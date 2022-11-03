Defeated Bolsonaro calls on his protesting lorry driver supporters to clear the roads

Defeated in Brazil ’s presidential elections, Jair Bolsonaro has asked his truck driver supporters to clear the roads that have been blocked in protest against his poll loss.

In a video statement on Twitter, the former president said: “I know you’re upset. I’m just as sad and upset as you are. But we have to keep our heads straight.

“Closing roads in Brazil jeopardises people’s right to come and go.”

On Sunday, Brazil elected its new president, leftist Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva who scripted a stunning comeback as the leader of the South American country .

Mr Bolsonaro, 77, broke his silence two days after the election results and delivered an address on Wednesday, but did not mention his defeat .

He was narrowly defeated by his opponent after taking 49.1 per cent of the vote to Mr Lula’s 50.9 per cent.

He also remained silent on widespread protests that fanned out across the country by his supporters who opposed the election results.

Thousands of Mr Bolsonaro’s supporters thronged the regional army headquarters in Rio on Wednesday, demanding the military step in and keep him in power.

Supporters also thronged military installations in Sao Paulo, Santa Catarina and national capital Brasilia.

Truck drivers supporting Mr Bolsonaro continued their protest at about 150 roadblocks across the country against the former president’s loss.

Brazil’s supreme court had earlier issued orders to law enforcement officials to dismantle the roadblocks.

The head of Brazil’s Supreme Court Alexandre de Moraes warned the protests were becoming “a risk to national security” and ordered for the roads to be cleared.

In his video message on Twitter, Mr Bolsonaro urged the truck drivers to clear the highways, but said other demonstrations were welcome.

“Other demonstrations that are taking place throughout Brazil in squares... are part of the democratic game. They are welcome,” he was quoted as saying by German broadcaster DW.

Mr Lula, who is due to be inaugurated on 1 January, said there was an urgent need for Mr Bolsonaro to accept the will of the people.