Pfizer, BioNTech start COVID-flu combination vaccine study

 3 days ago
Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and its German partner BioNTech SE have started an early-stage study to evaluate a combination vaccine targeting COVID-19 and influenza, the companies said on Thursday.

The single-dose vaccine candidate is a combination of Pfizer's mRNA-based flu shot and the companies' Omicron-tailored COVID-19 booster shot.

The early-stage study, which is being sponsored by BioNTech, aims to evaluate the combination shot's safety, tolerability and immunogenicity, or the ability to generate immune response.

The trial is being conducted in the United States and the companies aim to enroll 180 volunteers between the ages of 18 and 64. The first participant in the study was dosed earlier this week.

Rivals Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) are also developing combination vaccines targeting both COVID-19 and influenza. read more

Hamma⚒
3d ago

Attorney Greg Glaser is presenting the supreme court a 5000 page test study, vaxxed vs unvaxxed. This is a study Big Pharma will NEVER do because they know the results👎🏻. People that have never had any vaccinations are tremendously healthier across-the-board! The difference in chronic illness was shocking! I advise everyone to check this video out before you ever inoculate yourself again.

Shehamelek shalem
3d ago

Rev 13:8.. Zachariah 14:12... 1st Cor 3:17..2nd thess 2:11. Golden crusty cow/bat/chicken/Pig Pustule/pox/mark/scratch.. Leviticus 18:21.. definition of VACCA> changed a few times.. Exodus 32:4 fashioned with a tool/knife/harpoon.. Deuteronomy 4:16.., Genesis 1:24.. Jeremiah 17:5....ad 1796 Small Pox vacca, Cow Pox, vaccinia, Drs took a needle that had PUS from a GOLD colored CRUSTY POX BLISTER and SCRATCHED it into the arm of an 8 year old boy..... Romans 1:23 fowl/4 footed animals/creeping things.... Rev, 13:3- animal had a fatal wound was seemingly healed=vaccanation, they followed the (animal/cow) and wounded their heads also. -Rev 13:16 Mark of =ancient Greek original word χάραγμα (charagma) From the same as CHARAX; a SCRATCH or etching.. Isaiah 66:17......Primer pairs- for PCR= S G.A.S..Apollo 12, in camera ...1969, STREPTOCOCCUS G.A.S..M. crispr cas gene editing tool/pyo-gene/Prokaryote/extremaphile..tested in extreme conditions...3 years..

Haveaniceday
3d ago

These people are nuts, testing biotechnology on humans. They better stop playing God!

Related
TheStreet

FDA Announces Shortage of Crucial Drug

On and off "manufacturing delays" at Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) are the reason for the Adderall shortage that has been going on in America in recent weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said this week. Meanwhile, the company told ABC News that while they are experiencing "intermittent backorders" they are...
MedicalXpress

New study updates evidence on rare blood-clotting condition after COVID-19 vaccination

A study published by The BMJ today sheds further light on the risk of developing a very rare blood-clotting condition known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) after vaccination against the COVID-19 virus. Based on health data from five European countries and the US, it shows a small increased risk...
Fortune

The U.S. may be headed for a ‘tripledemic,’ but one doctor has an urgent warning to parents about the flu in particular

If it feels like there are multiple viruses floating around all at once, that’s because there are. With a seemingly new COVID variant every season, an unusually high number of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infections for this time of year, and flu season right around the corner, experts warn of a potential “tripledemic” this winter. But just how concerned should parents be?
ABC News

FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply

One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
News-Medical.net

Third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine offers cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus

Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to many vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. But new research, led by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Hepatology, suggests that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could overcome the decreased response, offering cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus, severe illness, and death from COVID-19.
TheDailyBeast

The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here

A new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in many ways the worst form of the virus so far. It’s more contagious than any previous variant or subvariant. It also evades the antibodies from monoclonal therapies,...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Hill

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
Idaho8.com

Covid-19 vaccine study links side effects with greater antibody response

People who reported experiencing side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines such as fever, chills or muscle pain tended to have a greater antibody response following vaccination, according to new research. Having such symptoms after vaccination is associated with greater antibody responses compared with having only pain or...
The List

The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin

Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
News-Medical.net

Dangers of recreational/medical cannabis use

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, cannabis is the most frequently used illicit drug in the world. While cannabis is being increasingly used as a recreational drug, in addition to its medical use for the treatment of chronic pain, there is little evidence of its safety.
Reuters

Reuters

