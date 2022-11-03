ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WRAPUP 12-Kyiv wary as Russian official signals new retreat in southern Ukraine

Photos show Kherson administration building without Russian flag. Ukraine warns of possible Russian trap to lure troops to advance. Kherson port was only major city captured intact since invasion. By Pavel Polityuk and Tom Balmforth. KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A Russian-installed occupation official in southern Ukraine said on Thursday...
UPDATE 1-U.N. chief pushes Russia, Ukraine to extend Black Sea grain deal

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 10 million tonnes of grain and other food since a U.N.-brokered deal in July restarted shipments stalled by Russia's war, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday as he pushed Russia and Ukraine to extend the pact. "I appeal to all...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Amnesty: Egypt has days to save jailed activist's life

CAIRO — (AP) — Amnesty International's head on Sunday warned that the proceedings of COP27 in Egypt could be stained by the death of the country's leading rights activist from a hunger and water strike in prison if Egyptian authorities do not release him within days. Secretary General...
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

KYIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A Russian-installed occupation official in southern Ukraine said on Thursday Moscow was likely to pull its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River, signalling a huge retreat that, if confirmed, would be a major turning point in the war. PAKISTAN-POLITICS/KHAN. Ousted Pakistan PM...
GRAINS-Soy, grains climb as energy prices rise, dollar cools

CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures climbed to a six-week high on Friday as soyoil futures reached their highest since June, buoyed by strong energy prices along with optimism about demand from China, the world's top soy buyer, traders said. Wheat and corn followed broad strength in the...
Power Up: The Oil Market's State of Mind

Nov 3 - David Gaffen Editor-in-Charge, Energy Markets Hello Power Up readers! It’s a busy time and oil markets seem robust given low inventories and the skies turning a hazy shade of winter. Here’s what’s happening. FUNDAMENTAL THINKING A Market Less Obsessed With Macro. A curious thing...
GRAINS-Chicago soybeans set for weekly gain on Chinese demand prospect

SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose nearly 1% on Friday, with prices on track to end the week on a positive note, as expectations of strong Chinese demand underpinned the market. Wheat gained ground and the market is set for its first weekly rise since early October...
GRAINS-Soybeans end lower, halting win streak; corn, wheat also slide

CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures closed lower on Thursday, pausing after a seven-session climb as lackluster U.S. export sales and macroeconomic worries weighed on prices, traders said. Corn and wheat also declined, with a sharply higher dollar hanging over the grain complex. Chicago Board of Trade January...
3 Big Things Today, November 4, 2022

1. Soybean, Grain Futures Higher in Overnight Trading. Soybeans were higher in overnight trading on concerns about South American weather, while wheat and corn rebounded from losses earlier in the week. The weather outlook in parts of Brazil, the world's biggest exporter of soybeans, and Argentina is mixed. About 10%...
China's Xi says country will continue to open up, share opportunities

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China will continue to open up and cooperate with all countries to share opportunities, President Xi Jinping said on Friday at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. Speaking via video, Xi said China would encourage more foreign investment and...

