Take an On-Foot Look at the AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1
Though much of the conversation around AMBUSH has revolved around the brand’s Air Adjust Force silhouettes, back in September designer Yoon Ahn teased a forthcoming Air Force 1 collab set to drop in multiple colorways. So far a “Chicago” iteration has been revealed along with blue/yellow, white/black and black/white...
GCDS and Clarks Serve Up Two Grunge-Inspired Takes on the Classic Loafer Silhouette
The inaugural collaboration between GCDS and Clarks made its debut earlier this year alongside the brand’s larger-than-life Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Coming off the Milan runway, it now prepares to launch the cutting-edge footwear range which features two original models. In the new drop, the Italian label brings a distinct...
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Watch the Official Trailer for Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'
Rihanna is keeping extra busy this season — she’s made her long-awaited music comeback with the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and is continuing to roll out new projects for her lingerie empire Savage X Fenty. Aside from its sportswear launch helmed by Adam Selman, the brand is also gearing up for the fourth edition of the Savage X Fenty Show.
Lizzo Keeps It Soft and Sexy With YITTY's Plush Collection
Lizzo, herself, is the gift that keeps on giving and the generous queen has blessed us with YITTY‘s new PLUSSHY collection, just in time for the holidays. Aptly named, the latest array of super soft and sexy bodysuits, leggings and tops will keep you warm and have you looking hot.
Hailey Bieber Proves That "Bed Hair" Has a Place at Your Company’s Work Party
We’re not here to tussle, but Hailey Bieber is the girl to beat when displaying an effortless cool girl aesthetic. The star has single handedly proved that ‘bed hair‘ has a place at swanky events. Spotted at the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards, Bieber wore her long,...
How TF Is the "Half-Your-Age-Plus-Seven" Rule Even Real?
Age gap relationships have been the talk of the town since musicians Billie Eilish, 20, and Jesse Rutherford, 31, revealed their relationship. The relationship split platforms like TikTok and Twitter into two subgroups: Millenials who don’t give a f-ck and Gen Z-ers who are mortified. But according to this one rule, Gen Z is right to feel a way.
Pharrell Williams Gives a Sneak Peek at adidas Humanrace Samba
Pharrell Williams is continuing his partnership with adidas. Following up on sneakers like the recent all-black Hu NMD S1 RYAT, the artist has shared a sneak peek at his collaborative Humanrace Samba. The musician debuted the kicks at his first-ever Mighty Dream Forum, which is described as an “annual multi-day...
Simone Ashley Says She'd Love to Create a Beauty Line for Darker-Skinned Women
Simone Ashley opened up about her journey into the industry in a new interview with British Vogue, talking about her experiences as a darker-skinned woman. “I didn’t have the traditional entry into this industry that a lot of my white peers had, that of being a thespian, and I’ve always found that a bit isolating. But, I don’t want the colour of my skin to ever stop me,” she told the publication. Ashley went on to explain that while she’s sure that her darker skin was “restrictive,” she admits that ultimately, she “never surrendered to it.”
Jennifer Lopez Debuts the "Undone" Version of Pamela Anderson’s Iconic '90s Hairstyle
Jennifer Lopez is one of the iconic hair queens of our time. As of late, it seems as if she’s been in her “bed hair” season, and we’re all in for it. In a holiday campaign shoot with fashion brand Coach, the multi-hyphenate star took to Instagram to debut her latest Pamela Anderson‘s iconic tousled, “undone” hairstyle. Many A-listers such as Ciara and Kim Kardashian have been participating in the Pam Anderson updo trend, putting their unique spin on the legendary hairstyle — and while Lopez isn’t exactly new to this, she’s true to it. To create the modern and sophisticated version for Lopez, resident hairstylist Chris Appleton tag-teamed with hair pros Danielle Priano and Nero to make the dream ‘werk.’
Awake NY Delivers Streetwear-Ready Jackets for FW22
Following a collaborative collection with the US Soccer team in October, Awake NY has released a Fall/Winter 2022 outerwear collection, offering two separate jacket designs. The first style is called the Corazón Varsity Jacket and arrive in two bold color combinations — blue-orange-cream and black-red-yellow. The sports-inspired jacket features effortlessly cool leather sleeves that juxtapose a soft, central fabric. The piece’s striped cuffs give the outerwear its classic edge and reappears around the collar and bottom hem.
Salomon Advanced FW22 Is the Iciest Yet — Literally
Salomon has introduced new seasonal colorways for the relaunch of the “XA ALPINE 2” and “QUEST GTX ADVANCED” archival silhouettes. As described by the label, “Salomon Advanced was born from the strength of its history, it has been molded by decades of trial and discovery. It is precision and innovation driven by a community that sees where it began and propels it to where it is going.”
Niall Horan Reveals His Ultimate Cardigan Collection
Former One Direction star Niall Horan was recently the talk of TikTok as users took to the platform to discuss his growing cardigan collection. The singer has often been photographed in a range of snazzy knits, from cardigans to sweater vests and everything in between, but fans have never seen Horan’s entire collection, until now.
Carhartt WIP FW22 Brings You Outdoors
The iconic rough and ready brand Carhartt WIP has just unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, presenting an array of utilitarian-inspired jackets and knits covered with abstract prints. Standouts from the collection include the forest-ready Prentis Vest liner, which appears in a new camouflage motif, alongside the eye-catching Pond sweater, a...
The Best Dressed Celebrities at Chanel's Cruise 2022 Show in Miami
On Friday, Chanel flew to Miami to showcase the second presentation of its Cruise 2022 collection, which was initially revealed at the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel earlier this year. As expected, Virginie Viard invited some of the house’s closest friends and ambassadors to the event, which was set on the beach...
Peep Louis Vuitton's Holiday Window Displays Made Out of LEGOs
As the holiday season slowly creeps up on us, luxury brands like Louis Vuitton have begun rolling out their annual store displays. This time around for the year-end festivities, the French brand has tapped LEGO to design its windows. Working with master LEGO builders, officially called LEGO Certified Professionals, Louis...
Fenty Skin’s ”Watch Yo Tone” Dark Spot Serum Drop Has Something To Say to Hyperpigmentation
Fenty Skin‘s latest skincare drop is committed to addressing and reversing those pesky dark spots. Meet “Watch Yo Tone” Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum. The newest addition to the brand’s current skin and body care offerings, this serum is designed to fade the appearance of dark spots and discoloration left from acne scarring and sun damage while evening out the skin’s overall tone and texture. “Watch Yo Tone” Niacinamide Serum is formulated with powerful skin-loving ingredients such as vitamin C, licorice root extract and Barbados cherry, set to brighten and refresh instantly.
Gymshark's London Store Mannequins Are Inspired by Their Community, Literally
British fitness brand Gymshark recently opened the doors of its new London flagship and honestly, there’s a lot to be impressed by. Complete with a fitness studio, in-house Joe and the Juice and a community hub set to host podcasts and workshops, the new space features one particularly exciting addition. Each and every mannequin in the store is based on a real member of Gymshark’s community. Through live-casting the brand’s ambassadors, mannequins were developed through 3D printing to ensure they’re as realistic as possible and showcase a genuine representation of what our bodies actually look like.
Hedi Slimane’s Celine Is Officially Returning to the Runway
Hedi Slimane has big things planned for the end of the year. The Celine creative director, who has not showcased a physical womenswear show since the Covid-19 pandemic, has announced the brand’s return to the runway to present the Fall/Winter 2023 womenswear collection. Set to happen on December 8,...
Selena Gomez Poses for a Magazine Cover Wearing $13 USD Nail Polish
It’s winter white nail polish season and Selena Gomez is already ahead of the manicure game. Earlier this year, the Rare Beauty founder broke out her modeling skills for the cover of Rolling Stones ahead of the release of her highly anticipated documentary My Mind and Me. Gomez is obviously visually stunning, but the singer’s ultra-glossy manicure also won the best supporting actor in the photos. The manicure was done by her go-to nail tech Tom Bachik who shaped her nails into a classic short square shaped and shared all the tea on what he used to arrive at the chic look. We’re always excited about those cost-friendly beauty finds, and Bachick opted for Mia Secret Gelux Nail Polish in white and the brand’s base top gel to secure the glassy finish.
