27 Foods To Make Your Holidays Extreme

Each year on Thanksgiving, families and friends across the country gather to give thanks, watch football, and eat a lot of food. From turkey, to stuffing, to pumpkin pie, to sweet potatoes, and more, many will be chowing down on a lot of traditional Thanksgiving food. But, what about the non-traditional families?

There are some extreme Thanksgiving foods out there, and we’re not just talking about deep fried turkey (mmm). Have you ever tried bacon wrapped turkey? No? What about a chicken stuffed into a duck stuffed into a turkey? AKA the Turducken.

Take a look at some of the most outrageous, unique and downright delicious Thanksgiving foods below.

1. Apple Pie Salsa With Cinnamon Sugar Tortilla Chips

Photo: Getty Images

Recipe: Frosting And A Smile

Spiced apples and sweet homemade tortilla chips!

2. Brach's Candy Corn Turkey Dinner: Green Beans, Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing, Apple Pie, and Coffee Flavors

Photo: Amazon

Candy corn isn't just for Halloween!

3. Red Hot Oyster + Kimchi Stuffing

Photo: Mandy Lee for Lady and Pups

Recipe: Mandy Lee for Lady and Pups

4. Flamin' Hot Cheetos Turkey

Photo: Reynolds Kitchens

Recipe: Reynolds Kitchens

If you're looking for a new way to heat up a traditional Thanksgiving turkey.

5. Turkey Cranberry Quesadillas

Photo: Flickr/Alex Torrenegra

Recipe: Alex Torrenegra

Just another way to kick your leftover game up a notch.

6. Bacon Apple Pie

Photo: Flickr/ Alex Torrenegra

Traditional apple pie with a hickory-smoked bacon lattice on top.

7. Food52 ’s “Clananafouti Swamp Monkey”

Photo: Food52

Recipe: Food52

It included Raspberry Swamp Pie, Ginger Monkeybread, Cherry Clafouti, and Tender Yellow Cake, Banana Meringue Pie and Mille Crepes with whipped cream!

8. Foie Gras, Cranberry Chutney and Jelly

Photo: Getty Images

9. Fried Turkey

Photo: Getty Images

10. Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirled Brownies

Photo: Isabelle Boucher

Brownies and cheesecakes are delicious on their own, but when you put them together? *chef’s kiss*

11. Turkey Cranberry Meatballs

Photo: Tracy Benjamin

12. Pumpkin Gingersnap Ice Cream

Photo: Tracy Benjamin

13. Pumpkin Marshmallow Chocolate Chip Cookies

Photo: Kelly Garbato

Not even the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man himself can resist this gooey sweet treat.

14. Mini Pumpkin Mousse

Photo: She Paused 4 Thought

Can’t get more adorable than this tiny pumpkin mousse cup with pureed cranberries at the bottom.

15. Pumpkin Raisin Bread Pudding

Photo: Emily Carlin

16. Pumpkin-Cinnamon Streusel Buns

Photo: Emily Carlin

Perfect for a fall morning.

17. Tofurkey

Photo: Getty Images

Vegan tofu turkey.

18. Cranberry Pumpkin Upside Down Cake

Photo: Jessica and Lon Binder

19. Latke-Crusted Turkey Stuffing Fritters With Cranberry Core

Photo: Serious Eats

Recipe: Serious Eats

Enjoy these fritters with turkey schmaltz gravy.

20. Veggieducken

Photo: The Sporkful

Instead of meat, veggieducken puts yams inside of leeks inside a banana squash, with vegetarian stuffing between each layer.

21. Turkey, Stuffing and Cranberry Sandwich

Photo: Getty Images

Put your leftover Thanksgiving feast between bread for a savory sandwich.

22. Duchikey

Photo: Joy

Pounded duck breast, a layer of stuffing covered with chicken thighs, another layer of stuffing, and a layer of turkey cutlets.

23. Sweet Potato Donuts With Toasted Marshmallow Fluff and Cashew Crumble

Photo: Brook Bass

Recipe: Brooke Bass for Chocolate and Marrow

The best part? The homemade marshmallow fluff meringue.

24. Sir Plumple

Photo: Serious Eats

Recipe: Serious Eats

Serious Eats' Thanksgiving-inspired Cherpumple. A Cherpumple is three layers of pie--pumpkin, apple and cherry, each baked into a layer of cake-spice and respectively stacked on top of each other.

25. Stuffing Waffles

Photo: Two Red Bowls

Turn leftover Thanksgiving stuffing into waffles and top it off with mashed potatoes and gravy.

26. TurDunkin'

Photo: Beth

A turkey brined with orange and strawberry Dunkin’ Coolatas, glazed and covered with rainbow sprinkles.

27. Turbacon

Photo: Laura D'Alessandro

Bacon wrapped turkey.