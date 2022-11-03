ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Americans Who Have Traveled Overseas Are Revealing The One Thing That Made Them Say, "Whoa, We're Not In America Anymore"

By Victoria Vouloumanos
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MIGDO_0ixJWzXW00

When you're traveling abroad, there are so many new and exciting things to take in, from new sights to new foods. However, there's usually at least one cultural thing that catches you off guard, and then it hits you: You're not in the US anymore.

Loew's, Inc / Via giphy.com

In response to u/Some_Chow 's question , Americans of the BuzzFeed Community who have been overseas shared the one thing that made them go, "Whoa, we're not in America anymore.'" So, without further ado, here they are:

1. "In El Salvador, I went to a small city health clinic for a throbbing migraine and was seen immediately. No vital signs were taken, and no paperwork was done. The physician saw me and ordered two injections to be administered by a nurse. I was headache-free in 30 minutes. The charge: $5 each for the doctor, nurse, and medication."

"What a deal."

baizaroberto44

2. "In Romania, cars have the right of way. While there visiting my mom's family, I was crossing the street, and a car came flying around the corner. It didn't slow down even though I was right in its path. Luckily, my mom pulled me out of the street before I got hit. Apparently, if someone gets hit by a car, it's the pedestrian's fault."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLBOt_0ixJWzXW00

"Most people in Romania walk because they don't have a car, but the ones who do drive are super aggressive."

egwenger

Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

3. "In Argentina, it was eye-opening to see that most of the public restrooms had the handicap stall first. Of course, you wouldn't make the person who potentially has the most difficulty walking go the farthest for the accessible stall."

"Also, siesta was crazy. Our hotel was on the corner of a huge intersection. At least five large, main roads intersected there. It was crazy to look out the window at 3 a.m. and see the roads and sidewalks packed with people. I couldn't sleep because it was so loud, even though we were really high up."

bree-nb

4. "In Scotland, I couldn't figure out how to turn on the shower. Turns out, there's an electric switch to push outside the bathroom."

"Who knew?!"

megitismyname

5. "In Saudi Arabia, out in public, most men wear white thobes, while most women wear black abaya dresses with hijabs and niqabs. It's not quite 100% (it varies depending on which city you're in), but it really is unique. Privately, you can wear what you'd like. Foreigners, and even long-term immigrants, are not expected to conform."

"When I visited in 2019, as a foreign woman, I was instructed to wear the abaya. But in the future, it might change.

There was also a unique degree of gender separation. Most restaurant seating areas were divided between the 'single men' section and the 'women and families' section."

laura37911973

6. "In Dublin, Ireland, my friend and I were trying to discreetly look at a map to find a tiny museum. An elderly woman stopped and asked if we needed help. However, she didn't know where the museum was, either, so she stopped a random guy walking by and told him, 'These girls are lost. Be a good boy, and take them where they need to go.' And he did! He walked us there, said goodbye, and went on his way."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AB3PM_0ixJWzXW00

"The entire time we were there, we were treated with a level of kindness and hospitality that we weren’t used to coming from strangers. It was great!""

bblackberri35

Chrishepburn / Getty Images

7. "In Spain, while studying abroad, my host mom asked me what time I wanted to have lunch. I said that 12-12:30 p.m. was fine for me. She looked at me, laughed, and said, 'No. How about 2-2:30?'"

"Quickly had to shift my eating schedule to Spanish time."

jkeegan

8. "In Portugal, while pregnant with my daughter, I learned that there are perks to pregnancy. There's special parking, you're allowed to skip the line (learned this at the car rental), and there's even a special line at customs in the airport!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2weVjx_0ixJWzXW00

"My husband is from Portugal, and every time we go, I discover something new and awesome. Also, you can get a beer or a half-bottle of wine at rest stops on the highway for cheaper than a bottle of juice. The food at rest stops is amazing, too. It's not fast food but a buffet of local foods from whatever region you’re stopped in."

alexandrakh2

Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

9. "In London, they include the tax in the listed prices on the menu. I went to a coffee shop and, while paying, waited to see how much the final price would be. To my surprise, it was the same as the price on the menu. When traveling in the US, you never know what the taxes will be as they differ by county."

"The other thing I noticed was the prevalence of 24-hour time. It took a bit of getting used to when buying a train ticket."

tomb4adc7727a

10. "In Turkey, I forgot my phone in a random roadside store, and when I went back for it a few days later, the owner immediately took it out of a drawer to return it. I exclaimed, 'Wow, I didn't think I would get it back!' He's asked me why not and then informed me that people had been calling me."

"Also, Coke cans come in all colors of the rainbow."

jules664

11. "In Japan, a lot of people used face masks in public even before the pandemic as a precaution to not make OTHER PEOPLE sick."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AkMk3_0ixJWzXW00

"The consideration the Japanese people have regarding other people's wellbeing is admirable."

pauloyanagi

Carl Court / Getty Images

12. "In Stockholm, everyone was so accommodating to and helpful with my mother who used a wheelchair, from cab drivers to shop clerks."

"One restaurant did not have an accessible entrance, so they let us in through the kitchen. At another restaurant, two absolutely hulking waiters carried her — chair and all — up the three steps into the restaurant. She never had people accommodate her that way in the US."

duct_tape_heart

13. "In France, some bathrooms are a 'sanisette,' wherein the bathroom automatically sprays itself down with water to clean after someone uses it."

"We were on a tour of Montmartre, and I went to use a public restroom. It was a little oval building on the side of the sidewalk, and another person had just gotten out of it.

Just before I went inside, my tour guide pulled me back and told me to wait a minute. Had I not known, I would have entered and been drenched! It was definitely the strangest thing I've seen in Europe."

books_baking_broadway

14. "In India, I saw many whole families riding on one scooter."

"Mom, dad, little kids, and even infants all rode on one tiny Vespa. In every single case, only the man wore a helmet."

chrisa443ec9017

15. "In Spain, we left a $15 tip after sitting at a table in a restaurant for six hours, and the owner chased us down to tell us we left our money."

aliciafuller05

16. "In France, it's pretty rare you'll just sit down, have a quick meal, and continue with your day."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9xxj_0ixJWzXW00

"Whenever I would visit family around France, I always had to remind myself of food customs. Food is meant to be enjoyed, so you take your time.

A lot of local businesses, particularly shops, close around midday to accommodate for this, so get comfortable. (Not all shops do this, but it's best to just eat midday if you visit.)"

u/whyImcalledqueen

Wirestock / Getty Images

17. "In Costa Rica, the eye doctor apologized that a six-month supply of contacts would cost me $30 US since I wasn't on the national health insurance. It was the same brand I buy in the states for about $50 per month — with a good insurance paying most of the cost."

"I went to visit relatives for a few months and had lost my glasses in the ocean on the first day. They called the local optometrist and got me in the same day (since I'm super blind). We were on the west coast, and the glasses had to be shipped from the capital, which would take a few days.

The doctor said I could buy contacts off the shelf from them right now. He apologized that If I was a resident, they would have been free. 'So sorry you have to pay the high out of pocket cost.'"

u/TheOtherKatiz

18. "In Bangkok, Thailand, I saw a family of four on a motorcycle."

"That was alarming for a midwestern American to see."

u/VaginalDeathCrabs

19. "In Madrid, they offer beer as a combo meal option at McDonald’s. The BEST difference, though, was the free tapas — if you order a drink, they bring you free food."

"Even better? Really, really good Spanish wine could be had for two euros a glass. Go bar hopping, eat all the free food, and you can skip dinner.

The one weird thing is that all these bars would be lit up like an American diner would be in the morning. I’m used to bars in the US, which tend to be very dark."

u/mst3k_42

20. "In Canada, I ran into someone — totally my fault — and he said sorry first."

"This made me realize, 'Are you fucking blind?' was not the only response to it."

u/Oh_No_69

21. "In Iceland, I asked for a bottle of water. The guy just shakes his head and goes, 'You don't need that,' then filled me up a cup from the tap."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGk3V_0ixJWzXW00

u/McBeaster

Harald Nachtmann / Getty Images

22. "In Cairo, Egypt, traffic was the definition of pure chaos."

"Honestly, if I was driving, I wouldn't have survived five minutes."

u/everythingsgreat3333

23. "In Tokyo, Japan, I realized there was no trash anywhere, and it was just really clean."

"Like, I wouldn't have felt bad sleeping on the ground."

u/ShareHappyness

24. "In Peru, the calendars are laid out so Monday is actually the first day on the left side of the calendar, so my spouse and I missed our bus."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfRJP_0ixJWzXW00

"Also — pulling over in the double decker bus so that people could stop at an ice cream stand that a guy was running at a random point in the road, in the jungle.

Waste programs are lacking there, so it is the norm to eat your ice cream cup, and then chuck it into the jungle. No one is coming to empty that garbage can that has been brimmed since forever."

u/LivingInATidalWave

@ Didier Marti / Getty Images

25. "In Japan, my wife left her handbag on a train. We called, and they found and delivered it to her home address...on the same day."

u/fanzipan

Have you experienced any of these things while abroad before? Tell us what made you really realize you weren't in the US — or your home country — anymore in the comments below!

Comments / 1

Related
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
Daily Mail

Terri Irwin is 'privately considering SELLING Australia Zoo' after admitting the family business was on the brink of collapse during Covid

Terri Irwin, the widow of late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, is considering the option of selling Australia Zoo, according to a new report. The Sunshine Coast zoo, founded as Beerwah Reptile Park in 1970 by Steve's father Bob Irwin, is one of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions, but suffered financial troubles during the Covid pandemic when tourists were locked out of Queensland.
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why when a submarine launches an SLBM, it never gets wet, even though it is fired from under water

When a submarine launches the SLBM, it never gets wet, even though it is fired from under water. The UGM-133A Trident II, or Trident D5 is a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), built by Lockheed Martin Space in Sunnyvale, California, and deployed with the American and British navies. It was first deployed in March 1990, and remains in service. The Trident II Strategic Weapons System is an improved SLBM with greater accuracy, payload, and range than the earlier Trident C-4. It is a key element of the US strategic nuclear triad and strengthens US strategic deterrence.
CALIFORNIA STATE
liveandletsfly.com

Man Claims He Found Cockroach In Airline Meal. Airline Says It Was Just Sautéed Ginger.

A Vistara passenger claims his vegetarian meal onboard included an unwanted animal product: a dead cockroach. But the airline claims it was just sautéed ginger. Cockroach Or Ginger In Airline Meal? Airline And Passenger At Odds. Nikul Solanki posted two pictures, including a close-up, of his breakfast (idli sambar...
airlive.net

A private jet carrying multimillionaire businessman and his family has disappeared

A private jet carrying the multimillionaire founder of Germany’s fitness chain McFit has lost communication with signal towers en-route to Costa Rica. According to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Saturday, October 22 the jet with Rainer Schaller, his girlfriend and two children has disappeared. It is understood that another German Markus Kurrek is also on board the plane.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy