The Sandman: Netflix confirms series renewed for season 2 after DC Comics leak

Netflix has confirmed the renewal of The Sandman , its series based on Neil Gaiman ’s comic book series of the same name .

Earlier this year, the streaming giant released the debut season starring Tom Sturridge, Jenna Coleman, and Gwendoline Christie in the fantasy drama.

The series received mostly favourable reviews from fans and critics, earning an 87 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now, Netflix has confirmed that the show will return for a second season. A release date and cast information is yet to be announced.

The renewal confirmation follows an accidental leak on Wednesday (2 November) by DC Comics ’s official Twitter page.

The since-deleted tweet read: “The dream continues. [ The Sandman ] will return with new episodes based on multiple volumes of the Neil Gaiman graphic novel to explore even more stories of the Endless.”

Earlier this year, Gaiman was asked why the show’s future was in question, despite its popularity.

He replied: “Because Sandman is a really expensive show. And for Netflix to release the money to let us make another season we have to perform incredibly well.

“So yes, we’ve been the top show in the world for the last two weeks. That still may not be enough.”

Gaiman went on to explain that viewers who watch the show until its conclusion in a short amount of time may help swing the odds in its favour.

“It does, yes,” he responded to a fan who asked if binge-watching made the show appear more appealing and popular.

“Because they are looking at ‘completion rates’. So people watching it at their own pace don’t show up.”