KRQE News 13
Snow levels drop to valley floors across northern New Mexico tonight
A storm is moving across New Mexico today. Expect light snow across parts of northern New Mexico through Friday morning and much colder temperatures. A storm system is bringing rain and snow to parts of New Mexico tonight, but the winds have died down. Through Friday morning, rain will switch over to snow across western and northern New Mexico. Snow will develop overnight in the lower elevations of northern New Mexico and the east mountains where light snowfall accumulation is possible. There is a chance for isolated, light snow Friday morning in Albuquerque, but no travel problems are expected.
travelawaits.com
7 Reasons To Add The Zuni Pueblo To Your New Mexico Road Trip
Located in the remote red-earth land of western New Mexico, the Zuni Pueblo has weathered nearly half a millennium of challenges from outside forces. But thanks in part to the pueblo’s isolated location, the Zuni people have persevered through the centuries, and their culture has remained largely intact. Today, the scenic land is home to a unique language, traditions, and religion.
rrobserver.com
Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
PHOTOS: Winter weather leads to snow-covered roads in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm Thursday night brought cold weather and snow to parts of New Mexico. The storm led to snow-packed roads and difficult driving conditions for parts of the state. The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports difficult driving conditions in Gallup and for parts of northern New Mexico. Drivers are urged to use caution while […]
labroots.com
Meet The Roadrunner: Your Newest Neighbor
If you grew up outside of New Mexico, it’s likely that you never saw a roadrunner outside of your television screen. The roadrunner or Geococcyx californianus is a significant part of New Mexican culture, appearing as school mascots, coffee cup logos, and bumper stickers. The mighty roadrunner even graced the world’s television screens in cartoon form on the beloved show Looney Tunes where it was known for consistently outwitting a hungry coyote. Roadrunners represent home for anyone who grew up in the Land of Enchantment amd it's considered a sign of good luck to have one cross your path. Roadrunners are an abundant sight throughout the dry southwestern state and have called the area home for millennia.
pommietravels.com
Best Hot Springs in Santa Fe: Best Spas & Springs for Soaking
KOAT 7
Rare moose sighting in New Mexico
MORA, N.M. — A young bull moose was spotted near Mora, according to New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. The group suspects it could be the same moose spotted on Taos Pueblo last month. There have only been roughly half a dozen moose spottings in New Mexico in...
KRQE News 13
Storm system impacting New Mexico Thursday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Big changes are on the way today, and it’s pretty apparent by looking at satellite/radar this afternoon. Unsettled weather is making its way across the northwestern part of the state and into southern Colorado. Rain and thunderstorms are seen in lower elevations, with snow in the San Juan Mountains.
KOAT 7
Local fundraiser spotlights Black owned businesses in New Mexico
Black owned businesses in New Mexico were saluted, during an inaugural fundraiser concert event, Saturday evening in Albuquerque. Sponsored by the African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, one of the state's oldest Black businesses - Powdrell's Barbecue was recognized for its success in New Mexico. Nina Farrow was also honored for her contributions, in running a woman owned business.
Has the Powerball jackpot ever been won in New Mexico?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the nationwide Powerball jackpot at at a record level, you might be wondering what your chances of winning are. The odds are incredibly low, but it wouldn’t be the first time a winning ticket was sold in New Mexico. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, […]
KRQE News 13
Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish believe the latest moose to be sighted in New Mexico is the same one that’s been spotted before. People in Mora were surprised this week to see a moose hanging around the area. The moose has also been spotted in the area between Mora and Las Vegas.
Neighborhood protests ABQ homeless camp planned for local church
Issues involving the homeless population pop up in Albuquerque frequently. Another one has been added to the ever-growing list.
Albuquerque Walmart shows off recent improvements
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Walmart near Carlisle and Menaul in Albuquerque is offering customers an improved shopping experience. The Walmart hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to show off the newly remodeled store. Improvements at the store include new signs throughout the store, expanded online delivery and pickup and more registers. Walmart also awarded a […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 4 – November 10. Nov. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art Walk is a recurring event that takes place monthly on the 1st Friday. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. located in Downtown Albuquerque. Attendees can view independent arts, artists, and other local businesses. It is free to attend.
KRQE News 13
Quiet conditions across New Mexico before next storm arrives
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be the final day of calm, dry, and quiet conditions across the state before another storm system pushes into the state starting late tonight. Ahead of this system, you can expect a breeze to pick up into this afternoon along with a few more clouds, but temperatures will remain seasonable through today.
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe seeks changes to some of the city’s deadliest intersections
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe has one of the highest pedestrian death rates in New Mexico. Now, one organization is teaming up with the city to help protect pedestrians by considering changes to the deadliest intersections. According to Erick Anue from the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Complete...
October brings new high for New Mexico cannabis sales
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s cannabis industry has continued to grow. Recreational sales in October passed $25 million, according to data from the Cannabis Control Division, setting a new record. The latest data from the state shows that the 507 dispensaries across New Mexico made a total of 875,504 transactions. Among those, retailers sold $25,033,997.39 […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico veteran finds a different way to serve her country
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico veteran Diana Wong has found a new way to serve her county and help the men and women who proudly defend it. You can almost always find Wong helping someone somewhere in the Raymond G Murphy Veteran Affairs Medical Center. Veterans Voices. Wong, a...
New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas
The business will be pairing up with another company in an entirely different part of the world.
KRQE News 13
Mild and breezy Thursday, storm arrives in New Mexico tonight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and not as cold. Temperatures are around and above freezing in northern New Mexico, with 40s for the rest of the state. Skies are partly cloudy in the Four Corners and southeast plains, but the rest of the state will wake up to sunshine. Partly sunny skies are expected today across the state. Winds will pick up today, ahead of the next Fall storm. Winds will gust up to 25 mph for much of the state, including the Metro, with higher winds to around 30 mph in the mountains. Much higher wind gusts will arrive Thursday, at around 35-60 mph across the state.
