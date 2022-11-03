Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot in leg during rally

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- One person was killed and several others injured during an attack at a rally for former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan that left the country's former leader and party head with a bullet wound to the leg.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) waves to supporters during a protest march to Islamabad on Saturday. He was shot in the leg on Thursday. Photo by Rahat Dar/EPA-EFE

Khan was in stable condition and conscious after being shot in the leg during a rally at Wazirabad, Pakistan, Faisal Sultan, the head of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital said. He said Khan's tibia bone was chipped.

"This is only the initial assessment, and we are taking him to the operation theatre for detailed evaluation," Sultan said. He added that a four-member medical board has been formed to monitor and evaluate Khan's health.

Khan was traveling in a vehicle during the rally in the Punjab province when he came under fire along with some of his supporters.

One person was killed during the incident, officials said. Azhar Mashwani, an official with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party, also told Al Jazeera that at least six others, including another politician, Faisal Javed Khan, were also hurt.

Khan was riding in a container-mounted truck as his supporters continued to march toward Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad to call for snap elections. Chaos broke out after the shooting and a suspect was apprehended.

The ex-prime minister was ousted and barred by the government from serving in public office again for five years amid a fraud scandal. Khan, who remains popular in the country, organized a march from Lahore to Islamabad to resurrect his political career.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Shariff condemned the shooting while offering assistance in an investigation.

"I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words," Shariff tweeted . "I have directed the interior minister for an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman and other injured people.

"[The] federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab [government] for security and investigation. Violence should have no place in our country's politics."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com