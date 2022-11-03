ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soaring mortgage rates get all the attention, but a decade of underinvestment in housing is the big culprit behind the country's affordability crisis

By Alcynna Lloyd, Phil Rosen
 5 days ago
Mortgage rates are rising but that's not the main reason buying a home is so unaffordable for many Americans.

The deeper issue is that there aren't enough homes to fulfill every would-be buyer's dream, which means people are competing with their wallets and driving prices higher and higher.

"There's still this gap between demand and supply because we were underbuilding for many years," Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting for the National Association of Realtors, told Insider. "So now we see demand is slowing, but it still outpaces supply."

Mortgage rates are above 7% for the first time in over two decades for the most popular type of mortgage, and are only expected to keep rising. Meanwhile, prices are cooling in some markets. But the general sense is that the massive surge in home prices fueled by the low rates of the pandemic era hasn't come down as fast as mortgage rates have come up.

The shortage, the economist said, can be traced back to the lead up to 2008 when US homebuilders built a surplus of inventory that dramatically outpaced demand. It led to the rate of homebuilding dipping below the historical average for the next decade. Builders overcorrected and the sector has struggled to play catch up ever since — an undertaking that has become more difficult during the pandemic.

"Home buying activity is slowing down, it's the biggest slowdown since 2007, with eight straight months of home sale declines," she said. "But we don't see that in home prices."

Builders face higher costs and supply-chain headwinds

To bring home prices back down to earth, US homebuilders would need to construct at least 1 million new residential homes.

It's a task that Robert Dietz, chief economist and senior vice president for economics and housing policy for the National Association of Homebuilders, said is difficult to complete due to soaring costs and supply snags that are hampering construction.

"We know that higher mortgage rates price out demand across the board for both new and existing markets, but the challenge is particularly acute in new construction because you also have the run up in construction costs," he said.

Indeed, builders are also grappling with affordability. While lumber prices have seen a sharp plunge — roughly 70% from their March 2021 highs — labor costs and expenses for other materials continue to rise. Real estate company CBRE's Construction Cost Index forecasts a 14.1% year-over-year climb in homebuilding costs by the close of 2022.

With higher costs weighing on both demand and production, data from the US Census Bureau shows that in September, new residential construction fell by 8.1% from the prior month. So far in 2022, US housing construction has fallen in four out of nine months.

Dietz noted the slowdown is part of the reason why "we are seeing the run up in median new home prices."

Meaningful price declines aren't likely

For there to be meaningful changes in affordability, Dietz suggested that the US government works with the homebuilding industry to boost supply.

"Policy makers need to focus on mending broken building material supply chains and reducing ineffective zoning and other regulatory policies to help bend the cost curve and enable builders to boost attainable housing production," he said in a statement.

But with inflation taking center stage, officials have focused much of their energy on the economy rather than the housing market.

It's a decision that Dietz said could result in housing supply dwindling further.

"This will be the first year since 2011 to see a decline for single-family starts," he said. "And given expectations for ongoing elevated interest rates due to actions by the Federal Reserve, 2023 is forecasted to see additional single-family building declines as the housing contraction continues."

The Independent

House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?

The Bank of England announced this week that it was raising interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs.According to Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, some people on tracker deals with £100,000 remaining on their mortgage will see their costs...
Entrepreneur

We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon

Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
CNBC

A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
WANE-TV

5 Reasons To NOT Buy a House Right Now

House prices have soared in the United States during the pandemic, especially in small cities and rural areas. Nearly half of all Americans are concerned, if not desperate about the lack of affordable housing. But buying a home is central to the American dream because it is often viewed as a path to building wealth.
Daily Mail

Adults are moving back in with their parents despite having kids of their own amid a 'roommate boom' due to record-high rent triggered by inflation

Some adults are moving back in with their parents amid record-high rent triggered by inflation. US rents rose by an average of 7.8 percent in September and remained 25 percent up since before the pandemic, according to Redfin. Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, New York, Nashville and Portland are a few US cities where rent has significantly increased.
NEVADA STATE
CBS News

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
AUSTIN, TX
Business Insider

Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall

Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
money.com

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

