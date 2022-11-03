ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Nearly a third of older primary school children in deprived areas are obese

By Jane Kirby
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCXom_0ixAI5ZG00

Almost one in three children in their final year of primary school in deprived areas of England are obese, according to new data.

An NHS Digital report shows 31.3 per cent of year 6 children (aged 10 and 11) in deprived areas are obese – more than double the 13.5 per cent in the least deprived areas.

Across the whole of England, 23.4 per cent of children in year 6 are obese, of whom 5.8 per cent are severely obese.

A further 14.3 per cent are overweight, meaning almost four in 10 children aged 10 and 11 are overweight or obese in England.

Sandwell in the West Midlands was the local authority area with the highest level of obesity in year 6, with 33.7 per cent of children obese.

In contrast, Surrey in the southeast has 12.1 per cent of children with obesity in year 6.

When it comes to reception class (the first year of primary school, aged four and five), 10.1 per cent of youngsters are obese, of whom 2.9 per cent are severely obese.

A further 12.1 per cent are overweight, meaning more than one in five of all children in this age group are overweight or obese.

The overall data for England, which has been finalised after being initially published in July, shows however that there has been a drop in the last year in childhood obesity compared to high levels during the Covid pandemic.

The proportion of obese children in reception class had been relatively stable since 2006/07 but rose from 9.9 per cent in 2019/20 to 14.4 per cent in 2020/21 at the height of the pandemic.

This has dropped back to 10.1 per cent in 2021/22, which is just above pre-pandemic levels.

When it comes to year 6, obesity in children rose from 19 per cent in 2010/11 to 21 per cent in 2019/20 and then increased to 25.5 per cent in 2020/21.

This has also dropped back, to 23.4 per cent in 2021/22, but is 3.2 per cent higher than the pre-pandemic figure from 2018/19.

Tam Fry, chair of the National Obesity Forum, said: “Successive Conservative governments have consistently failed to tackle obesity and this is felt most in deprived areas.

“It is shocking that overcrowded areas in Midlands towns have nearly three times more obese children than towns in the leafy South.

“It is appalling that neither the re-instated health secretary , Steve Barclay, nor Therese Coffey in her time at the Department of Health uttered a word on how they planned to tackle obesity in general or the plight of children living in deprivation. ”

The NHS Digital report showed that boys are more likely to be obese than girls.

For example, in year 6, some 26.4 per cent of boys were obese compared to 20.4 per cent of girls.

In reception class, there was also double the obesity in the most deprived regions of England when compared to the wealthiest areas.

Some 13.6 per cent of reception children in deprived areas were obese, compared to 6.2 per cent of those living in the least deprived areas.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

NHS disruption driving rise in heart deaths, charity says

Extreme disruption to NHS services has been driving a sharp spike in heart disease deaths since the start of the pandemic, a charity has warned. The British Heart Foundation (BHF) said ambulance delays, inaccessible care and waits for surgery are linked to 30,000 excess cardiac deaths in England. It has...
MedicalXpress

More COVID-19 deaths globally in areas of high deprivation

Mortality rates of COVID-19 around the globe were higher in areas of socioeconomic disadvantage, new research has revealed. In a new international review, published in The Lancet Public Health, a study by NIHR School of Public Health researchers at Newcastle University adds evidence to the growing picture of an unequal pandemic, resulting in health inequalities and outcomes.
studyfinds.org

Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder

VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
Daily Mail

MRI blunders: Hundreds of patients with metallic implants narrowly avoid death or serious injury after being wrongly referred for scans

Hundreds of patients with metallic implants narrowly avoided death or serious injury after being wrongly referred for MRI scans, an investigation revealed yesterday. The powerful magnets used in the machines can displace and damage metallic items such as pacemakers, ear implants and aneurysm clips. Doctors should question patients and check...
mailplus.co.uk

How the assisted suicide of a 23-year-old woman with everything to live for has created a national scandal in the... EUTHANASIA CAPITAL OF THE WORLD

WITH her customary efficiency, retired nurse Marie de Laet booked the doctor’s appointment for early Friday morning. Ready on the dot, her blonde bob specially styled by a hairdresser for the occasion, she told the medic: ‘You’re ten minutes late,’ as he rushed in the door. A quarter of an hour later, she was dead exactly as she had wished.
Ingram Atkinson

Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised

It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
mailplus.co.uk

Meet Aurea, the first baby in the world to be ‘selected’ after being genetically screened before birth for a host of diseases

BECOMING a parent for the first time is a major moment for anyone — but for Laura Gayton, giving birth to a healthy, crying baby boy felt nothing short of a ‘miracle’. Laura, a swimming teacher from Kettering, Northants, is one of around 10,800 people in the UK with cystic fibrosis (CF), a progressive genetic disease that claims the lives of half of those affected before the age of 40.
The Independent

Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis

It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
Fortune

Getting just five hours of sleep or less a night can raise your risk for multiple conditions, including cancer and diabetes

Prioritizing ample sleep each night matters, and a new study further emphasizes that sacrificing those hours has consequences. In a study published this week in PLOS Journal, researchers at The University of College London used data from the Whitehall II study (a long-term study of British civil servants) to analyze over 7,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom over the course of 25 years, who reported how much they slept at about ages 50, 60 and 70 respectively. The study notes whether the participants developed a chronic condition, or multimorbidity, meaning having two or more of 13 chronic diseases: cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, liver disease, arthritis, Parkinson’s, depression and other mental health disorders.
The Independent

Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
The Independent

Woman reveals first warning sign of tumours that made her brain look like a ‘fruit bowl’

A woman has revealed the first warning sign she had before doctors discovered two tumours in her brain.Kaylee Crawshaw, 33, said she was suffering from excruciating headaches, which doctors initially thought could be a product of a trapped nerve.However, a subsequent CT scan showed two potentially cancerous tumours on her brain, something Crawshaw said made her brain “look like a fruit bowl”.The tumours measured 5cm and 1cm respectively, and Crawshaw described them as looking like a lime and a gooseberry.The mother of two from Weymouth, Dorset, had the larger tumour removed last week, and is now waiting to hear if...
The US Sun

How red eyes could be a warning sign of deadly Victorian disease

A CHILD'S red eye was found to be a symptom of a killer disease. The unnamed 11-year-old from the US was referred to hospital with a persistent red eye. Despite taking several types of eye drops and antibiotics the otherwise perfectly healthy right child's eye remained red. Reporting in the...
The Independent

The Independent

909K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy