Black Friday gaming PC deals 2022: Stellar RTX 30-series gaming rigs for less

These are all the Black Friday gaming PC deals still live going into the weekend, but we're now switching focus to what's coming up with the Cyber Monday gaming PC deals . That's where all the latest and greatest discounts will now be curated going forward, so come take a look.

Nvidia and AMD are moving on to the next generation of powerful new (and expensive) GPUs, which means there are big sales on gaming PCs as retailers attempt to clear out existing inventory to make room for the new stuff.

Expect big price cuts on many systems with RTX 30-series GPUs with Intel 10th and 11th Gen Intel processors going into this Friday. There are some really good deals making the rounds, but you might consider holding out if you're shopping for a premium PC with an RTX 3080 or 3090. Nvidia has now released both the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080 cards, and AMD announced its high-end RX 7900 XT/X cards will be on the shelves in a few weeks time.

It'll be a while before we see any budget or mid-range RTX 40-series cards, so it would make sense to grab a deal on a PC with an RX 6600 XT, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, or RX 6800 XT card for Black Friday this weekend.

We'll carry on curating the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals all the way through.

There's a good chance you'll spot some deals on systems with older hardware inside, like the RTX 20-series or RX 5000-series GPUs. Unless it's an absolute steal, we recommend sticking with PCs with RTX 30-series and RX 6000-series cards inside them. If you need help, we put together a handy crib sheet to ensure you're not overpaying for a Black Friday gaming PC deal.

If a deal looks too good to be true, check how much storage and memory the system has. Avoid anything with a 250GB SSD since most of your favorite games will fill that up pretty quickly. On the memory side, stick with at least 16GB dual-channel RAM. Don't worry about it too much; these are both components you can always upgrade fairly easily later on.

Buying a pre-built could be a new experience for some people, especially those who typically build their PCs. There's no shame in saving yourself the time and stress and letting a professional do all the part-picking, installing, and testing. Make sure wherever you order your PC has a decent warranty in case something goes horribly wrong down the road.

Where are the best Black Friday Gaming PC deals?

Black Friday gaming PC deals

Ipason gaming desktop | Ryzen 5 5600G | 16GB RAM | 500GB SSD | $849.99 $509.99 at Newegg (save $340)

It's a stretch to call this one a gaming PC, if I'm being totally honest, but hear me out. There are some great Black Friday graphics card deals out there already, and the rest of this rig is a great platform to build a gaming machine. All you need is a GPU. Pick an RX 6650 XT on offer and you'll have a full rig for just $770. View Deal

HP Pavilion | AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT | AMD Ryzen 7 5700G | 16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD | $1,239.99 $799.99 at Amazon (save $440)

A pretty darn relevant CPU/GPU combo here, considering the price. The Ryzen 7 has some nifty integrated graphics, too, though you won't need them with that GPU. Sadly, it doesn't support PCIe 4.0 meaning your SSD speeds are limited, but you're on DDR4 RAM at least. It's still got some upgrade potential, thanks to AMD's AM4 socket. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5i | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 | Intel Core i7 12700 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $899.99 $849.99 at Best Buy (save $50)

This is another OEM-style PC, which means it sacrifices the gamer aesthetic and some of the case standards we've become accustomed to. It's not so bad, however, as the actual specifications on this machine, for $849, are enough to win some favour. A really solid spec for 1080p gaming, it's the Intel Core i7 12700 that will make a huge difference if you hope to use this machine for streaming or video editing, too. View Deal

ABS Master Gaming PC| AMD RX 6600 XT | AMD Ryzen 5 5600 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,199.99 $899.99 at Newegg (save $400)

This PC is a fairly straightforward deal, and not going to lie you could build something like this yourself relatively easily and cheaply. However, if you're buying for someone else this holiday season and want the whole package, this is a great 1080p gaming machine. The RAM is not only dual-channel, it's also DDR4-3200 which is always much appreciated. You also might want to see about bagging an SSD deal to bump up that storage capacity. View Deal

Yeyian Katana X10 | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | Intel Core i5 11400F | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,399.99 $949.99 at Newegg (save $450)

OK, here's one heck of a deal for an RTX 3060 Ti rig, fully $100 cheaper than the ABS Master PC below. Specs mirror the ABS rig, including that seductive RTX 3060 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The main difference is the 11th Gen rather than 12th Gen Intel CPU. But that's a fairly minor detail and not one you'd feel in game. $849 for a 3060 Ti rig remains one heck of a deal. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G10 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Core i5 11400F | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,129.99 $909.98 at Amazon (save $220.01)

Granted, you don't get a massive amount of storage space with this one, but at least you get a great CPU/GPU combo for the price. 16GB of RAM should be more than enough for gaming, and with a bit of a discount, you could update your SSD later on down the line. View Deal

iBuyPower SlateMESH | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 | Intel Core i7 12700F | 500GB SSD | 1TB HDD | $1,249.99 $974.99 at Best Buy (save $275)

If you're looking for a little more processing power and don't mind paying a little more for it, this machine offers Intel's excellent Alder Lake architecture for just that. It's still an RTX 3060, and it's not the cheapest PC with one of those, but with decent storage options and 16GB of RAM (2x 8GB) it is a great all-rounder. View Deal

Dell XPS | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | Intel Core i7 12700 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,649.99 $1,149.99 at Dell (save $500)

Packing some tasty DDR5 RAM, this one comes with a great CPU/GPU combo that wont have trouble at 1440p. The only real let down is the addition of a hard drive. You can always add more SATA or NVMe SSD storage at a later date, otherwise its still a great machine... if you don't mind long load times. View Deal

iBuyPower TraceMR Gaming Desktop | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel i7 12700F | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD| $1,449.99 $1,149.99 at Best Buy (save $300)

This iBuyPower gaming PC comes with a solid amount of RAM, an Intel i7 12700F, an Nvidia RTX 3070, and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. All of this should satisfy a ton of games right now. This deal is a nice package for a little over $1,000 and one of the better ones you can pick up right now. View Deal

HP Omen | AMD RX 6700 XT | AMD Ryzen 7 5700G | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,649.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy (save $350)

This all AMD offering from HP will put you in a great position for 1440p gaming. It's packing a Ryzen 5000-series processor, meaning you won't be able to swap to Zen 4 so easily, but you won't necessarily need to for a while. Not only do you get a good chunk of storage, you also get 16GB DDR4-3200 which is not bad to top off a great core spec. View Deal

iBUYPOWER TraceMR | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 12700KF | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $1,849.99 $1,499.99 at BestBuy (save $350)

It wasn't long ago that an RTX 3080 alone would have cost you more than this entire PC. Now you can have the whole thing complete with a punchy Intel Core i7-12700KF processor, 16GB and a decent 1TB NVMe SSD. The motherboard is a proper Z690 item and they're even throwing in an RGB keyboard and mouse. It's a very nice package for the money. View Deal

MSI MPG Trident | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 12700F | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,099.99 $1,549.99 at Newegg (save $550)

A very current machine here that'll see you right at 1080p and even 1440p. That's a great last Gen Intel CPU, and the RTX 3070 has a lot going for it too. 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM isn't too bad, either and it's dual channel which is always appreciated. Top that with a full 1TB of NVMe storage and you're onto a winner. View Deal

Skytech Shiva | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Ryzen 5 5600X | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,399.99 $1,699.99 at Amazon (save $700)

Knocking $700 off the price of this rig has made superbly tempting. It may not have the most current CPU but that RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD makes it a gaming PC which will run happily out of the box without any issues. A little more RAM wouldn't have gone amiss for the price, but it'll still ace most games you throw at it. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R14 | AMD RX 6800 XT | Ryzen 7 5800X | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $2,399.99 $1,799.99 at Dell (save $600)

It's worth remembering just what a fantastic graphics card the RX 6800 XT is. It's at the same level as the RTX 3080 outside of ray tracing, and generally comes in a lot cheaper. That means this Alienware machine is less expensive than an equivalent Nvidia-powered version, and still comes with 16GB RAM. That 512GB SSD is a bit miserly though, even if it comes with some slow data storage as a backup. View Deal

CyberPowerPC Gamer Infinity XLC | RTX 4080 | Core i9 13900K | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $3,314 $2,979 at CyberPowerPC (save $335)

The glorious-looking Hyte Y60 is the clothing around this high-powered RTX 4080-based machine. Alongside the latest Nvidia card is the most powerful gaming CPU around today in Intel's Raptor Lake Core i9, and 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory. That 1TB SSD is a full PCIe 4.0 option, too, so it's a proper speedy li'l drive. There's also a 1,000W PSU with a 16-pin power connector, so hopefully less chance of an adapter melting your rig... View Deal

CyberPowerPC Battlebox 2022 Ultimate | RTX 4080 | Ryzen 9 7900X | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $3,229 $2,999 at CyberPowerPC (save $230)

Here comes another 4080-based machine. Alongside the latest Nvidia card is a fantastic CPU offering from the red team, and 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory. That 1TB SSD is a full PCIe 4.0 option, which is always appreciated. Need I say more? View Deal

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 | Intel Core i7 11700 | 16GB RAM (2x 8GB) | 256GB SSD | 2TB HDD | $1,349.99 $929.99 at HP (save $420)

While the fully AMD-powered version is still available from Amazon we would absolutely recommend that option. It has the bigger SSD and better GPU. However, we are aware some just want that Intel/Nvidia mix, and this is an affordable entry point into PC gaming with some decent upgradability down the line. The Lenovo is a better option above, but if that goes out of stock this HP will still be a decent rig. You will need to update relatively soon, however, because that 256GB SSD is an issue. Sure, you get 2TB of spinning platter space, but we'd rather run our games from solid state. Luckily, SSD deals are so good right now you can get a full 1TB SSD for $80. View Deal

CyberPower PC Gamer Xtreme | Radeon RX 6700 XT | Core i7 12700F | 500GB SSD | 16GB DDR4 | $1,199.99 $899 at Walmart (save $300.99)

Pretty case, serious CPU, and RTX 3060 Ti-beating RX 6700 XT graphics card. And all for under $1,000. Literally, the only part of this CyberPower machine I'm not into is that 500GB SSD. That's a bit wee, even for a $1,000 gaming PC. But there are some great SSD deals right now, so don't let that put you off. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10 | AMD RX 6800 XT | AMD Ryzen 7 5800 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD + 1TB HDD| $1,849.99 $1,249.99 at Best Buy (save $600)

Alienware and affordability don't always see eye to eye. But there's no denying a Radeon RX 6800 XT plus Ryzen 7 5800 for $1,249 is a great deal for any PC let alone one with Alienware's signature megabucks design vibe. Extras include 16GB of RAM and both a 1TB SSD and 1TB HDD. The Alienware usual caveats apply re possible future difficulties upgrading major items like the motherboard. But as a turn-key solution, this is very appealing. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix G10 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,499 $759 at Newegg (save $740)

This is a deal to watch. It was so good that it sold out pretty quick when it first went live, but there's a chance stock may return so watch this space. As for the PC itself, this is a genuinely heavy hitting gaming PC for an impressively lightweight price. The RTX 3060 is an established 1080p gaming chip, but that eight-core, 16-thread Ryzen CPU is a meaty ol' processor that will go to town on anything you throw its way. This is practically half-price for a great Asus rig. View Deal

ABS Master | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | Intel Core i5 12400F | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,399.99 $949.99 at Newegg (save $450)

This product is currently "temporarily sold out", but it's one to watch out for. Not a terrible config here by any means, particularly when it comes to the CPU/GPU combo. It could have done with a little more SSD space, but its easy enough to add more storage after the fact and well worth doing for this price. Just head over to our best SSD deals and have a scout for something to jam in that spare M.2 slot. View Deal

Gigabye Aorus Model X | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i9 11900K | GB RAM | 3TB NVMe SSD | $3,399.99 $1,499.99 at Antonline (save $1,900)

Holy heck, that's a powerful component combo and a bloody intense saving. While the CPU is last generation, it still beat out the AMD equivalent in terms of gaming prowess. One of our main gripes with the CPU was it's price, though that doesn't appear to be an issue here. You get 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and although there's no clue on speed you also get a ridiculous 3TB of NVMe storage. It'll take you a while to fill that one up. View Deal

iBuyPower Intel 13th Gen Extreme Gaming PC | RTX 4090 | Core i9 13900K | 32GB RAM | 2TB SSD | $3,579 $3,238.55 at iBuyPower with promo code 'BFMonth' (save $340.45)

The RTX 4090 at MSRP would account for half this machine's price, then factor in the inflated price of the Core i9 chip, and you're already at $2,329 just for those two components on their own. iBuyPower is actually knocking $20 off the standard build price as it's shipping the GPU not installed, to avoid issues in transit. Then throw in an upgrade to 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory and you've got a rather sweet deal. The only real niggle is that SSD. Sure, 2TB of storage is great, but a PCIe Gen3 drive feels a bit old for such a premium machine. Don't forget the 'BFMonth' promo code to hit the price. View Deal

Our magic price searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day.

Black Friday Office PC deals

Dell Inspiron All-in-One | Geforce MX550 | Core i7-1255u | 27-inch | 1080p | 1TB NVMe SSD | 32GB RAM | $1,629.99 $1,199.99 (save $430)

When you just need a basic system that'll run all of your productivity software without skipping a beat, Dell's Inspiron systems are a worthy option. This 27-inch model has a touchscreen and an actual graphics card, so you can even play some older games on it at the end of the workday.





Dell Inspiron All-in-One | Core i3-1215U | 24-inch | 1080p | 256GB SSD | 8GB RAM | $749.99 $499.99 at Dell (save $250)

Sometimes you just need a basic system for basic PC stuff. And this Inspiron all-in-one machine will cover those dumb computer box needs. The 24-inch panel is a touchscreen, but you do also get a wireless keyboard and mouse with the kit, too. The memory and SSD aren't large, so don't expect this to be able to do much more than web and word processing. View Deal

Black Friday UK Gaming PC deals

CyberpowerPC Ultra 55 | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | AMD Ryzen 5 5500 | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | £1,299 £916 at CyberpowerPC (save £383)

Shipping the day after purchase, the Ultra 55 doesn't come with the most up to date CPU around, but this is still a great buy. An RTX 3060 Ti machine topped by 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, ain't bad and although the Kingston PCIe SSD isn't the speediest, 1TB is much appreciated. You even get Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and Warhammer 40k: Darktide Imperial Edition with it. View Deal

Acer Predator Orion 3000 | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | Intel Core i5 12400 | 16GB RAM | 1TB HDD | 256GB NVMe SSD | £1,179.99 £1,079.99 at Ebuyer (save £100)

Here we have a nice entry-level gaming PC, with a last gen CPU/GPU combo. It's not the greatest when it comes to storage, though if you only play a few, smaller games and aren't too worried about HDD speeds in 2022, this is still a fairly good shout. View Deal

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 is on November 25 this year and will effectively last through until Cyber Monday on November 28.

Though, in reality, Black Friday is now a month-long event running pretty much throughout the entirety of November. Indeed, since Amazon kicked things off with its Prime Early Access event in October, the deals have been rolling along since then.

What should I look for in a Black Friday gaming PC deal?

This Black Friday is going to be a great time to get an Nvidia RTX 3050, RTX 3060, or RTX 3070-powered gaming PC or AMD equivalent. You should be keeping an eye out for the lower-end of Nvidia's 30-series moreso, but if you're desperate for a machine that can smash 4K we recommend skipping over the 30-series altogether and waiting for Nvidia's 40-series graphics cards to go down in price.

System builders such as iBuypower also have their own prebuilt systems that are ready to roll out of the shop quicker than custom designs. These iBuypower RDY systems can be with you in a matter of days, when other machines might take weeks, or even months to arrive. Basically, be aware that a custom machine may not arrive in time for Christmas.

Last-gen machines just aren't as tempting as they were last year, either. At least not for the same money. All this last-gen kit doesn't just miraculously disappear though, retailers and system builders need to sell it to make some money back. And while there's nothing wrong with machines built around Zen 2, Intel 10th and 11th Gen CPUs, and Nvidia RTX 2080s if the price is right, make sure you don't pay over the odds being blinded by the rest of the spec.

As ever when hunting for bargains, focus on what you need, and don't be swayed to grab a bargain just because something's cheap.