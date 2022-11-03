ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Palatial In Pasadena, $5M

Hardcore devotees of Modernism may scoff, but the work of architect John Elgin Woolf and his partner, interior decorator Robert Koch are just as much a part of LA’s architectural canon as Neutra and Wright– and arguably, Spanish Revival and Storybook cottages. There must have been something in the air or water (or gin) in the 20th Century that produced so much residential fantasy, although the proximity to Hollywood didn’t hurt, either.
PASADENA, CA
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [11-5-2022]

Plenty to do on this Saturday in SoCal. Whether you take advantage… well… that’s up to you. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (November 5) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you have a great day!
LOS ANGELES, CA
West LA Kosher Market Could be Replaced With 46 Apartments

Golden Springs Development Company planning project at 11540 Santa Monica Boulevard. Santa Monica Glatt Kosher Market may soon be demolished to make way for housing. These potential plans have the expectation of using density bonus incentives to build a structure with a larger floor area and one that ignores current local height restrictions if the agreement is made to demolish the building and move forward with the construction, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Golden Springs Development Company plans for a five-story building that would house 46 apartments with a parking lot that would accommodate 60 vehicles. The Santa Fe Springs-based company would have to comply with an agreement to reserve only seven of the studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in the new structure for very low income households.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rosaliné continues to impress diners

The first time I dined at Rosaliné restaurant in West Hollywood was in 2017. I fondly remember chef Richardo Zarate sharing with me that he named the restaurant in honor of his late mother. I recently returned to Rosaliné with a group of friends, toasting with a round of...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Cirque du Soleil comes to L.A.

“Corteo,” one of the most enchanting productions from Cirque du Soleil, is heading to Los Angeles, set to charm audiences with an alluring storyline, magnificent acrobatic feats and an atmosphere like never experienced before. Tickets for the chair gripping, yet mystical production are available to Club Cirque members as of today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
King of the Oldies: Art Laboe Passes

In the 1950s, teenage life in Long Beach meant spending your dimes and quarters at the NuPike, attending dances at the Poly Hutch or Bruin Den, picking up 45s at Moreys or Humphrey’s downtown and Wallich’s Music City in Lakewood to spin them on your in-dashboard player while cruising Hody’s Drive-In on PCH and Anaheim. Couldn’t score a player? Turn up AM radio for you rockin’ fix thanks to Johnny Otis on KFOX, Huggy Boy on KWKW, Hunter Hancock on KPOP and KGFJ or Art Laboe on KPOP.
LONG BEACH, CA
443,418 SQFT Office Project Planned for Hollywood Receives Approval

Despite many companies choosing to opt out of their office space, new commercial office buildings continue to be built throughout Los Angeles. One project to recently be approved by the Los Angeles Planning Commission is Sunset + Wilcox, a 443,418 square foot building located at 6450 Sunset Boulevard. The project...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pop Singer Aaron Carter Drowns In Lancaster Home

Singer Aaron Carter has died after apparently drowning at his Lancaster home Saturday morning, north east of Santa Clarita Around 11 a.m. paramedics were called to his home on Valley Vista Drive after reports of a drowning, according to TMZ. According to Los Angeles County Fire, his body was recovered from the pool. He was ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Three Bears Roam Through Gardens at LA Arboretum in Arcadia

Visitors were evacuated from the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden Friday after three bears wandered into the site in Arcadia. The bears were identified as a mother and her two cubs. The bears were in a hilly area on the arboretum property. Authorities walked through the gardens, telling people...
ARCADIA, CA
Where to Celebrate National Nacho Day

Nov 6 is National Nacho Day. You may be someone that believes that nachos were created in the US. According to New York Times writer Pati Jinich, Piedras Negras, in Coahuila, Mexico, is the birthplace of nachos. They’re so proud of their creation that they started the International Nacho Festival, which takes place annually on Oct 21.
LOS ANGELES, CA
17-Unit Townhome Community in Arcadia Sells for $14.35MM

CBRE negotiated the sale of a 17-unit townhome development in LA County’s city of Arcadia. The property, built in 2016 and located at 135-139 W. Live Oak Avenue, sold for $14.35M. CBRE’s Eric Chen and Joyce Goldstein represented the building’s buyer, 139 Live Oak LLC, and seller, Cyts USA...
ARCADIA, CA

