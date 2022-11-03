Read full article on original website
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
EggBred Expansion in the Works
CEO Albert Shim has struck deals with five franchisees to expand EggBred in both the Orange County and Los Angeles markets.
californiahomedesign.com
Palatial In Pasadena, $5M
Hardcore devotees of Modernism may scoff, but the work of architect John Elgin Woolf and his partner, interior decorator Robert Koch are just as much a part of LA’s architectural canon as Neutra and Wright– and arguably, Spanish Revival and Storybook cottages. There must have been something in the air or water (or gin) in the 20th Century that produced so much residential fantasy, although the proximity to Hollywood didn’t hurt, either.
Here are 21 Things to do in November in Los Angeles
The year might be winding down, but the holiday season is just getting started. Here are 17 things to do in November in Los Angeles that will have you wishing the month was longer!
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [11-5-2022]
Plenty to do on this Saturday in SoCal. Whether you take advantage… well… that’s up to you. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (November 5) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you have a great day!
Metropolis Magazine
The Dark Side of Rick Caruso’s Fantasy Worlds
The developer, now a candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, has created beloved developments that often substitute for missing public spaces. But at their heart they are anything but civic.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
West LA Kosher Market Could be Replaced With 46 Apartments
Golden Springs Development Company planning project at 11540 Santa Monica Boulevard. Santa Monica Glatt Kosher Market may soon be demolished to make way for housing. These potential plans have the expectation of using density bonus incentives to build a structure with a larger floor area and one that ignores current local height restrictions if the agreement is made to demolish the building and move forward with the construction, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Golden Springs Development Company plans for a five-story building that would house 46 apartments with a parking lot that would accommodate 60 vehicles. The Santa Fe Springs-based company would have to comply with an agreement to reserve only seven of the studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in the new structure for very low income households.
beverlypress.com
Rosaliné continues to impress diners
The first time I dined at Rosaliné restaurant in West Hollywood was in 2017. I fondly remember chef Richardo Zarate sharing with me that he named the restaurant in honor of his late mother. I recently returned to Rosaliné with a group of friends, toasting with a round of...
beverlypress.com
Cirque du Soleil comes to L.A.
“Corteo,” one of the most enchanting productions from Cirque du Soleil, is heading to Los Angeles, set to charm audiences with an alluring storyline, magnificent acrobatic feats and an atmosphere like never experienced before. Tickets for the chair gripping, yet mystical production are available to Club Cirque members as of today.
beachcomber.news
King of the Oldies: Art Laboe Passes
In the 1950s, teenage life in Long Beach meant spending your dimes and quarters at the NuPike, attending dances at the Poly Hutch or Bruin Den, picking up 45s at Moreys or Humphrey’s downtown and Wallich’s Music City in Lakewood to spin them on your in-dashboard player while cruising Hody’s Drive-In on PCH and Anaheim. Couldn’t score a player? Turn up AM radio for you rockin’ fix thanks to Johnny Otis on KFOX, Huggy Boy on KWKW, Hunter Hancock on KPOP and KGFJ or Art Laboe on KPOP.
CNBC
Nearly 25% of homebuyers want to escape big cities like Los Angeles and New York — here are the top 10 destinations
With mortgage costs rising, more homebuyers from large urban areas like New York City and San Francisco are seeking to relocate to relatively affordable cities like Phoenix, Miami or Las Vegas, a new analysis finds. Of all homebuyers that search for property on online real estate brokerage Redfin.com, 24.2% are...
Eunisses Hernandez claims LA councilman Gil Cedillo has not aided transition
Eunisses Hernandez is just over a month away from taking office as the new council member representing Los Angeles’ First District, but said she has not received any outreach from the current officeholder, embattled Councilman Gil Cedillo, in helping her transition. Cedillo and Councilman Kevin de León have both...
theregistrysocal.com
443,418 SQFT Office Project Planned for Hollywood Receives Approval
Despite many companies choosing to opt out of their office space, new commercial office buildings continue to be built throughout Los Angeles. One project to recently be approved by the Los Angeles Planning Commission is Sunset + Wilcox, a 443,418 square foot building located at 6450 Sunset Boulevard. The project...
foxla.com
‘Buying Beverly Hills’ on Netflix gives inside look at ‘cut-throat, dog-eat-dog sort of industry’
LOS ANGELES - Watch out "Selling Sunset" — a new real estate show is hitting the market: "Buying Beverly Hills." The 8-episode series, which launched Friday on Netflix, follows the work and lives of agents at The Agency, along with the most lavish properties in Beverly Hills, California. Jon...
Pop Singer Aaron Carter Drowns In Lancaster Home
Singer Aaron Carter has died after apparently drowning at his Lancaster home Saturday morning, north east of Santa Clarita Around 11 a.m. paramedics were called to his home on Valley Vista Drive after reports of a drowning, according to TMZ. According to Los Angeles County Fire, his body was recovered from the pool. He was ...
Compton’s Own Avenging Angel Returns to the L.A. Opera
Angel Blue turned down one of opera’s most coveted roles in a protest over blackface. Now the hometown diva is back in town in L.A. opera’s production of Tosca The post Compton’s Own Avenging Angel Returns to the L.A. Opera appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
NBC Los Angeles
Three Bears Roam Through Gardens at LA Arboretum in Arcadia
Visitors were evacuated from the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden Friday after three bears wandered into the site in Arcadia. The bears were identified as a mother and her two cubs. The bears were in a hilly area on the arboretum property. Authorities walked through the gardens, telling people...
discovering-la.com
Where to Celebrate National Nacho Day
Nov 6 is National Nacho Day. You may be someone that believes that nachos were created in the US. According to New York Times writer Pati Jinich, Piedras Negras, in Coahuila, Mexico, is the birthplace of nachos. They’re so proud of their creation that they started the International Nacho Festival, which takes place annually on Oct 21.
SFGate
Harry Styles Los Angeles Concert Rescheduled ‘Due to Band Illness’
Harry Styles’ concert scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles has been postponed. The Kia Forum posted an announcement to their Instagram that “due to band illness” the upcoming show would be set to a later date out of “an abundance of caution.”
Five Great Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles Right Now
Los Angeles is known for many things, but one of its most famous exports is the breakfast burrito. With so many places to choose from, how can you find the best breakfast burrito in LA today?
theregistrysocal.com
17-Unit Townhome Community in Arcadia Sells for $14.35MM
CBRE negotiated the sale of a 17-unit townhome development in LA County’s city of Arcadia. The property, built in 2016 and located at 135-139 W. Live Oak Avenue, sold for $14.35M. CBRE’s Eric Chen and Joyce Goldstein represented the building’s buyer, 139 Live Oak LLC, and seller, Cyts USA...
