ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Europe urged to save natural gas to avoid shortage next year

By DAVID McHUGH
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GROkc_0ixJt2oL00

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Europe could face a severe natural gas shortage next year and needs to act now to reduce use, the International Energy Agency said in a report Thursday, warning against complacency in an energy crisis triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine after countries were able to build up storage of the fuel to heat homes and generate electricity this winter.

The IEA said Europe benefited from some Russian gas supplies over the summer and sharply reduced competition from China for scarce shiploads of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, and those factors could be one-offs, the Paris-based organization said. Along with mild weather, that has pushed down natural gas prices from August highs.

“With the recent mild weather and lower gas prices, there is a danger of complacency creeping into the conversation around Europe’s gas supplies, but we are by no means out of the woods yet,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said. “This is why governments need to be taking immediate action to speed up improvements in energy efficiency and accelerate the deployment of renewables and heat pumps — and other steps to structurally reduce gas demand.”

The cutoff of most Russian pipeline gas because of the war in Ukraine has sparked a winter energy crisis in Europe. Russian deliveries were close to normal for the first half of the year. The country has since turned off all but a trickle of gas, and even that could be unavailable next year.

On top of that, if China's imports of LNG recover to 2021 levels, that could consume over 85% of the expected increase in global supply. China's economy has been weakening due in part to strict COVID-19 restrictions.

That all means Europe could face a shortfall of 30 billion cubic meters of gas next summer, the key period for filling supplies ahead of the winter heating season, when there is stronger demand for the fuel. The figure represents almost half the gas required to fill storage facilities in Europe to 95% capacity before the 2023-2024 winter starts.

European Union governments have committed to reduce gas consumption by 15% over the winter and are pushing conservation and renewables. Use by industry has fallen as prices have grown, and a campaign to buy LNG that comes by ship from countries like the U.S. and Qatar succeeded in filling storage to 95%, according to figures compiled by Gas Infrastructure Europe, an association of companies that operate pipelines, underground storage and LNG facilities.

Remaining pipeline gas and LNG have become much more expensive — almost 70% higher than a year ago even as prices have dropped in recent months — fueling inflation, straining consumer budgets and hurting companies that are heavy users of energy.

Because high fossil fuel prices have depressed demand, monthly carbon dioxide emissions in the European Union have declined since July, compared to the previous year, according to a report released Thursday.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a Helsinki-based environmental think tank, said emissions of the greenhouse gas dropped in the four months to October. They had previously risen for 16 months straight as European economies bounced back from coronavirus lockdowns.

The report’s lead author, Lauri Myllyvirta, said a surge in renewable power generation had helped push down carbon dioxide emissions in recent months.

“The post-COVID rebound in the EU’s fossil fuel use and emissions has come to an end in the past few months, due to the growth in clean energy supply led by solar power, and energy-saving measures precipitated by the fossil fuel supply crunch,” he said. “At the same time, clean energy investments and policies have expanded dramatically, which will lead to a sustained and accelerated fall in emissions in the next years.”

___

AP reporter Frank Jordans contributed from Berlin.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

UN experts urge stringent rules to stop net zero greenwash

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Oil companies pledging to get their emissions down to net zero better make sure they've got a credible plan and aren't just making false promises, U.N. experts said in a report Tuesday urging tough standards on emissions cutting vows. Released at the...
WSOC Charlotte

Air show seeks to position China as global competitor

BEIJING — (AP) — China is displaying its latest generation fighter jets and civilian aircraft this week as it looks to carve a larger role for itself in the global arms trade and compete with Boeing and Airbus. China is currently the world’s fourth-largest arms exporter and an...
WSOC Charlotte

Macron to pressure France's most climate-damaging industries

PARIS — (AP) — Just back from the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, French President Emmanuel Macron is to meet Tuesday with the heads of the country’s most climate-damaging industries to pressure them to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, amid growing competition from the U.S. and China. The...
WSOC Charlotte

Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader proposed Tuesday as vulnerable nations pushed for more action and money at international climate talks.
WSOC Charlotte

Leaders push for climate action, fossil tax at UN talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as this year’s international climate talks in Egypt heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause to the planet.
WSOC Charlotte

Markets in holding pattern ahead of election, inflation data

Wall Street is essentially flat before the opening bell Tuesday with Americans heading to the polls to vote in the midterm elections that are being heavily influenced by inflation, with more data on that front arriving this week. Futures for the S&P 500 moved 0.16% higher, and the Dow Jones...
WSOC Charlotte

Residents clash with Chinese authorities over COVID rules

BEIJING — (AP) — Police in northeastern China said that seven people have been arrested following a clash between residents and authorities enforcing COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. The violence comes as China reports new cases nationwide, with 2,230 cases reported Tuesday in the southern manufacturing and technology hub of...
WSOC Charlotte

Carvana falls as rising rates, inflation cut used car sales

DETROIT — (AP) — Shares of upstart used-vehicle chain Carvana tumbled another 16% Monday, undercut by the company's struggles with falling prices and waning demand for its products. The latest downturn comes after the shares fell almost 40% on Friday following Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas's move to...
WSOC Charlotte

German aid group: 89 migrants allowed to disembark in Italy

ROME — (AP) — A German humanitarian group said its ship docked in southern Italy early Tuesday and disembarked all 89 people on board who had been rescued at sea, ending one migrant rescue saga as three others continued under Italy's new hard-right government. Mission Lifeline posted videos...
WSOC Charlotte

Russia still deciding whether to extend Ukraine grain deal

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations reassured Ukrainian farmers Tuesday that extending a wartime deal to facilitate Black Sea shipments of Ukrainian grain and other commodities is a priority for the U.N. The agreement, which Russia and Ukraine signed separately with the...
WSOC Charlotte

Japan says repayment of TEPCO Fukushima cleanup delayed

TOKYO — (AP) — Repayment of the more than 10 trillion yen ($68 billion) government funding for cleanup and compensation for the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant disaster has been delayed, the Japanese government says. The Board of Audit said in a report released Monday that the delay stems...
Sourcing Journal

Are Tariffs a Feminist Issue?

Is a “pink tax” at play in the price of products women commonly use? That’s what a recently published BYU Law Review white paper argues when examining women’s products produced overseas. Tariffs have a disproportionate impact on female shoppers, according to Utah law clerk Miranda Hatch’s research published last month. “When one thinks about the areas that still need improvement before our country is completely gender equitable, the first thing that one thinks of is likely not United States trade policy,” she wrote. “However, sexist trade practices have crept into our country’s policies, therefore making things more expensive for women.” Men’s and women’s...
UTAH STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Dutch PM meets lawmakers amid govt tensions over migration

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte met with lawmakers from his party Tuesday to discuss their concerns about the rising numbers of migrants seeking asylum in the Netherlands, amid tensions within his four-party coalition about how to tackle the issue. The meeting followed...
WSOC Charlotte

Sweden's leader courts Turkey's support for NATO membership

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Sweden still has "many steps to take" to win Turkey's approval for its NATO membership bid, a top Turkish official said Tuesday as Sweden's new prime minister visited Ankara in hopes of eliminating the hurdle to his country joining the military alliance. Sweden...
WSOC Charlotte

Live updates | UN Climate Summit

LONDON — Environmental activists blocked traffic on England’s busiest highway on Tuesday, demanding an end to fossil fuel use as world leaders confront the growing threat from climate change at a UN-sponsored summit in Egypt. National Highways says there are currently delays of 60 minutes on the M25,...
WSOC Charlotte

US stocks edge higher ahead of election, inflation data

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as Americans head to the polls to vote in midterm elections that are being heavily influenced by inflation and the threat of a recession. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 10:14 a.m....
WSOC Charlotte

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at center of South Korean row

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 are now mired in a South Korean political row, with the country’s former president blaming his conservative successor for a lack of financial support as he gave the animals up.
WSOC Charlotte

Swedish PM seeks to win Turkish support for NATO membership

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Sweden’s new prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, is meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday in an effort to clinch Turkish approval for his country’s bid to join NATO. Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied...
WSOC Charlotte

Widows of executed Nigerian activists end case against Shell

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — The widows of four Nigerian activists executed in 1995 have withdrawn their appeal in a Dutch civil case in which they alleged that oil giant Shell was complicit in the men's deaths, ending a yearslong legal battle for compensation and an apology.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
115K+
Followers
133K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy