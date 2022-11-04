Above average temps and mostly dry weather expected into next week for Long Island

WHAT'S NEW: Patchy to dense fog likely to develop overnight for Friday morning & could impact the morning commute. The potential for fog is also around for Saturday and Sunday morning.

WHAT'S NEXT: Temps will be running way above average and Islip has a chance of hitting or breaking record highs over the weekend.

TROPICS:

There are 4 disturbances being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

LISA – The system is a tropical depression but was a category 1 hurricane before it made landfall in Belize Thursday evening. It will move across Southern Mexico, coming out into the Southwest Gulf of Mexico, where it will eventually fade away.

MARTIN – The system was a category 1 hurricane, located well out in the North Atlantic Ocean, yesterday but has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. It will be moving towards Great Britain, bringing rain, wind and surf over the next few days.

A third system is a tropical wave in the North Caribbean Sea. It has a low (30%) chance of development in the next 5 days. It's moisture could come towards the Southeast US by Tuesday.

A fourth system is a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic Ocean. It has a low (10%) chance of development in the next 5 days. It will pose no threat to anyone.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says fog could impact your Friday commute.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear to mostly cloudy skies with some patchy to dense fog, especially by the coastal areas. Lows: mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: *Pick of the week* - Mostly sunny skies, mild to warm temps and a light breeze after the fog burns off after the morning rush. Highs: upper 60s to low 70s. Lows: mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, breezy and a little muggy. Highs: upper 60s to low 70s. Lows: upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy at times, with isolated drizzle chances. Highs: upper 60s to 70. Lows: upper 50s.

***DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS on Sunday. Turn the clocks back before you go to bed, Saturday night. Sunday, at 2 a.m. we "fall back" to 1 a.m. and gain an hour of sleep but loose an hour of daylight.

We go from SUNRISE: 7:27 A.M. & SUNSET 5:44 P.M. to SUNRISE at 6:29 A.M. & SUNSET at 4:43 P.M. ***

MONDAY: Diminishing cloud cover through the day with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs: mid 60s to low 70s. Low: upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: ELECTION DAY – Partly cloudy to mostly clear, a little cooler and breezy at times. Highs: low 60s. Lows: low 40s

REST OF THE WEEK: Mix of sun and clouds to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for rain by Friday as the temps trend above average. Highs: upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows: low 40s to mid 50s.

