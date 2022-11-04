27 Foods To Make Your Holidays Extreme
Each year on Thanksgiving, families and friends across the country gather to give thanks, watch football, and eat a lot of food. From turkey, to stuffing, to pumpkin pie, to sweet potatoes, and more, many will be chowing down on a lot of traditional Thanksgiving food. But, what about the non-traditional families?
There are some extreme Thanksgiving foods out there, and we’re not just talking about deep fried turkey (mmm). Have you ever tried bacon wrapped turkey? No? What about a chicken stuffed into a duck stuffed into a turkey? AKA the Turducken.
Take a look at some of the most outrageous, unique and downright delicious Thanksgiving foods below.
1. Apple Pie Salsa With Cinnamon Sugar Tortilla Chips
Recipe: Frosting And A Smile
Spiced apples and sweet homemade tortilla chips!
2. Brach's Candy Corn Turkey Dinner: Green Beans, Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing, Apple Pie, and Coffee Flavors
Candy corn isn't just for Halloween!
3. Red Hot Oyster + Kimchi Stuffing
Recipe: Mandy Lee for Lady and Pups
4. Flamin' Hot Cheetos Turkey
Recipe: Reynolds Kitchens
If you're looking for a new way to heat up a traditional Thanksgiving turkey.
5. Turkey Cranberry Quesadillas
Recipe: Alex Torrenegra
Just another way to kick your leftover game up a notch.
6. Bacon Apple Pie
Photo: Flickr/ Alex Torrenegra
Traditional apple pie with a hickory-smoked bacon lattice on top.
7. Food52 ’s “Clananafouti Swamp Monkey”
Recipe: Food52
It included Raspberry Swamp Pie, Ginger Monkeybread, Cherry Clafouti, and Tender Yellow Cake, Banana Meringue Pie and Mille Crepes with whipped cream!
8. Foie Gras, Cranberry Chutney and Jelly
9. Fried Turkey
10. Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirled Brownies
Photo: Flickr/ Isabelle Boucher
Brownies and cheesecakes are delicious on their own, but when you put them together? *chef’s kiss*
11. Turkey Cranberry Meatballs
Photo: Flickr/ Tracy Benjamin
12. Pumpkin Gingersnap Ice Cream
Photo: Flickr/ Tracy Benjamin
13. Pumpkin Marshmallow Chocolate Chip Cookies
Photo: Flickr/ Kelly Garbato
Not even the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man himself can resist this gooey sweet treat.
14. Mini Pumpkin Mousse
Photo: Flickr/ She Paused 4 Thought
Can’t get more adorable than this tiny pumpkin mousse cup with pureed cranberries at the bottom.
15. Pumpkin Raisin Bread Pudding
Photo: Flickr/ Emily Carlin
16. Pumpkin-Cinnamon Streusel Buns
Photo: Flickr/ Emily Carlin
Perfect for a fall morning.
17. Tofurkey
Vegan tofu turkey.
18. Cranberry Pumpkin Upside Down Cake
Photo: Flickr/ Jessica and Lon Binder
19. Latke-Crusted Turkey Stuffing Fritters With Cranberry Core
Recipe: Serious Eats
Enjoy these fritters with turkey schmaltz gravy.
20. Veggieducken
Photo: Flickr/ The Sporkful
Instead of meat, veggieducken puts yams inside of leeks inside a banana squash, with vegetarian stuffing between each layer.
21. Turkey, Stuffing and Cranberry Sandwich
Put your leftover Thanksgiving feast between bread for a savory sandwich.
22. Duchikey
Photo: Flickr/ Joy
Pounded duck breast, a layer of stuffing covered with chicken thighs, another layer of stuffing, and a layer of turkey cutlets.
23. Sweet Potato Donuts With Toasted Marshmallow Fluff and Cashew Crumble
Recipe: Brooke Bass for Chocolate and Marrow
The best part? The homemade marshmallow fluff meringue.
24. Sir Plumple
Recipe: Serious Eats
Serious Eats' Thanksgiving-inspired Cherpumple. A Cherpumple is three layers of pie--pumpkin, apple and cherry, each baked into a layer of cake-spice and respectively stacked on top of each other.
25. Stuffing Waffles
Photo: Flickr/ Two Red Bowls
Turn leftover Thanksgiving stuffing into waffles and top it off with mashed potatoes and gravy.
26. TurDunkin'
Photo: Flickr/ Beth
A turkey brined with orange and strawberry Dunkin’ Coolatas, glazed and covered with rainbow sprinkles.
27. Turbacon
Photo: Flickr/ Laura D'Alessandro
Bacon wrapped turkey.
