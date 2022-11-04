ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imran Khan shooting – live: Former Pakistan PM wounded in ‘assassination attempt’

By Sravasti Dasgupta and Lucy Skoulding
 3 days ago

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been wounded in an apparent assassination attempt after a gunman opened fire at his protest march in eastern Punjab.

The shooting took place near Allah Ho Chowk in Wazirabad, where the former prime minister was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad.

Mr Khan is conducting the protest march from his political heartlands to the capital Islamabad , to challenge the current prime minister Shahbaz Sharif ’s government and demand early elections.

Members of Mr Khan’s party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that the former prime minister has been wounded but not seriously injured. Local media reports said he had been shot in the foot.

Two other members of Mr Khan’s party – Faisal Javed and Ahmed Chattha – have also been injured in the attack, Dawn reported.

The march is the ousted prime minister’s second this year since he was removed from office through a vote of no-confidence in April.

