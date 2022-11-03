Read full article on original website
'Andor' Episode 9's Interrogation Scene Cements Dedra Meero as One of Star Wars' Best Villains
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor. In Episode 9 of Andor, "Nobody's Listening!", being an associate of both Cassian (Diego Luna) and Axis, aka Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard) is coming home to roost for Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), and it's not pretty. She is detained and hauled in for interrogation on Ferrix, and the Imperial Security Bureau has sent Lieutenant Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) to handle things. Meero makes it abundantly clear that she isn't playing any games with her looming presence and direct line of questioning.
'Andor' Episode 9 Just Revealed the Empire's Most Evil Form of Torture Yet
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor.To say that Andor's latest episode was excellent and thrilling is, by now, almost redundant. "Nobody's Listening!" has a very suggestive title, talking about Cassian's (Diego Luna) argument with Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) in the prison on Narkina 5, but there was a character who was actually listening to something. Back on Ferrix, Bix Calleen's (Adria Arjona) interrogation process quickly turned into torture as Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) Lieutenant Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) grew tired of wasting time trying to get answers through questions.
Netflix’s Ad-Supported Tier Is Now Available, Here’s What You Need to Know
So much has changed in the streaming landscape in the last number of years. Specifically for Netflix, the streaming giant has way more competition than in previous years now that the rest of the industry has caught up to their lead. The streamer has had a rocky year, to say the least, but now Netflix's ad-supported tier is officially available to subscribers for $6.99.
'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' Adds Two 'Orange is the New Black' Stars to 'WandaVision' Spinoff
Agatha is on a spree to expand her coven! After recently casting Aubrey Plaza and Joe Locke, two more have joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Actors Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia have joined the Disney+ series in undisclosed roles as per a new report by Deadline. Previously, Emma Caulfield Ford also revealed that she’ll be back on the set to reprise her WandaVision role, Dottie.
New ‘The English’ Footage Sees Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer Headed Down a Violent Path
Prime Video has released a brand-new clip for their upcoming Western limited series drama The English starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place franchise, Sicario, Oppenheimer) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Echo) which see our two lead characters discussing the metaphorical road of life. The 2-minute clip sees Lady Cornelia Locke,...
'Reacher' Season 2: Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Reacher Season 2’s Release Date and What Streaming Service Is It On?. Which Book Will This Season of Reacher Be Based On?. After the victorious release of Prime Video’s Reacher in February of this year, fans of the show were welcomed by the excellent news that Prime Video has almost immediately renewed the show for a second season. This show has a mix of an excellent cast, good source material, plenty of action, and an intellectually stimulating plot. The second season promises us more of the same, and with plenty of books left, we can hopefully have more screen time for Alan Ritchson.
'John Wick' Prequel Series 'The Continental' Will Stream Internationally on Prime Video
Lionsgate's John Wick spin-off series The Continental has found its international streaming home at Prime Video. This news comes after it was announced that the series moved from Starz to Peacock in the United States. The streamer already houses the Keanu Reeves starrer franchise, so it’s a natural fit.
Steven Spielberg Got Emotional Casting Paul Dano as His Dad in 'The Fabelmans'
Nailing the casting was especially important for Steven Spielberg's latest film The Fabelmans. The semi-autobiographical drama is based heavily around the legendary director's early life growing up in post-World War II America and how he overcame a family divide to pursue his passion for movie-making. Through his stand-in Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), he explored the influence of both his creatively-minded mother and methodical father on his life, particularly through the divide between them. It was critical then that Spielberg find actors that could capture not just their looks, but their mannerisms and mentalities. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he made it clear that nobody embodied his father Arnold Spielberg quite like Paul Dano.
New 'She Said' Featurette Explains Why the Film Is About More Than #MeToo
Universal has unveiled a new featurette detailing the making of, and the background to, their new film She Said, which is based on the book of the same name by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. The film stars Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan as the two investigate reporters working for the New York Times, who broke one of the most vital news stories in modern history.
Here's When 'Andor' Season 2 Starts Filming [Exclusive]
Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor has broken a number of different pre-established molds within the Star Wars universe; from delving into a much more mature and high-stakes plot to revealing early on that the series would be two seasons and sharing exactly what those seasons would look like. During an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Gilroy revealed that for Season 2 Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios would be joining to direct, and he also shared exactly when production would be starting up on the highly anticipated second season.
'The Crown' Season 5 Review: Both the Monarchy and the Series Struggle to Stay Relevant
A predictable cycle always seems to crop up in the press right around the time that Netflix is gearing up to premiere a new season of The Crown. Someone makes headlines with the declaration that Peter Morgan's longtime series should come packaged with an indication that what's being depicted is fiction, the streamer responds to those assertions by issuing its own statement about the dramatization of events, and eventually, audiences tune in regardless of whether such a disclaimer exists. Rinse, repeat.
Andor's Prison Reveal Changes Our View of the Empire
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor. "Never more than 12." With this short sentence, Andy Serkis' character in Andor, Kino Loy, made Star Wars fans cheer as the show's latest episode, "Nobody's Listening!", came to an end. Surprisingly enough, there were no Jedi, Sith, nor lightsabers involved, just regular, everyday people — a testament to the powerful storytelling by Tony Gilroy and his team. At that moment, it dawned on the order-barking inmate that he might not make it out of prison after all, especially being less than a year away from freedom. He saw someone who was even closer than he was die for nothing. With those four words from Kino Loy, the Narkina 5 arc in Andor paid for itself big time.
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Ending Explained: Who’s That Knocking on the Door?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Enola Holmes 2London's got a new detective in town, and she's determined to solve any mystery thrown at her — if only someone would actually give her a mystery to solve. In Enola Holmes 2, the titular detective (played by Millie Bobby Brown) struggles to be taken seriously as a sleuth by the people of London. Not exactly an easy feat when your older brother is none other than the famed Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill).
'The Walking Dead': Lauren Ridloff Wants Her Own Spin-Off
Ever heard the saying, good things come to an end? Well, something pretty good is coming to a close, and that is AMC’s The Walking Dead. With eleven seasons and somewhere near 200 episodes, we say goodbye to the series on November 20 – but not to the franchise. While The Walking Dead might be taking the backseat soon, AMC has offered up a plethora of new spinoff shows for the franchise, and more would like to get in on the act.
From Catwoman to Azula: Grey DeLisle's 10 Best Voice-Over Performances
While there has been much ado about Hellena Taylor and recasting of the role of Bayonetta in the series’ newest installment, Grey DeLisle aka Grey Griffin is set to return to the role she originated as the English voice of Jeanne in Bayonetta 3. One of the top voice-acting authorities, DeLisle is one of the most versatile and celebrated voice talents working today and has embodied many original and legacy characters with a voice that can be just as cutting and fierce as it can be personable and kind.
How Stephen King's Dollar Store Priced Horror Led to an Oscar-Nominated Film
With over 60 novels, somewhere around 50 film adaptations, and more than 200 short stories, Stephen King is a master contributor of the horror genre. You'd be hard-pressed to find others within the horror community who have achieved the excellence and notoriety he has. One thing that Stephen King has contributed to the horror and film community that goes widely unnoticed is his Dollar Baby Program. This program allows aspiring filmmakers to get their start by being allowed to use one of King's short stories and turn it into a short film. Sweet, right?! The cherry on top is that these short stories only cost the filmmakers $1. You read that right, just $1! Four quarters are all it takes to get your film adaptation in the hands of arguably the greatest horror writer of all time.
How Much of 'The Serpent Queen' Is Based on Real History?
Catherine de’ Medici has been depicted as The Black Queen in a number of different period dramas, with each take tending to be more extreme on her life and choices than the other. Starz's The Serpent Queen, based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda, looks at the oft-misrepresented Queen of France from a fresh perspective.
'Criminal Minds: Evolution': Release Date, Cast, Episode Details, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes Are There in Criminal Minds: Evolution?. The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in many things but a network of serial killers is probably the last thing we would have expected. And yet, here we are, with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) tackling such a criminal group in the all-new series, Criminal Minds: Evolution. It’s been over two years since the fan-favorite crime procedural series, Criminal Minds ended on a bittersweet note, after 15 years on the air. Despite the original series getting canceled, Paramount+ is reviving it with Criminal Minds: Evolution, which got a green light this August. The 10-episode reboot also brings Erica Messer back to the project as the showrunner as well as a writer and one of the executive producers. Breen Frazier, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon are also returning as executive producers along with Christopher Barbour.
‘Detective Knight: Redemption’ Trailer Gives Bruce Willis One Last Action-Packed Christmas [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Detective Knight: Redemption, the second chapter of Bruce Willis' thriller trilogy. Earlier this year, Willis announced his retirement from acting after an aphasia diagnostic. So, besides giving us an action-packed film trilogy, the Detective Knight series of films also serve as the star's bittersweet farewell.
'Enola Holmes 2': Millie Bobby Brown Jokes About Having "Two Left Feet" in Dance Rehearsal Video
Does London's finest teenage detective have two left feet? It certainly seems that way as Millie Bobby Brown shares a behind-the-scenes snippet of her dance rehearsal with Louis Partridge for Enola Holmes 2. The Netflix film, which stars Brown in the titular role, follows the story of Sherlock Holmes' (Henry Cavill) younger sister Enola on her journey to cement herself as a detective in her own right - outside of her elusive big brother's shadow.
