27 Foods To Make Your Holidays Extreme

 4 days ago
Each year on Thanksgiving, families and friends across the country gather to give thanks, watch football, and eat a lot of food. From turkey, to stuffing, to pumpkin pie, to sweet potatoes, and more, many will be chowing down on a lot of traditional Thanksgiving food. But, what about the non-traditional families?

There are some extreme Thanksgiving foods out there, and we’re not just talking about deep fried turkey (mmm). Have you ever tried bacon wrapped turkey? No? What about a chicken stuffed into a duck stuffed into a turkey? AKA the Turducken.

Take a look at some of the most outrageous, unique and downright delicious Thanksgiving foods below.

1. Apple Pie Salsa With Cinnamon Sugar Tortilla Chips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lS0Iq_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Getty Images

Recipe: Frosting And A Smile

Spiced apples and sweet homemade tortilla chips!

2. Brach's Candy Corn Turkey Dinner: Green Beans, Roasted Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Stuffing, Apple Pie, and Coffee Flavors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHbo5_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Amazon

Candy corn isn't just for Halloween!

3. Red Hot Oyster + Kimchi Stuffing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u8W7w_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Mandy Lee for Lady and Pups

Recipe: Mandy Lee for Lady and Pups

4. Flamin' Hot Cheetos Turkey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S988T_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Reynolds Kitchens

Recipe: Reynolds Kitchens

If you're looking for a new way to heat up a traditional Thanksgiving turkey.

5. Turkey Cranberry Quesadillas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IT90d_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Flickr/Alex Torrenegra

Recipe: Alex Torrenegra

Just another way to kick your leftover game up a notch.

6. Bacon Apple Pie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uv6CQ_0ixKyFjp00

Photo: Flickr/ Alex Torrenegra

Traditional apple pie with a hickory-smoked bacon lattice on top.

7. Food52 ’s “Clananafouti Swamp Monkey”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9TOO_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Food52

Recipe: Food52

It included Raspberry Swamp Pie, Ginger Monkeybread, Cherry Clafouti, and Tender Yellow Cake, Banana Meringue Pie and Mille Crepes with whipped cream!

8. Foie Gras, Cranberry Chutney and Jelly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRTV2_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Getty Images

9. Fried Turkey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouLLv_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Getty Images

10. Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirled Brownies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0NF3_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Isabelle Boucher

Photo: Flickr/ Isabelle Boucher

Brownies and cheesecakes are delicious on their own, but when you put them together? *chef’s kiss*

11. Turkey Cranberry Meatballs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhwwh_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Tracy Benjamin

Photo: Flickr/ Tracy Benjamin

12. Pumpkin Gingersnap Ice Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYtiL_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Tracy Benjamin

Photo: Flickr/ Tracy Benjamin

13. Pumpkin Marshmallow Chocolate Chip Cookies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01A4aL_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Kelly Garbato

Photo: Flickr/ Kelly Garbato

Not even the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man himself can resist this gooey sweet treat.

14. Mini Pumpkin Mousse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405l3A_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: She Paused 4 Thought

Photo: Flickr/ She Paused 4 Thought

Can’t get more adorable than this tiny pumpkin mousse cup with pureed cranberries at the bottom.

15. Pumpkin Raisin Bread Pudding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SCGrN_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Emily Carlin

Photo: Flickr/ Emily Carlin

16. Pumpkin-Cinnamon Streusel Buns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjTgg_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Emily Carlin

Photo: Flickr/ Emily Carlin

Perfect for a fall morning.

17. Tofurkey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36YWne_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Getty Images

Vegan tofu turkey.

18. Cranberry Pumpkin Upside Down Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q9XU6_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Jessica and Lon Binder

Photo: Flickr/ Jessica and Lon Binder

19. Latke-Crusted Turkey Stuffing Fritters With Cranberry Core

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R1GDq_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Serious Eats

Recipe: Serious Eats

Enjoy these fritters with turkey schmaltz gravy.

20. Veggieducken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PBcZ7_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: The Sporkful

Photo: Flickr/ The Sporkful

Instead of meat, veggieducken puts yams inside of leeks inside a banana squash, with vegetarian stuffing between each layer.

21. Turkey, Stuffing and Cranberry Sandwich

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05IE7N_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Getty Images

Put your leftover Thanksgiving feast between bread for a savory sandwich.

22. Duchikey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36F8dZ_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Joy

Photo: Flickr/ Joy

Pounded duck breast, a layer of stuffing covered with chicken thighs, another layer of stuffing, and a layer of turkey cutlets.

23. Sweet Potato Donuts With Toasted Marshmallow Fluff and Cashew Crumble

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h1T6p_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Brook Bass

Recipe: Brooke Bass for Chocolate and Marrow

The best part? The homemade marshmallow fluff meringue.

24. Sir Plumple

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q4yPU_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Serious Eats

Recipe: Serious Eats

Serious Eats' Thanksgiving-inspired Cherpumple. A Cherpumple is three layers of pie--pumpkin, apple and cherry, each baked into a layer of cake-spice and respectively stacked on top of each other.

25. Stuffing Waffles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQBHV_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Two Red Bowls

Photo: Flickr/ Two Red Bowls

Turn leftover Thanksgiving stuffing into waffles and top it off with mashed potatoes and gravy.

26. TurDunkin'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zIrR0_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Beth

Photo: Flickr/ Beth

A turkey brined with orange and strawberry Dunkin’ Coolatas, glazed and covered with rainbow sprinkles.

27. Turbacon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bza63_0ixKyFjp00
Photo: Laura D'Alessandro

Photo: Flickr/ Laura D'Alessandro

Bacon wrapped turkey.

