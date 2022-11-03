AP News Digest 3:20 am

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————-

TOP STORIES

————————-

KOREAS-TENSIONS — Alarms blared from cellphones, radios and public speakers and fishermen hurried back to shore in northern Japan after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile above its eastern waters, adding to a recent barrage of provocative weapons demonstrations that officials say may culminate with a nuclear test in coming weeks. By Kim Tong-Hyung and Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 1,260 words, photos, video. With KOREAS-TENSIONS-ANALYSIS — Analysis: North Korea fired dozens of missiles. What now?

ELECTION 2022-BIDEN-DEMOCRACY — Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans to use their ballots in next week’s midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA” election disruptors who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections. This is no time to stand aside, he declared. “Silence is complicity.” By Zeke Miller and Colleen Long. SENT: 770 words, photos, video. With ELECTION 2022-BIDEN — In campaign swing, Biden focuses on incumbent Democrats.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-ABDUCTED MAYORS — As Russians seized parts of eastern and southern Ukraine in the 8-month-old war, mayors, civilian administrators and others — including nuclear power plant workers — say they have been abducted, threatened or beaten to force their cooperation. In some instances, they have been killed. Human rights activists say these actions could constitute a war crime. By Yuras Karmanau. UPCOMING: 1,300 words, photos by 4 a.m.

ISRAEL-ELECTION-PALESTINIANS — The apparent comeback of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the dramatic rise of his far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies in Israel's general election this week have prompted little more than shrugs from many Palestinians. By Isabel Debre. SENT: 1,070 words, photos. With ISRAEL-ELECTION — Israel counts last votes as Netanyahu’s majority firms up.

ARMY-RECRUITING BONUS INVESTIGATION — Army investigators have launched a broad review of at least 1,900 National Guard and Reserve soldiers who were swept up in a recruiting bonus scandal up to a decade ago. Investigators are seeking to correct the records of individuals who were wrongly blamed and punished. By Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 760 words, photo.

BAHRAIN POPE VISIT — The itinerary for Pope Francis’ visit to Bahrain blends three of his top priorities: Ministering to a tiny Catholic community, promoting dialogue with the Muslim world and fostering relations with other Christian communities. By Nicole Winfield. SENT: 760 words, photos. UPCOMING: Pontiff scheduled to arrive at 9:45 a.m.

————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-UN-BIOLOGICAL-LABS — The U.N. Security Council overwhelmingly rejected Russia’s attempt to establish a commission to investigate its unfounded claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons. SENT: 910 words, photos.

————————-

TRENDING

————————-

LOTTERY JACKPOT — Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, third-largest ever in U.S. SENT: 170 words, photos.

MUSK-TWITTER — Musk: People banned from Twitter won’t be restored for weeks. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

CBS-MOONVES-INSIDER TRADING — CBS, Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

NETS-IRVING — Kyrie Irving takes responsibility for tweet, will donate $500,000. SENT: 440 words, photo.

HOUSTON-SHOOTING-MIGOS — Autopsy: Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to head, torso. SENT: 460 words, photos.

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES — Trump settles lawsuit filed by protesters over 2015 scuffle. SENT: 590 words, photo.

BOOGALOO BOYS-ARREST — Two alleged “boogaloo” members arrested in Michigan and Ohio. SENT: 1,240 words, photo.

EL SALVADOR-GANG CRACKDOWN — El Salvador fights gangs by destroying members’ tombstones. SENT: 410 words, photos.

————————-

ELECTION 2022

————————-

ELECTION 2022-MISINFORMATION — Misinformation about the upcoming midterm elections has been building for months, challenging election officials and tech companies while offering another reminder of how conspiracy theories and distrust are shaping America’s politics. UPCOMING: 1,150 words, photo by 5:30 a.m.

ELECTION-2022-NEVADA-HAND-COUNT — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada asked the state’s secretary of state to investigate what it called a “coordinated partisan election administration effort” during rural Nye County’s hand-count of mail-in ballots that was shut down last week until after polls close. SENT: 800 words, photo.

————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————-

LEBANON-ISRAEL-DEAL FALLOUT — The recent maritime border deal between Lebanon and Israel allocates rights to off-shore natural gas drilling and has been hailed as a game changer. Proponents say the shared interest of exploiting the gas will make another war less likely. Still, analysts say the payoff is likely to be more limited. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

BRAZIL-ELECTIONS — In the run-up to Brazil’s presidential election, many feared a narrow result would be contested and spell the death knell for Latin America’s largest democracy. So far, however, the worst fears have been averted. SENT: 1,050 words, photos, video.

KASHMIR-SAFFRON-PHOTO-GALLERY — As climate change impacts the production of prized saffron in Indian-controlled Kashmir, scientists are shifting to a largely new technique for growing one of the world’s most expensive spices in the Himalayan region: indoor cultivation. SENT: 330 words, photos.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-HARVEY WEINSTEIN — A massage therapist testified that the humiliation and embarrassment she felt at allowing herself to be repeatedly alone with Harvey Weinstein after he sexually assaulted her kept her silent about it for years. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 690 words, photos.

————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————-

FEDERAL RESERVE — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought to strike a delicate balance at a moment when high inflation is bedeviling the nation’s economy and commanding a central role in the midterm elections. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 1,040 words, photos. With BRITAIN ECONOMY — Bank of England expected to announce its biggest interest rate increase in more than three decades.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets tumbled after the Federal Reserve added to recession fears by saying it wasn’t finished raising U.S. interest rates to cool inflation. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 540 words, photos

OFF THE CHARTS-PROFIT PUNISHMENT — Companies that disappoint Wall Street have seen their stocks perform 6.7 percentage points worse the next day than the overall market. By Business Writer Stan Choe. UPCOMING: 320 words, photos by 8 a.m.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words, photo after release of report at 8:30 a.m.

MORTGAGE RATES — Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 250 words, photo after 10 a.m. release.

————————-

HEALTH/SCIENCE

————————-

COP27-AFRICAN-COP — The U.N. climate summit is back in Africa after six years and four consecutive Europe-based conferences. SENT: 880 words, photos.

COP27-CLIMATE-UKRAINE WAR — About 1,000 miles away from Ukraine, Luetzerath is an indirect victim of the war as the town will soon make way for the expansion of a nearby coal mine. SENT: 850 words, photos.

HAWAII VOLCANO EXPLAINER — The ground is shaking and swelling at Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, indicating that it could erupt. Here’s what to know about the volcano. SENT: 900 words, photos.

EMIRATES-ANCIENT CHRISTIANS — An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced. SENT: 620 words, photo.

————————-

WORLD CUP

————————-

QATAR-TRAVEL-EXPLAINER — Some 1.2 million people are expected to pour into Qatar during the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup that begins this month. Here’s a look at how to get there, where to go and how to move around. SENT: 590 words, photos.

————————-

SPORTS

————————-

WORLD SERIES-ASTROS-PHILLIES — Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 to even the matchup at two games each. By Baseball Writer Ben Walker. SENT: 1,210 words, photos. With MLB-PLAYOFF-PRIMER — World Series: Verlander seeks first Fall Classic win.

INFLATION-YOUTH SPORTS — Sticker shock in youth sports is nothing new, but the onslaught of double-digit inflation across America this year has added a costly wrinkle on the path to the ballparks, swimming pools and dance studios across America. By National Writer Eddie Pells. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos, video, graphic by 6 a.m.

————————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————————

BONO — Bono opened his book tour in what he called a “transgressive” mood, a little bit guilty for appearing on stage with three musicians who were not his fellow members of U2 and otherwise singing, joking and shouting out his life story to thousands of adoring fans at Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre. By National Writer Hillel Italie. SENT: 560 words, photo.

————————-

HOW TO REACH US

————————-

Trump news – live: Trump teases 2024 run at Iowa rally as book claims royal family furious at 2012 tweet

After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign.No final decision has apparently been made on the timing of the announcement, but Mr Trump has been trailing it heavily for more than a year.In addition, CNN reports that as a Trump 2024 run looks likely, Justice Department officials have discussed the potential need for a special counsel for the January 6 and Mar-a-Lago...
UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn US embargo of Cuba

The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Thursday to condemn the American economic embargo of Cuba for the 30th year, with the Biden administration continuing former President Donald Trump's opposition and refusing to return to the Obama administration’s 2016 abstention.The vote in the 193-member General Assembly was 185 countries supporting the condemnation, the United States and Israel opposing it, and Brazil and Ukraine abstaining.Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said before the vote that since 2019, the U.S. government “has escalated the siege around our country, taking it to an even crueler and more humane dimension, with the purpose of deliberately...
At global summits, Biden aims to assert America's leadership

President Joe Biden will aim to assert America’s global leadership during his upcoming trip to Southeast Asia that will be shadowed by a verdict on his presidency after Tuesday’s elections.The foreign policy challenges that have helped define Biden’s first two years in office -– Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the increasing influence of China -– will be on full display at a pair of summits in the region. Biden is preparing for a potential one-on-one meeting with a newly empowered Xi Jinping, who last month won an custom-shattering third term as China's Community Party leader.Biden will also be confronted...
Twitter users falsely tweet that Donald Trump is dead to test Musk-era content moderation

Tweets falsely suggesting that Donald Trump has died are testing the content moderation of Elon Musk’s Twitter.Huge number of users started posting tweets that suggested the former president had died in a protest against the new administration of Twitter.As soon as Elon Musk announced he intended to buy the social network, questions arose of what kinds of content he would allow to be posted. He repeatedly indicated that he would be more permissive about the what could be said on the social network, describing himself as a free speech champion.In response, some users have decided to test the moderation...
Voices: Kamala Harris is hitting the trail at last – here’s why the White House kept her off the stage

With four days left in the campaign, Democrats are beginning their final effort to salvage not just their House and Senate majorities, but governors, state legislatures and tons of other candidates struggling up and down the ballot.President Joe Biden spent Thursday campaigning in California’s 49th District for Democratic Representative Mike Levin, who is in a tougher race than expected. A Democratic loss in the 49th wouldn’t just mean losing the House majority; it would signal a blowout defeat.Biden will make his way to his home state of Pennsylvania this weekend to campaign alongside his former boss, Barack Obama, for Senate...
DeSantis releases ad suggesting God created him on the eighth day as he needed ‘a fighter’

A new Ron DeSantis campaign advert claims the Florida governor is a “fighter” created by God “on the eighth day”.As images of Mr DeSantis appear onscreen, the ad’s narrator states: “And on the eighth day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, I need a protector. So God made him a fighter.”Mr DeSantis has made increasingly overt appeals to Christian nationalist voters during his midterm re-election campaign, which is widely seen as a stepping stone to a presidential run in 2024. In a recent editorial, the Miami Herald warned that the governor’s flirtation with an ideology...
US says a North Korean nuclear strike on it or allies would be ‘end of Kim regime’ OLD

The US has warned North Korea that a nuclear weapon attack against the US or its allies will result in the “end” of Kim Jong-un’s regime as Pyongyang continued to test launch a barrage of missiles.The hermit kingdom has launched over two dozen missiles in the last two days in response to US-South Korean military exercises which began earlier this week and were extended till Saturday due to the escalation.US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup, after meeting at the Pentagon, released a joint statement on Thursday, “strongly condemning” the North’s escalating military flexing.“Any...
King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”. Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The...
Russia says world’s five nuclear powers are ‘on brink of armed conflict’ OLD

The world’s five big nuclear powers are teetering “on the brink of a direct armed conflict”, Russia has claimed, warning of catastrophic consequences.Blaming the West for “provocation”, Moscow ramped up the nuclear rhetoric, pinpointing “irresponsible and impudent actions aimed at undermining our national security”.The statement by the foreign ministry said avoiding a nuclear clash was the country’s first priority, and that Russia stood by a joint declaration with the US, China, Britain and France in January affirming their joint responsibility for avoiding a nuclear war.But it warned that the West must stop “encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction, which...
The Independent

Two years ago, despite the polls predicting a Trump and Republican sweep here in Arizona, a traditional Republican state, I called a Joe Biden and Mark Kelly win in an article published by the Independent.I did not look at the polls — I looked at my neighborhood, a traditionally hardcore Republican area that was filled with Biden signs in people’s front yards.This year, the yards are strangely empty. Even the two last holdout homes that had Trump flags flying for years have taken them down. I have seen more signs expressing solidarity with Ukraine this past year than political signs...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

The BBC’s misinformation correspondent joked that she has a “new fan” after Donald Trump Jr denounced her new political experiment as “fake news”. Marianna Spring of the BBC spoke to The Associated Press about the project. She created five fake Americans and created social media accounts for each of them, trying to show the spread of disinformation and how it affects US politics.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

In their efforts to take control of the House and the Senate from the Democrats in the midterms, Republicans are hoping that the electorate will punish President Joe Biden and his party for historically high inflation.There really is no broader economic message beyond inflation. The US economy added 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate dropped to a historically low 3.5%. Wednesday’s national employment report from ADP pegged US job gains in October at 239,000. According to the Atlanta Fed, wages were up 6.3% in September. While that’s down from 6.7% in August, it’s still higher than any point...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Chinese president Xi Jinping on Friday warned against using nuclear weapons over Ukraine, in a first clear message to Russia.“The international community should … jointly oppose the use or threats to use nuclear weapons, advocate that nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought, in order to prevent a nuclear crisis in Eurasia,” Mr Xi said during a meeting with German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing.President Xi told Chancellor Scholz that he opposed the use of nuclear force in Europe without naming Russia, in his most direct remarks so far on the escalating crisis.During...
The Independent

