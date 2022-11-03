Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale reveals aftermath of Cain Dingle's murder revelation
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale fans will see the aftermath of Cain Dingle's big new storyline twist next week. The ITV soap has revealed that Cain is taking the blame for the death of Al Chapman in a desperate bid to protect his 10-year-old son Kyle. Cain pleaded guilty to Al's...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Summer makes big decision after Billy stages intervention
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street saw a surprise intervention for Summer Spellman tonight (November 4), following her plan to keep her pregnancy a secret. Friday's episode saw Summer struggle with morning sickness, leading to suspicion from Billy. At the garage, Aaron warned Summer that she wouldn't be able to...
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Friday 4th November 8pm : In Sickness & In Wealth
Catching up with today's Classic Soaps at the moment. Much more preferable than anything on offer in the current episodes ... Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to the weekend and our final episode of the week. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Summer seeks Dr Gaddas's advice over...
digitalspy.com
2022 Week 7 Spoiler Thread - PLEASE DO NOT POST RESULTS OUTSIDE THIS THREAD
We’re at week 7 of the competition already! Time has flown by. Welcome to the weekly spoiler thread. Please join me in saying a huge thank you to our spoiler king @davethorp, who brings us the correct, confirmed spoiler each week without fail. Do remember to get your time...
digitalspy.com
10 more times soap stars called the shots with their storylines
Soap stars aren't just great at delivering award-worthy performances – it turns out that they have a talent for dreaming up storylines too. A few years ago, we produced a collection of soap cast members who'd called the shots with their own storylines, dreaming up plots which eventually made it onto our screens.
digitalspy.com
What will happen to Summer next?
Will she accidentally hit an old man with a cab, take him home, and leave him, only for him to die shortly after, leading to a series of escapades, culminating in Weatherfield's dirtiest cop covering up a murder?. I’m gonna go with she’s going to end up wanting the baby...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - A vast improvement!
I haven’t posted on here for ages and don’t use the forum much anymore, but thought I’d put my two pence in regarding the overall state of the show right now. Apart a brief period in 2019 during Kate Oates’ solo work (and I guess some of the later John Yorke material in 2018), I’d sort of just been horrified at what happened to EastEnders under Sean O’Connor and Jon Sen. Especially the latter who tried to change the show’s DNA to the point where it no longer even resembled the soap.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver rushed to film big scenes before exit for I'm a Celebrity
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Sue Cleaver was forced to rush her last Coronation Street scenes as Eileen Grimshaw before flying out to Australia. Set to enter the home of creepy crawlies for our entertainment this weekend, Cleaver spoke to The Mirror and other press about prioritising her workload ahead of her jungle stay.
digitalspy.com
Former Hollyoaks star slams the soap for double standards
Daily Star has reported that Sarah Jayne Dunn has slammed Hollyoaks for double standards for showing male nudity: https://www.dailystar.co.uk/tv/sarah-jayne-dunn-slams-hollyoaks-28415109. Posts: 2,066. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 05/11/22 - 11:59 #2. I think she just needs to get over it now. Hollyoaks bosses won't take her back. Posts: 142. Forum Member. ✭. 05/11/22...
digitalspy.com
There were clues in tonights episode that tells us Kyle did kill Al and Kerry will take the blame
I think when someone mentioned Kyle had wet the bed in Emmerdale, it meant that he is scared about something which is probably a clue that he did kill Al. I also think Kerry will find out that he did it and will say she did instead and i also think she will confess to killing Frank as well protecting Amy which means she leaves the show for a bit. We might also get a scene between Kerry and Cain in prison telling him that she will take the blame for killing Al and that Kyle needs his dad.
digitalspy.com
So what happens now after tonights Emmerdale revelation involving Kyle
Good twist. Im surprised the producers were capable of doing it. So does Cain stay in prison for Kyle. Or will they try and blame it on someone else. Or find someone else who could take the blame. Someone who is also close to Kyle. I thought it was very...
digitalspy.com
Corrie star to make a return?
The Sun has revealed that Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan could be making a return as Rosie Webster next year: https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20325138/helen-flanagan-coronation-street-split-footballer-scott-sinclair/. Even The Mirror has reported it: https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/helen-flanagan-set-coronation-street-28411976. Surely the Corrie case is bursting at the seams. So many characters on that show. Big Titty's Rosie I'm ok with it...
digitalspy.com
The Crown review – the new cast makes for an uneven season 5
It is, once again, all change for The Crown in the upcoming fifth season. Netflix's returning historical drama is as visually impressive as its four previous seasons (and high budget) have led us to expect, but the cast has undergone a complete overhaul in order to facilitate the show's time jump.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks writer explains why she pitched Maxine's dark story
Hollyoaks writer Jayshree Patel has explained why she decided to pitch Maxine's upcoming special episode 'The Long Walk Home', saying that men also have a "responsibility" to make sure women feel safe in public spaces. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media, Patel revealed the idea for the episode initially...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead and Supernatural star lands next lead movie role
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has landed his next lead movie role as part of a new crime thriller. The Walking Dead and Supernatural actor is set to star in Neponset Circle, a true crime thriller based on real events. The film will follow the events surrounding a real-life shocking murder that...
digitalspy.com
EE - Why is Billy Mitchell still in the show?
He's an awful character, always has been. I like Billy to be honest he is abit pointless but in a good way lol. I like him, old school propa cockney. Coz he is one of the best Mitchell’s and Perry is brilliant. Posts: 28,789. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 03/11/22...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs tragic Lola Pearce scenes as she receives terminal diagnosis
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce's doctors have confirmed that her cancer is terminal in EastEnders. The tragic scenes aired on Thursday (November 3), after Lola received the crushing news that emergency surgery was unable to remove the fast-growing cancerous brain tumour fully. Thursday's episode saw Billy Mitchell at odds with...
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story: NYC brings back classic character – but with a twist
American Horror Story: NYC spoilers follow. American Horror Story: NYC brought back a classic AHS character last night (November 2) – but there was a twist. In the FX series' second instalment Asylum in 2012, Frances Conroy made her debut as Shachath, otherwise known as the Angel of Death.
digitalspy.com
EE exit for Dotty?
I see Milly Zero has just updated her Instagram with some new headshots. I noticed the same thing about Fiona Wade a few weeks back and it turns out she’s leaving Emmerdale so I wonder if this is a sign of things to come for Dotty?. Posts: 6,389. Forum...
digitalspy.com
Patsy Kensit joins EE as Lola's Mum
Https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20328969/emmerdale-patsy-kensit-joins-eastenders/. So maybe Linda Robson was correct when she said she was interested in playing Lola's mother. Honestly it’s too little too late to being in Lola’s mum. This story should have been done years ago. So annoying that poor Danielle- who’s been in thr show on and...
Comments / 0