Elon Musk may roll out feature to edit tweets to all users as early as this week, report says

Twitter may roll out the feature to edit tweets to all its users as early as this week in one of the first major changes to the microblogging platform since Elon Musk’s takeover of the company.

The edit feature is currently only available to the platform’s subscription service Twitter Blue, for which users currently pay $4.99 a month.

It could be expanded to all of Twitter’s users for free as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

Since buying Twitter, its new boss Mr Musk has made several changes to the company, starting with the firing of three of its top executives, including chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s head of legal policy, trust and safety.

One of Mr Musk’s first big moves since taking over the company was an open letter to advertisers – Twitter’s chief revenue source.

In the letter, he promised he would not let Twitter descend into a “free-for-all hellscape” as he went ahead with his plans to promote free speech on the platform.

He also pitched investors to cut the platform’s reliance on advertising revenue, ideating plans to charge users $20 to maintain their verification badges.

But the multibillionaire later on Monday confirmed that the coveted Twitter blue tick would cost users $8 (£6.97) per month, branding the platform’s current verification system “bulls***”.

Users who subscribe to Twitter Blue would also reportedly get the ability to post long videos and audio content on the platform, “priority in replies, mentions & search” along with their feed displaying half as many ads.

The updated version of the subscription service may be rolled out as early as 7 November, according to Bloomberg.

Twitter Blue employees are reportedly working round the clock to roll out the new changes.

Esther Crawford, one of the company’s leaders in charge of early-stage products, tweeted that she slept at her office to meet deadlines.

“When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you sleep where you work,” she tweeted.

The Tesla chief was also reportedly planning mass layoffs at Twitter.

While Mr Musk rubbished a New York Times report on Monday which suggested he was planning mass layoffs, he had earlier told prospective investors that he intended to reduce the company’s staff from around 7,500 down to just over 2,000.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that the multibillionaire planned to cut about 3,700 jobs at Twitter – about half the company’s workforce.

Citing anonymous sources, the report noted that Mr Musk is also planning to change Twitter’s current work-from-anywhere policy, and may ask remaining staff to report to offices.