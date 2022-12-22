ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood’s Creative Arts Awards 2022-23: The Complete Guide

By Carolyn Giardina
 3 days ago
As the 2022-23 awards season gets underway, The Hollywood Reporter’ s Behind the Screen is here to help you track the creative awards from guilds and societies such as the American Society of Cinematographers, the Art Directors Guild and the Cinema Audio Society. Below are the key dates, honorees and other information. The listing will be updated regularly.

10th Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards (IATSE Local 706), Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel

Honorees: Steve La Porte, the Oscar and Emmy-winning make-up artist best known for Beetlejuice, Star Trek 3: The Search for Spock, and Terminator 2 & 3 ; and Josée Normand, Emmy-winning hair stylist known for her work on Star Trek: Voyager, Die Hard and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl , will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Emmy-winning make-up artist Fred C. Blau Jr. ( Apocalypse Now, 2001’s Planet of the Apes ) and Emmy-winning hair stylist Judy Crown ( Seinfeld, Murphy Brown) will receive the Guild’s Vanguard Awards.

Nominations announcement: Jan. 11

21st Visual Effects Society Awards, Wednesday, Feb. 15

Nominations announcement: Jan. 17

27th annual Art Directors Guild Awards (IATSE Local 800), Saturday, Feb. 18, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown

Scenic artist Michael Denering ( Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Die Hard, Batman Returns, Jurassic Park ) will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Guild’s scenic, title and graphic artists.

Nominations announcement: Jan. 9

ASIFA-Hollywood’s 50th annual Annie Awards for animation, Saturday, Feb. 25, at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

Nominations announcement: Jan. 17

Motion Picture Sound Editors’ 70th annual Golden Reel Awards, Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre, Los Angeles.

Honoree: Jerry Bruckheimer, Filmmaker Award. Gwendolyn Yates Whittle ( Avatar: The Way of Water, Minority Report, Munich, Iron Man, Fight Club), Career Achievement Award.

Cinema Audio Society’s 59th CAS Awards, Saturday, March 4, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Honorees: Alejandro González Iñárritu, Filmmaker of the Year; and Peter J. Devlin, Career Achievement Award.

Nominations announcement: Jan. 10

American Cinema Editors 73rd Eddie Awards, Sunday, March 5, at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

Honorees: Gina Prince-Bythewood, Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award; Don Zimmerman and Lynne Willingham, Career Achievement Awards.

Nominations announcement: Feb. 1

American Society of Cinematographers’ 37th annual ASC Awards, Sunday, March 5, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Honorees: Viola Davis, Board of Governors Award; Stephen Goldblatt, Lifetime Achievement Award; Darius Khondji, International Award; Charlie Lieberman, President’s Award; Fred Murphy, Career Achievement in Television honor; and Sam Nicholson, Curtis Clark Technical Achievement Award.

Nominations announcement: Jan. 9

Updated 9:48 a.m. Dec. 22, 2023: Added Michael Denering’s ADG honor.

