AP News Digest 3:20 am

KOREAS-TENSIONS — Alarms blared from cellphones, radios and public speakers and fishermen hurried back to shore in northern Japan after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile above its eastern waters, adding to a recent barrage of provocative weapons demonstrations that officials say may culminate with a nuclear test in coming weeks. By Kim Tong-Hyung and Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 1,260 words, photos, video. With KOREAS-TENSIONS-ANALYSIS — Analysis: North Korea fired dozens of missiles. What now?

ELECTION 2022-BIDEN-DEMOCRACY — Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans to use their ballots in next week’s midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA” election disruptors who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections. This is no time to stand aside, he declared. “Silence is complicity.” By Zeke Miller and Colleen Long. SENT: 770 words, photos, video. With ELECTION 2022-BIDEN — In campaign swing, Biden focuses on incumbent Democrats.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-ABDUCTED MAYORS — As Russians seized parts of eastern and southern Ukraine in the 8-month-old war, mayors, civilian administrators and others — including nuclear power plant workers — say they have been abducted, threatened or beaten to force their cooperation. In some instances, they have been killed. Human rights activists say these actions could constitute a war crime. By Yuras Karmanau. UPCOMING: 1,300 words, photos by 4 a.m.

ISRAEL-ELECTION-PALESTINIANS — The apparent comeback of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the dramatic rise of his far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies in Israel's general election this week have prompted little more than shrugs from many Palestinians. By Isabel Debre. SENT: 1,070 words, photos. With ISRAEL-ELECTION — Israel counts last votes as Netanyahu’s majority firms up.

ARMY-RECRUITING BONUS INVESTIGATION — Army investigators have launched a broad review of at least 1,900 National Guard and Reserve soldiers who were swept up in a recruiting bonus scandal up to a decade ago. Investigators are seeking to correct the records of individuals who were wrongly blamed and punished. By Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 760 words, photo.

BAHRAIN POPE VISIT — The itinerary for Pope Francis’ visit to Bahrain blends three of his top priorities: Ministering to a tiny Catholic community, promoting dialogue with the Muslim world and fostering relations with other Christian communities. By Nicole Winfield. SENT: 760 words, photos. UPCOMING: Pontiff scheduled to arrive at 9:45 a.m.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-UN-BIOLOGICAL-LABS — The U.N. Security Council overwhelmingly rejected Russia’s attempt to establish a commission to investigate its unfounded claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons. SENT: 910 words, photos.

TRENDING

LOTTERY JACKPOT — Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, third-largest ever in U.S. SENT: 170 words, photos.

MUSK-TWITTER — Musk: People banned from Twitter won’t be restored for weeks. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

CBS-MOONVES-INSIDER TRADING — CBS, Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

NETS-IRVING — Kyrie Irving takes responsibility for tweet, will donate $500,000. SENT: 440 words, photo.

HOUSTON-SHOOTING-MIGOS — Autopsy: Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to head, torso. SENT: 460 words, photos.

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES — Trump settles lawsuit filed by protesters over 2015 scuffle. SENT: 590 words, photo.

BOOGALOO BOYS-ARREST — Two alleged “boogaloo” members arrested in Michigan and Ohio. SENT: 1,240 words, photo.

EL SALVADOR-GANG CRACKDOWN — El Salvador fights gangs by destroying members’ tombstones. SENT: 410 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022-MISINFORMATION — Misinformation about the upcoming midterm elections has been building for months, challenging election officials and tech companies while offering another reminder of how conspiracy theories and distrust are shaping America’s politics. UPCOMING: 1,150 words, photo by 5:30 a.m.

ELECTION-2022-NEVADA-HAND-COUNT — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada asked the state’s secretary of state to investigate what it called a “coordinated partisan election administration effort” during rural Nye County’s hand-count of mail-in ballots that was shut down last week until after polls close. SENT: 800 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

LEBANON-ISRAEL-DEAL FALLOUT — The recent maritime border deal between Lebanon and Israel allocates rights to off-shore natural gas drilling and has been hailed as a game changer. Proponents say the shared interest of exploiting the gas will make another war less likely. Still, analysts say the payoff is likely to be more limited. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

BRAZIL-ELECTIONS — In the run-up to Brazil’s presidential election, many feared a narrow result would be contested and spell the death knell for Latin America’s largest democracy. So far, however, the worst fears have been averted. SENT: 1,050 words, photos, video.

KASHMIR-SAFFRON-PHOTO-GALLERY — As climate change impacts the production of prized saffron in Indian-controlled Kashmir, scientists are shifting to a largely new technique for growing one of the world’s most expensive spices in the Himalayan region: indoor cultivation. SENT: 330 words, photos.

NATIONAL

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-HARVEY WEINSTEIN — A massage therapist testified that the humiliation and embarrassment she felt at allowing herself to be repeatedly alone with Harvey Weinstein after he sexually assaulted her kept her silent about it for years. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 690 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FEDERAL RESERVE — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought to strike a delicate balance at a moment when high inflation is bedeviling the nation’s economy and commanding a central role in the midterm elections. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 1,040 words, photos. With BRITAIN ECONOMY — Bank of England expected to announce its biggest interest rate increase in more than three decades.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets tumbled after the Federal Reserve added to recession fears by saying it wasn’t finished raising U.S. interest rates to cool inflation. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 540 words, photos

OFF THE CHARTS-PROFIT PUNISHMENT — Companies that disappoint Wall Street have seen their stocks perform 6.7 percentage points worse the next day than the overall market. By Business Writer Stan Choe. UPCOMING: 320 words, photos by 8 a.m.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words, photo after release of report at 8:30 a.m.

MORTGAGE RATES — Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 250 words, photo after 10 a.m. release.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

COP27-AFRICAN-COP — The U.N. climate summit is back in Africa after six years and four consecutive Europe-based conferences. SENT: 880 words, photos.

COP27-CLIMATE-UKRAINE WAR — About 1,000 miles away from Ukraine, Luetzerath is an indirect victim of the war as the town will soon make way for the expansion of a nearby coal mine. SENT: 850 words, photos.

HAWAII VOLCANO EXPLAINER — The ground is shaking and swelling at Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, indicating that it could erupt. Here’s what to know about the volcano. SENT: 900 words, photos.

EMIRATES-ANCIENT CHRISTIANS — An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced. SENT: 620 words, photo.

WORLD CUP

QATAR-TRAVEL-EXPLAINER — Some 1.2 million people are expected to pour into Qatar during the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup that begins this month. Here’s a look at how to get there, where to go and how to move around. SENT: 590 words, photos.

SPORTS

WORLD SERIES-ASTROS-PHILLIES — Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 to even the matchup at two games each. By Baseball Writer Ben Walker. SENT: 1,210 words, photos. With MLB-PLAYOFF-PRIMER — World Series: Verlander seeks first Fall Classic win.

INFLATION-YOUTH SPORTS — Sticker shock in youth sports is nothing new, but the onslaught of double-digit inflation across America this year has added a costly wrinkle on the path to the ballparks, swimming pools and dance studios across America. By National Writer Eddie Pells. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos, video, graphic by 6 a.m.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

BONO — Bono opened his book tour in what he called a “transgressive” mood, a little bit guilty for appearing on stage with three musicians who were not his fellow members of U2 and otherwise singing, joking and shouting out his life story to thousands of adoring fans at Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre. By National Writer Hillel Italie. SENT: 560 words, photo.

