Jennifer Lopez is one of the iconic hair queens of our time. As of late, it seems as if she’s been in her “bed hair” season, and we’re all in for it. In a holiday campaign shoot with fashion brand Coach, the multi-hyphenate star took to Instagram to debut her latest Pamela Anderson‘s iconic tousled, “undone” hairstyle. Many A-listers such as Ciara and Kim Kardashian have been participating in the Pam Anderson updo trend, putting their unique spin on the legendary hairstyle — and while Lopez isn’t exactly new to this, she’s true to it. To create the modern and sophisticated version for Lopez, resident hairstylist Chris Appleton tag-teamed with hair pros Danielle Priano and Nero to make the dream ‘werk.’

3 DAYS AGO