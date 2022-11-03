Deputies Investigate Another Shooting; Car Transporting Gunshot Victim Involved in Collision

Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating another shooting in the Newhall community in the city of Santa Clarita.

Austin Dave / KNN

The seventh shooting in eight days was first reported shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, near the intersection of Valle Del Oro and Newhall Avenue.

A 911 caller reported a shooting had occurred and at some point, the victim was driven via private automobile to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital several miles from where the gunfire was heard.

The vehicle transporting the gunshot victim collided with another vehicle at the hospital entrance, disabling both vehicles.

The victim was taken to the emergency room in unknown condition.

The shooting and crash are both under investigation.

Wednesday night’s shooting is the seventh in a series of violent incidents plaguing the city of Santa Clarita.

Austin Dave, Video Journalist / KNN

