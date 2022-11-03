ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk may roll out feature to edit tweets to all users as early as this week, report says

By Vishwam Sankaran
 3 days ago
Twitter may roll out the feature to edit tweets to all its users as early as this week in one of the first major changes to the microblogging platform since Elon Musk’s takeover of the company.

The edit feature is currently only available to the platform’s subscription service Twitter Blue, for which users currently pay $4.99 a month.

It could be expanded to all of Twitter’s users for free as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

Since buying Twitter, its new boss Mr Musk has made several changes to the company, starting with the firing of three of its top executives, including chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s head of legal policy, trust and safety.

One of Mr Musk’s first big moves since taking over the company was an open letter to advertisers – Twitter’s chief revenue source.

In the letter, he promised he would not let Twitter descend into a “free-for-all hellscape” as he went ahead with his plans to promote free speech on the platform.

He also pitched investors to cut the platform’s reliance on advertising revenue, ideating plans to charge users $20 to maintain their verification badges.

But the multibillionaire later on Monday confirmed that the coveted Twitter blue tick would cost users $8 (£6.97) per month, branding the platform’s current verification system “bulls***”.

Users who subscribe to Twitter Blue would also reportedly get the ability to post long videos and audio content on the platform, “priority in replies, mentions & search” along with their feed displaying half as many ads.

The updated version of the subscription service may be rolled out as early as 7 November, according to Bloomberg.

Twitter Blue employees are reportedly working round the clock to roll out the new changes.

Esther Crawford, one of the company’s leaders in charge of early-stage products, tweeted that she slept at her office to meet deadlines.

“When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you sleep where you work,” she tweeted.

The Tesla chief was also reportedly planning mass layoffs at Twitter.

While Mr Musk rubbished a New York Times report on Monday which suggested he was planning mass layoffs, he had earlier told prospective investors that he intended to reduce the company’s staff from around 7,500 down to just over 2,000.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the multibillionaire planned to cut about 3,700 jobs at Twitter – about half the company’s workforce.

Citing anonymous sources, the report noted that Mr Musk is also planning to change Twitter’s current work-from-anywhere policy, and may ask remaining staff to report to offices.

Fortune

Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
Newsweek

Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List

Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers

Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) , he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) , which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Tells Twitter Engineers to Look at Resurrecting Vine

Elon Musk, the billionaire who recently took Twitter private with a $44 billion acquisition, has told engineers at the social media company to look at resurrecting Vine, the video app purchased by Twitter in 2012 and shuttered just four years later, according to a report from Axios. Musk, who recently...
americanmilitarynews.com

Here is Elon Musk’s first tweet since owning Twitter

Billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk posted his first tweet as the new owner of Twitter on Thursday just before midnight, writing, “the bird is free.” The short tweet was made in reference to Twitter’s logo, which is a blue bird. Musk closed his $44 billion deal to...
Jalopnik

GM Pulls Ads From Twitter After Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Takeover

Typically, we avoid automotive advertising news like it’s a DM from a high school classmate we haven’t talked to since before graduation. After all, one of the few things more obnoxious that being recruited for some new MLM would be filling this website with articles like, “Automaker Announces Plan To Increase Network Television Spending By 4 Percent In Q4.” But this is a little different.
The Hill

General Motors suspends ads on Twitter following Musk takeover

Auto company General Motors (GM) on Friday said it is suspending its advertising on Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company. GM, a competitor of Tesla, told CNBC that it is “pausing” advertising on the site as it seeks to determine the new direction of the tech giant.
NASDAQ

Twitter Could Be Worth $10 Billion Under Musk

Twitter could be a $10 billion bird. That’s if Elon Musk can quickly transform the struggling social media giant into a super or ‘X’ app, a process he expects his $44 billion acquisition will help accelerate. “$10 billion is the best-case scenario if Musk succeeds with the...
TechCrunch

Elon Musk’s plan to charge for Twitter verification will be a misinformation nightmare

This feature would be part of Twitter Blue, the existing subscription feature that launched last year. Musk has not been subtle about his distaste for the monthly $4.99 product, which admittedly is not very appealing to anyone beyond power users. Currently, subscribing to Twitter Blue gets you early access to some features like the edit button, as well as the ability to change the design of the Twitter app icon on your phone. You can also get ad-free access to certain news sources, as well as a feed of the most talked about articles from the people you follow, and the people they follow.
Vice

Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech

Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
