Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

FW: Neymar (PSG)

FW: Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

FW: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

FW: Antony (Manchester United)

FW: Richarlison (Tottenham)

FW: Raphinha (Barcelona)

FW: Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

FW: Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

FW: Pedro (Flamengo)

Cameroon World Cup 2022 squad

Cameroon's World Cup 2022 squad has been confirmed, and Brentford's Bryan Mbuemo and former Stoke City striker - now at Bayern Munich - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are among the 26 players heading to Qatar for the showpiece event.

GK: Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Marseille)

GK: Devis Epassy (Abha)

GK: Andre Onana (Inter Milan)

DF: Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris)

DF: Enzo Ebosse (Udinese)

DF: Oumar Gonzalez (Ajaccio)

DF: Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders)

DF: Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union)

DF: Collins Fai (Al-Tai)

DF: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes)

DF: Christopher Wooh (Rennes)

MF: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

MF: Jerome Ngom Mbekeli (APEJES de Mfou)

MF: Gael Ondoua (Hannover)

MF: Samuel Gouet (Mechelen)

MF: Pierre Kunde (Olympiacos)

MF: Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona)

MF: Olivier Ntcham (Swansea)

FW: Vincent Aboubakar (Al-Nassr)

FW: Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport)

FW: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich)

FW: Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua)

FW: Moumi Ngamaleu (Dynamo Moscow)

FW: Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas)

FW: Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

FW: Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys)

FW: Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon)

FW: Moumi Ngamaleu (Dynamo Moscow)

Canada World Cup 2022 squad

Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David are the biggest names heading to the 2022 World Cup for Canada, with their final squad confirmed by manager John Herdman.

GK: Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

GK: James Pantemis (Montreal)

GK: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade)

DF: Alistair Johnston (Montreal)

DF: Steven Vitoria (Chaves)

DF: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

DF: Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor)

DF: Kamal Miller (Montreal)

DF: Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)

DF: Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos)

DF: Joel Waterman (Montreal)

MF: Samuel Piette (Montreal)

MF: Stephen Eustaquio (Porto)

MF: Liam Fraser (Deinze)

MF: Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas)

MF: Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC)

MF: Ismael Kone (Montreal)

MF: Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC)

MF: David Whotherspoon (St Johnstone)

FW: Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps)

FW: Junior Hoilett (Reading)

FW: Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge)

FW: Ike Ugbo (Troyes)

FW: Cyle Larin (Club Brugge)

FW: Jonathan David (Lille)

FW: Liam Millar (Basel)

Costa Rica World Cup 2022 squad

The final 26-player Costa Rica squad for World Cup 2022 has been announced, with PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas the biggest name in the team.

GK: Keylor Navas (PSG)

GK: Esteban Alvarado (Herediano)

GK: Patrick Sequeira (Lugo)

DF: Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios)

DF: Keysher Fuller (Herediano)

DF: Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda)

DF: Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake)

DF: Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor)

DF: Kendall Watson (Deportivo Saprissa)

DF: Carlos Martinez (San Carlos)

DF: Ronald Matarrita (FC Cincinnati)

MF: Celso Borges (Alajuelense)

MF: Jewison Bennette (Sunderland)

MF: Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense)

MF: Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids 2)

MF: Anthony Hernandez (Puntarenas)

MF: Douglas Lopez (Herediano)

MF: Youstin Salas (Saprissa)

MF: Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano)

MF: Gerson Torres (Herediano)

MF: Roan Wilson (Municipal Grecia)

MF: Alvaro Zamora (Deportivo Saprissa)

MF: Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest)

FW: Anthony Contreras (Herediano)

FW: Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)

FW: Joel Campbell (Leon)

Croatia World Cup 2022 squad

Zlatko Dalic has named his final Croatia squad for the World Cup 2022, which you can find below.

GK: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

GK: Ivica Ivusic (Osijek)

GK: Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid)

DF: Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens)

DF: Dejan Lovren (Zenit Saint Petersburg)

DF: Borna Barisic (Rangers)

DF: Josip Juranovic (Celtic)

DF: Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

DF: Borna Sosa (Stuttgart)

DF: Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich)

DF: Martin Erlic (Sassuolo)

DF: Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb)

MF: Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

MF: Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

MF: Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan)

MF: Mario Pasalaic (Atalanta)

MF: Nikola Vlasic (Torino)

MF: Lovro Majer (Rennes)

MF: Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt)

MF: Luka Sucic (Red Bull Salzburg)

FW: Ivan Perisic (Tottenham)

FW: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim)

FW: Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

FW: Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb)

FW: Ante Budimir (Osasuna)

FW: Marko Livaja (Hajduk Split)

Denmark World Cup 2022 squad

Denmark's World Cup 2022 squad has been confirmed by manager Kasper Hjulmand, after he initially only named 21 of the 26 players.

GK: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice)

GK: Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin)

GK: Oliver Christensen (Hertha Berlin)

DF: Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

DF: Andreas Christensen (Barcelona)

DF: Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor)

DF: Daniel Wass (Brondby)

DF: Joakim Maehle (Atalanta)

DF: Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace)

DF: Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds)

DF: Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray)

DF: Alexander Bah (Benfica)

MF: Thomas Delaney (Sevilla)

MF: Mathias Jensen (Brentford)

MF: Christian Eriksen (Manchester United)

MF: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham)

MF: Christian Norgaard (Brentford)

FW: Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig)

FW: Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol)

FW: Andreas Cornelius (Copenhagen)

FW: Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla)

FW: Robert Skov (Hoffenheim)

FW: Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge)

FW: Jesper Lindstrom (Eintracht Frankfurt)

FW: Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford)

FW: Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg)

Ecuador World Cup 2022 squad

Ecuador's final 26-man World Cup squad has been confirmed, which you can find below.

GK: Hernan Galindez (Aucas)

GK: Moises Ramirez (Independiente del Valle)

GK: Alexander Dominguez (LDU Quito)

DF: Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen)

DF: Robert Arboleda (Sao Paulo)

DF: Felix Torres (Santos Laguna)

DF: William Pacho (Antwerp)

DF: Pervis Estupinan (Brighton)

DF: Angelo Preciado (Genk)

DF: Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders)

DF: Diego Palacios (Los Angeles)

DF: Jackson Porozo (Troyes)

MF: Jose Cifuentes (Los Angeles)

MF: Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg)

MF: Angel Mena (Leon)

MF: Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton)

MF: Jhegson Mendez (Los Angeles FC)

MF: Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid)

MF: Alan Franco (Talleres)

MF: Moises Caicedo (Brighton)

MF: Kevin Rodriguez (Imbabura)

FW: Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell's Old Boys)

FW: Enner Valencia (Fenerbahce)

FW: Michael Estrada (Cruz Azul)

FW: Aytron Preciado (Santos Laguna)

FW: Romario Ibarra (Pachuca)

England World Cup 2022 squad

Gareth Southgate has named his final England World Cup 2022 squad, featuring James Maddison and Ben White - but Ivan Toney, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham all miss out.

GK: Jordan Pickford (Everton)

GK: Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

GK: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

DF: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

DF: Conor Coady (Everton)

DF: Eric Dier (Tottenham)

DF: Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

DF: Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

DF: John Stones (Manchester City)

DF: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

DF: Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

DF: Ben White (Arsenal)

MF: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

MF: Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

MF: Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

MF: Mason Mount (Chelsea)

MF: Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

MF: Declan Rice (West Ham United)

FW: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

FW: Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

FW: Harry Kane (Tottenham)

FW: James Maddison (Leicester City)

FW: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

FW: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

FW: Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

FW: Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

France World Cup 2022 squad

France will head to the 2022 World Cup aiming to retain the trophy, and Didier Deschamps has selected a strong 26-man roster in order to enable the nation to do so.

GK: Hugo Lloris, Tottenham

GK: Alphonse Areola, West Ham

GK: Steve Mandanda, Rennes

DF: Benjamin Pavard, Bayern Munich

DF: Jules Kounde, Barcelona

DF: Raphael Varane, Manchester United

DF: Theo Hernandez, AC Milan

DF: Lucas Hernandez, Bayern Munich

DF: Benoit Badiashile, Monaco

DF: Ferland Mendy, Real Madrid

DF: Dayot Upamecano, Bayern Munich

DF: Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool

DF: William Saliba, Arsenal

MF: Eduardo Camavinga, Real Madrid

MF: Youssouf Fofana, Monaco

MF: Matteo Guendouzi, Marseille

MF: Aurelien Tchouameni, Real Madrid

MF: Adrien Rabiot, Juventus

MF: Jordan Veretout, Marseille

FW: Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona

FW: Olivier Giroud, AC Milan

FW: Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid

FW: Kylian Mbappe, PSG

FW: Randal Kolo Muani, Eintracht Frankfurt

FW: Kingsley Coman, Bayern Munich

Germany World Cup 2022 squad

Hansi Flick has announced the 26-man Germany squad heading to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, as he aims to rediscover the nation's form that won the 2014 edition.

GK: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

GK: Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

GK: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

DF: Thilo Kehrer (West Ham)

DF: Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund)

DF: Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig)

DF: Christian Gunter (SC Freiburg)

DF: Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton)

DF: David Raum (RB Leipzig)

DF: Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

DF: Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

DF: Matthias Ginter (Freiburg)

MF: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

MF: Mario Gotze (Eintracht Frankfurt)

MF: Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach)

MF: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)

MF: Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

MF: Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)

MF: Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

MF: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

FW: Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

FW: Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

FW: Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

FW: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

FW: Niclas Fullkrug (Werder Bremen)

FW: Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund)

Ghana World Cup 2022 squad

Ghana's final squad for the World Cup has been confirmed, and is available below.

GK: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen)

GK: Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen)

GK: Ibrahim Danlad (Asante Kotoko)

DF: Daniel Amartey (Leicester)

DF: Abdul-Rahman Baba (Reading)

DF: Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

DF: Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo)

DF: Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux)

DF: Denis Odoi (Club Brugge)

DF: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton)

DF: Alidu Seidu (Clermont)

DF: Mohammed Salisu (Southampton)

MF: Mohammed Kudus (Ajax)

MF: Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

MF: Andre Ayew (Al Saad)

MF: Elisha Owusu (Gent)

MF: Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (St Pauli)

MF: Daniel Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak)

MF: Salis Abdul Samed (Lens)

FW: Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City)

FW: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Sporting CP)

FW: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace)

FW: Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes)

FW: Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade)

FW: Felix Afena-Gyan (Roma)

FW: Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

FW: Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge)

Iran World Cup 2022 squad

Iran's final squad for the World Cup has been confirmed, but it contains only 25 players rather than the allotted 26 spots available to teams.

GK: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis)

GK: Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal)

GK: Amir Abedzadeh (Ponferradina)

GK: Payam Niazmand (Sepahan)

DF: Ehsan Hajsafi (AEK Athens)

DF: Morteza Pouraliganji (Persepolis)

DF: Ramin Rezaeian (Sepahan)

DF: Milad Mohammadi (AEK Athens)

DF: Shojae Khalilzadeh (Al-Ahli)

DF: Hossein Kanaanizadegan (Al-Ahli)

DF: Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb)

DF: Majid Hosseini (Kayserispor)

DF: Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal)

DF: Abolfazl Jalali (Esteghlal)

MF: Vahid Amiri (Persepolis)

MF: Saeid Ezatolahi (Vejle)

MF: Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis)

MF: Saman Ghoddos (Brentford)

MF: Ali Gholizadeh (Charleroi)

MF: Ahmad Nourollahi (Shabab Al Ahli)

MF: Ali Karimi (Kayserispor)

FW: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord)

FW: Mehdi Taremi (Porto)

FW: Karim Ansarifard (Omonia)

FW: Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen)

Japan World Cup 2022 squad

Hajime Moriyasu has named his final Japan squad for the World Cup 2022, which you can find below.

GK: Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg)

GK: Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse)

GK: Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden)

DF: Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo)

DF: Maya Yoshida (Schalke)

DF: Horki Sakai (Urawa Red Diamonds)

DF: Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

DF: Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale)

DF: Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale)

DF: Ko Itakura (Borussia Monghengladbach)

DF: Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart)

MF: Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes)

MF: Wataru Endo (Stuttgart)

MF: Takumi Minamino (Monaco)

MF: Junya Ito (Reims)

MF: Ritsu Doan (Freiburg)

MF: Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankurt)

MF: Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad)

MF: Hidemasa Morita (Sporting Lisbon)

MF: Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf)

MF: Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton)

MF: Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus)

FW: Takuma Asano (Bochum)

FW: Ayase Ueda (Cercle Brugge)

FW: Daizen Maeda (Celtic)

FW: Shuto Machino (Shonan Bellmare)

Mexico World Cup 2022 squad

Gerardo Martino has named his final 26-man Mexico squad for the World Cup 2022, which you can find below.

GK: Guillermo Ochoa (America)

GK: Alfredo Talavera (Juarez)

GK: Rodolfo Cota (Leon)

DF: Hector Moreno (Monterrey)

DF: Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey)

DF: Nestor Araujo (America)

DF: Cesar Montes (Monterrey)

DF: Jorge Sanchez (Ajax)

DF: Gerardo Arteaga (Genk)

DF: Kevin Alvarez (Pachuca)

DF: Johan Vasquez (Cremonese)

MF: Andres Guardado (Real Betis)

MF: Hector Herrera (Houston Dynamo)

MF: Edson Alvarez (Ajax)

MF: Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens)

MF: Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul)

MF: Erick Gutierrez (PSV)

MF: Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul)

MF: Roberto Alvarado (Guadalajara)

MF: Luis Romo (Monterrey)

MF: Alexis Vega (Guadalajara)

MF: Luis Chavez (Pachuca)

FW: Raul Jimenez (Wolves)

FW: Hirving Lozano (Napoli)

FW: Henry Martin (America)

FW: Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey)

Morocco World Cup 2022 squad

Morocco's World Cup 2022 squad has been confirmed, and both Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi are among the players hoping to progress from Group F with the African nation.

GK: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

GK: Munir El Kajoui (Al Wehda)

GK: Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad Casablanca)

DF: Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United)

DF: Yahia Attiat Allah (Wydad Casablanca)

DF: Badr Benoun (Qatar SC)

DF: Achraf Dari (Stade Brest)

DF: Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid)

DF: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich)

DF: Romain Saiss (Besiktas)

MF: Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina)

MF: Selim Amallah (Standard Liege)

MF: Bilal El Khannouss (Racing Genk)

MF: Yahya Jabrane (Wydad Casablanca)

MF: Azzedine Ounahi (Angers)

MF: Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria)

FW: Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse)

FW: Soufiane Boufal (Angers)

FW: Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers)

FW: Walid Cheddira (Bari)

FW: Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla)

FW: Abde Ezzalzouli (Osasuna)

FW: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al Ittihad)

FW: Amine Harit (Olympique Marseille)

FW: Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad

Louis van Gaal has named his final Netherlands squad for the World Cup 2022, which you can find below.

GK: Andries Noppert, Heerenveen

GK: Remko Pasveer, Ajax

GK: Justin Bijlow, Feyenoord

DF: Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool

DF: Nathan Ake, Manchester City

DF: Daley Blind, Ajax

DF: Stefan de Vrij, Inter

DF: Denzel Dumfries, Inter

DF: Tyrell Malacia, Manchester United

DF: Jurrien Timber, Ajax

DF: Jeremie Frimpong, Bayer Leverkusen

DF: Matthijs de Ligt, Bayern Munich

MF: Steven Berghuis, Ajax

MF: Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona

MF: Davy Klaassen, Ajax

MF: Marten de Roon, Atalanta

MF: Teun Koopmeiners, Atalanta

MF: Kenneth Taylor, Ajax

MF: Xavi Simons (PSV)

FW: Luuk de Jong (PSV)

FW: Noa Lang (Club Brugge)

FW: Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham)

FW: Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

FW: Wout Weghorst (Besiktas)

FW: Cody Gakpo (PSV)

FW: Vincent Janssen (Royal Antwerp)

Poland World Cup 2022 squad

Czeslaw Michniewicz has named his final Poland squad for the World Cup 2022, which you can find below.

GK: Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus)

GK: Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna)

GK: Kamil Grabara (Copenhagen)

DF: Kamil Glik (Benevento)

DF: Bartosz Bereszyński (Sampdoria)

DF: Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa)

DF: Matty Cash (Aston Villa)

DF: Robert Gumny (Augsburg)

DF: Artur Jędrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw)

DF: Jakub Kiwior (Spezia)

DF: Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont)

DF: Nicola Zalewski (Roma)

MF: Piotr Zieliński (SSC Napoli)

MF: Kamil Grosicki (Pogoń Szczecin)

MF: Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab Riyadh)

MF: Damian Szymański (AEK FC)

MF: Sebastian Szymański (Feyenoord Rotterdam)

MF: Przemysław Frankowski (RC Lens)

MF: Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City)

MF: Jakub Kamiński (VfL Wolfsburg)

MF: Michal Skoras (Lech Poznan)

MF: Szymon Żurkowski (ACF Fiorentina)

FW: Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona)

FW: Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus FC)

FW: Krzysztof Piątek (US Salernitana 1919)

FW: Karol Świderski (Charlotte FC)

Portugal World Cup 2022 squad

The final 26-man Portugal squad for the World Cup 2022 has been confirmed, with Fernando Santos managing the side and Cristiano Ronaldo captaining them.

GK: Diogo Costa (Porto)

GK: Rui Patrício (Roma)

GK: Jose Sa (Wolves)

DF: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

DF: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United)

DF: Nuno Mendes (PSG)

DF: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

DF: Antonio Silva (Benfica)

DF: Pepe (Porto)

DF: Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

DF: Danilo Pereira (PSG)

MF: Joao Palhinha (Fulham)

MF: Matheus Nunes (Wolves)

MF: William Carvalho (Real Betis)

MF: Ruben Neves (Wolves)

MF: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

MF: Joao Mario (Benfica)

MF: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

MF: Vitinha (PSG)

MF: Otavio (Porto)

FW: Joao Felix (Atlético Madrid)

FW: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

FW: Goncalo Ramos (Benfica)

FW: Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

FW: Ricardo Horta (Braga)

FW: Andre Silva (RB Leipzig)

Qatar World Cup 2022 squad

Qatar's final squad for the World Cup 2022 has been confirmed, and is comprised of 26 players exclusively playing in the host nation's domestic league.

GK: Saad Al Sheeb (Al-Sadd)

GK: Yousef Hassan (Al-Gharafa)

GK: Meshaal Barsham (Al-Sadd)

DF: Abdelkarim Hassan (Al-Sadd)

DF: Boualem Khoukhi (Al-Sadd)

DF: Ro-Ro (Al-Sadd)

DF: Ismaeel Mohammed (Al-Duhail)

DF: Bassam Al-Rawi (Al-Duhail)

DF: Tarek Salman (Al-Sadd)

DF: Musab Kheder (Al-Sadd)

DF: Jassem Gaber (Al-Arabi)

DF: Homam Ahmed (Al-Gharafa)

MF: Karim Boudiaf (Al-Duhail)

MF: Abdulaziz Hatem (Al-Rayyan)

MF: Ali Assadalla (Al-Sadd)

MF: Assim Madibo (Al-Duhail)

MF: Salem Al-Hajri (Al-Sadd)

MF: Mohammed Waad (Al-Sadd)

MF: Mostafa Meshaal (Al-Sadd)

FW: Hassan Al-Haydos (Al-Duhail)

FW: Akram Afif (Al-Sadd)

FW: Almoez Ali (Al-Duhail)

FW: Mohammed Muntari (Al-Duhail)

FW: Ahmed Alaaeldin (Al-Gharafa)

FW: Khalid Muneer (Al-Wakrah)

FW: Naif Al-Hadhrami (Al-Rayyan)

Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022 squad

Herve Renard has announced his final Saudi Arabia squad for the World Cup 2022, which you can find below.

GK: Mohammed Al-Owais (Al-Hilal)

GK: Mohammed Al-Rubaie (Al-Ahli)

GK: Nawaf Al-Aqidi (Al-Nassr)

DF: Yasser Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal)

DF: Mohammed Al-Breik (Al-Hilal)

DF: Ali Al-Bulaihi (Al-Hilal)

DF: Sultan Al-Ghanam (Al-Nassr)

DF: Saud Abdulhamid (Al-Hilal)

DF: Abdulelah Al-Amri (Al-Nassr)

DF: Hassan Tambakti (Al-Shabab)

DF: Abdullah Madu (Al-Nassr)

MF: Salman Al-Faraj (Al-Hilal)

MF: Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal)

MF: Nawaf Al-Abed (Al-Shabab)

MF: Abdullah Otayf (Al-Hilal)

MF: Hattan Bahebri (Al-Shabab)

MF: Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal)

MF: Abdulellah Al-Malki (Al-Hilal)

MF: Sami Al-Najei (Al-Nassr)

MF: Ali Al-Hassan (Al-Nassr)

MF: Nasser Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal)

MF: Abdulrahman Al-Aboud (Al-Ittihad)

MF: Riyadh Sharahili (Abha)

FW: Firas Al-Buraikan (Al-Fateh)

FW: Saleh Al-Shehri (Al-Hilal)

FW: Haitham Asiri (Al-Ahli)

Senegal World Cup 2022 squad

Senegal's final 26-man squad was for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar has been confirmed by manager Aliou Cisse, and can be found below.

GK: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

GK: Alfred Gomis (Rennes)

GK: Seny Dieng (QPR)

DF: Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea)

DF: Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiacos)

DF: Fode Ballo-Toure (AC Milan)

DF: Ismail Jakobs (Monaco)

DF: Formose Mendy (Amiens)

DF: Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig)

DF: Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis)

MF: Idrissa Gueye (Everton)

MF: Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano)

MF: Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest)

MF: Pape Gueye (Marseille)

MF: Krepin Diatta (Monaco)

MF: Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City)

MF: Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham)

MF: Mamadou Loum (Reading)

MF: Moustapha Name (Pafos)

FW: Boulaye Dia (Salernitana)

FW: Bamba Dieng (Marseille)

FW: Ismaila Sarr (Watford)

FW: Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United)

FW: Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor)

FW: Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal)

Serbia World Cup 2022 squad

The final 26-man squad Serbia are taking to the World Cup 2022 in Qatar has been confirmed, with Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic among those selected.

GK: Marko Dmitrovic (Sevilla)

GK: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino)

GK: Predrag Rajković (Mallorca)

DF: Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina)

DF: Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe)

DF: Strahinja Pavlovic (Salzburg)

DF: Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen)

DF: Filip Mladenovic (Legia Warsaw)

DF: Srdan Babic (Almeria)

DF: Strahinja Erakovic (Red Star Belgrade)

MF: Dusan Tadic (Ajax)

MF: Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla)

MF: Filip Kostic (Juventus)

MF: Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe)

MF: Filip Duricic (Sampdoria)

MF: Nemanja Radonjic (Torino)

MF: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

MF: Sasa Lukic (Torino)

MF: Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK)

MF: Uros Racic (Braga)

MF: Ivan Ilic (Hellas Verona)

MF: Darko Lazovic (Hellas Verona)

FW: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

FW: Luka Jovic (Fiorentina)

FW: Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

South Korea World Cup 2022 squad

South Korea's final squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been confirmed, which can be found below.

GK: Kim Seung-gyu (Al-Shabab)

GK: Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan Hyundai)

GK: Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

DF: Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan Hyundai)

DF: Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

DF: Hong Chul (Daegu FC)

DF: Kim Min-jae (Napoli)

DF: Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka)

DF: Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

DF: Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan Hyundai)

DF: Cho Yu-min (Daejon Hana Citizen)

DF: Yoon Jong-gyu (FC Seoul)

MF: Jung Woo-young (Al-Sadd)

MF: Lee Jae-sung (Mainz)

MF: Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves)

MF: Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu)

MF: Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos)

MF: Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul)

MF: Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan)

MF: Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

MF: Jeong Woo-yeong (Freiburg)

MF: Lee Kang-in (Mallorca)

MF: Song Min-kyu (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

FW: Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

FW: Hwang Ui-jo (Olympiacos)

FW: Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

Spain World Cup 2022 squad

Luis Enrique has confirmed his final 26-man Spain squad for the World Cup 2022, but there's no room for Sergio Ramos or Thiago Alcantara.

GK: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)

GK: Robert Sanchez (Brighton)

GK: David Raya (Brentford)

DF: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

DF: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

DF: Eric Garcia (Barcelona)

DF: Pau Torres (Villarreal)

DF: Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

DF: Jose Gaya (Valencia)

DF: Hugo Guillamon (Valencia)

DF: Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City)

MF: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

MF: Rodri (Manchester City)

MF: Gavi (Barcelona)

MF: Pedri (Barcelona)

MF: Carlos Soler (PSG)

MF: Koke (Atletico Madrid)

MF: Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid)

FW: Pablo Sarabia (PSG)

FW: Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

FW: Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

FW: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid)

FW: Ferran Torres (Barcelona)

FW: Yeremy Pino (Villarreal)

FW: Danny Olmo (RB Leipzig)

Switzerland World Cup 2022 squad

Switzerland's World Cup 2022 squad has been confirmed, and can be found below.

GK: Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach)

GK: Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

GK: Philipp Kohn (Red Bull Salzburg)

GK: Jonas Omlin (Montpellier)

DF: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City)

DF: Eray Comert (Valencia)

DF: Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach)

DF: Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino)

DF: Fabian Schar (Newcastle United)

DF: Sylvan Widmer (Mainz 05)

MF: Michel Aebischer (Bologna)

MF: Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz 05)

MF: Fabian Frei (Basel)

MF: Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest)

MF: Ardon Jashari (Luzern)

MF: Noah Okafor (Red Bull Salzburg)

MF: Fabian Rieder (Young Boys)

MF: Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire)

MF: Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt)

MF: Renato Steffen (Lugano)

MF: Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)

MF: Denis Zakaria (Chelsea)

FW: Breel Embolo (Monaco)

FW: Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys)

FW: Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray)

FW: Reuben Vargas (FC Augsburg)

Tunisia World Cup 2022 squad

Tunisia's World Cup 2022 squad has been confirmed, and can be found below.

GK: Mouez Hassen (Club Africain)

GK: Aymen Dahmen (CS Sfaxien)

GK: Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir)

GK: Aymen Mathlouthi (Etoile du Sahel)

DF: Bilel Ifa (Kuwait SC)

DF: Montassar Talbi (Lorient)

DF: Yassine Meriah (Esperance de Tunis)

DF: Nader Ghandri (Club Africain)

DF: Dylan Bronn (Salernitana)

DF: Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly)

DF: Mohamed Drager (Luzern)

DF: Wajdi Kechrida (Atromitos)

DF: Ali Abdi (Caen)

MF: Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City)

MF: Ferjani Sassi (Al-Duhail)

MF: Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros)

MF: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance de Tunis)

MF: Ellyes Skhiri (Koln)

MF: Ghailene Chaalali (Esperance de Tunis)

MF: Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby)

FW: Youssef Msakni (Al-Arabi)

FW: Issam Jebali (OB)

FW: Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier)

FW: Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC)

FW: Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek)

FW: Naim Sliti (Al-Ettifaq)

United States World Cup 2022 squad

The USA's final squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been confirmed, with Chelsea's Christian Pulisic the nation's star man.

GK: Ethan Horvath (Luton)

GK: Sean Johnson (New York City)

GK: Matt Turner (Arsenal)

DF: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic)

DF: Sergino Dest (AC Milan)

DF: Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls)

DF: Shaq Moore (Nashville)

DF: Tim Ream (Fulham)

DF: Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

DF: Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach)

DF: DeAndre Yedlin (Miami)

DF: Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

MF: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds)

MF: Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles)

MF: Tyler Adams (Leeds)

MF: Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo)

MF: Weston McKennie (Juventus)

MF: Yunus Musah (Valencia)

MF: Cristian Roldan (Seattle)

FW: Jesus Ferreira (Dallas)

FW: Jordan Morris (Seattle)

FW: Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

FW: Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund)

FW: Josh Sargent (Norwich)

FW: Tim Weah (Lille)

FW: Haji Wright (Antalyspor)

Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad

Diego Alonso has named his final Uruguay World Cup 2022 squad, which can be found below.

GK: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray)

GK: Sergio Rochet (Nacional)

GK: Sebastian Sosa (Independiente)

DF: Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield)

DF: Guillermo Varela (Flamengo)

DF: Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid)

DF: Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

DF: Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional)

DF: Matias Vina (Roma)

DF: Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP)

DF: Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy)

DF: Mathias Olivera (Napoli)

MF: Manuel Ugarte (Sporting CP)

MF: Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham)

MF: Nicolas de la Cruz (River Plate)

MF: Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo)

MF: Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray)

MF: Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

MF: Matias Vecino (Lazio)

FW: Luis Suarez (Nacional)

FW: Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

FW: Maxi Gomez (Trabzonspor)

FW: Augustin Canobbio (Paranaense)

FW: Facundo Torres (Orlando City)

FW: Edinson Cavani (Valencia)

FW: Facundo Pellistri (Manchester United)

Wales World Cup 2022 squad

The final 26-man squad Wales are taking to Qatar for World Cup 2022 has been confirmed by manager Rob Page.

