Partly sunny and warm end to workweek for New York City

NOW: Overnight lows in the low-50s as humidity builds up into Friday.

NEXT: Morning fog and afternoon sun Friday and Saturday. Highs into the 70s.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says the end to the workweek will have pleasant weather and sunshine and expects a record high on Sunday with 75.

TONIGHT: Fog develops by the morning. Otherwise cool. Lows around 52.

TOMORROW: Morning fog will give way to a sunny and warmer afternoon. Highs up to 70. Lows down to 57. Fog redevelops after 7 p.m.

SATURDAY: Areas of dense fog through mid-morning, then mostly sunny and warm. Highs up to 74. Lows around 63.

SUNDAY: Sunny start, afternoon clouds. Highs reach 75. Showers expected to remain west of New York City at night. Lows near 65.

MONDAY: Morning clouds give way to a sunny afternoon. Highs up to 76 (Record is 78). Lows near 56 with a colder wind.

TUESDAY: Starting the cooldown. Mostly cloudy. Highs only near 62. Lows near 50.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Cooler and more unsettled. A chance of showers on Thursday/Friday. Highs dropping to near 60.