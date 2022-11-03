Read full article on original website
Ramattra confirmed as next Tank hero in Overwatch 2: Release date, abilities, more
Ramattra may be a familiar name to experienced Overwatch 2 players but the Null Sector leader is now stepping into the spotlight for all to see, as the character joins in Season 2 as the game’s latest Tank. From early intel on the Omnic’s abilities to a rundown on their lore, here’s what we know.
Alinity reveals impact of abuse she got over stream slip-up: “I wanted to die”
Twitch streamer Alinity has opened up about her most difficult time as a streamer, revealing that abuse and harassment she received online made her want to “die”, following an on-stream slip-up. Alinity’s most ‘controversial’ moment as a streamer came when she ‘threw’ one of her cats. Many criticized...
Overwatch 2 player thanks random Genji after kind gesture
An Overwatch 2 player has shared the heartwarming story of their encounter with a Genji player during a recent match. The public often regards the Overwatch community as one filled with toxicity, a label placed on it by regular players and non-fans alike. Many would argue this represents a fair...
Ramattra revealed as Overwatch 2’s new Tank hero at OWL Grand Finals
The next Overwatch 2 hero has finally been revealed as none other than Ramattra, the mysterious Omnic character who fans might remember from the Storm Rising Archives mission. Overwatch League fans were in for a major treat during the Grand Finals with the game’s next hero finally being revealed and in a shocking twist, it isn’t Mauga, as some leaks had suggested.
HBO just canceled Westworld and fans can’t believe it
In a shockingly sudden announcement, HBO announced that is canceling its dystopian, sci-fi drama Westworld following Season 4. Westworld surprised audiences back when it first premiered in 2016 by combining sci-fi elements, a neo-Western setting, and plenty of mystery. While Season 4 did its best to bring fallen ratings back...
Overwatch 2 players want scrapped environmental feature to return
Overwatch 2 players continue to wonder why features like the environmental kill icon were not implemented in the sequel. Overwatch’s Killfeed displays need-to-know information about the match in a corner of the HUD. Most importantly, these details consist of who killed who and how. If one player takes out...
Amouranth smashes major Twitch milestone after husband controversy
Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has smashed a major milestone on Twitch – a silver lining in what’s been a difficult few weeks for the streaming star. Amouranth went viral on October 16 after revealing her mystery husband had prevented her from talking about their relationship publicly, saying it could impact their “business model.” The 28-year-old showed a series of conversations where she was being berated with strong language.
Bizzare Apex Legends bug lets players equip unowned Heirlooms in Season 15
Apex Legends fans have uncovered a new connectivity bug that lets players equip and use unowned Heirlooms in-game. With updates bringing brand-new content regularly, bugs and glitches aren’t exactly uncommon in Apex Legends, or in the battle royale genre as a whole. While many bugs are just infuriating to...
Pokemon Go leak reveals “coin Pokemon” from Scarlet & Violet Pokedex
A major Pokemon Go leak has revealed a new Gen 9 ‘mon ahead of its official Scarlet & Violet debut, and it isn’t the first time players have caught a glimpse of this mystery Pokemon. On October 6, a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was released...
Manifest Season 4 Part 2: Release date prediction, how to watch & more
The wait is on for Manifest Season 4 Part 2, so here’s everything we know so far about its release date, how and where you can watch and stream it, and more. Manifest Season 4 Part 1, the first half of the two-part final season, just dropped on Netflix. If you’ve just binged all 10 episodes and want to catch yourself up on the ending, we’ve broken that down here.
Corinna Kopf & Adin Ross caught off guard by Adept’s hilarious Twitch donation
Corinna Kopf and Adin Ross were left clutching their sides after Adept left a hilarious message during their joint stream poking fun at her ex-boyfriend, xQc. xQc has a new girlfriend after breaking things off with longtime partner Adept back in September — and although they’ve made up, that doesn’t mean they can’t roast each other anymore.
GTA Online player sparks debate for doing Heists alone on two computers
A GTA Online player who does Heists alone on two computers sparked debate about the need for solo Heist missions. The ability to go it alone in Grand Theft Auto Online’s Heist-centric content is a rarity. As it stands, the Cayo Perico Heist serves as the only reliable option for players who don’t have teammates or hate depending on random strangers.
TikToker reveals scariest DoorDash customer she’s had
A TikToker went viral after sharing a horrifying experience she had dealing with a DoorDash customer. In a series of videos, the content creator (fw.mackkk) detailed her nightmare DoorDash delivery story, in which she had a disturbing interaction with a ‘creepy’ man. After DoorDashing one night, she received...
Pokemon Scarlet or Violet: Which has the best exclusive Pokemon?
Some of the biggest factors players take into consideration when buying a new Pokemon game is the version exclusive monsters, and here is every Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Since the release of Pokemon Red & Blue in 1996, players have been faced with a tough decision: which...
Madonna’s latest TikTok sparks concern among fans
Fans are concerned about Madonna’s wellbeing after she posted a TikTok video of herself lip-syncing to aggressive song lyrics. In the viral video, which has garnered over 8 million views, the 64-year-old pop icon donned her silver chains, jewels, and bleached eyebrows. “Have you ever been punched in your...
Apex Legends players left confused over strange KD ratio glitch in Season 15
Apex Legends players have found an interesting bug outside of gameplay, which displays a player’s Kill/Death ratio higher than what it should be. Apex Legends Season 15 is finally here, offering up a bunch of brand-new content like the expansive Broken Moon map. Though, another massive game update means...
MrBeast claims he’s “100%” going to buy LCS team
Rumors have been floating around for months that MrBeast was going to buy an LCS team, and he outright confirmed it on the Worlds 2022 broadcast that he’s “100%” going to buy an LCS slot. MrBeast is one of the most popular content creators in the world,...
Lil Nas X resigns as President of League of Legends
Lil Nas X has stepped down from his position as President of League of Legends in a promotional campaign from the artist and Riot Games. The performer took over in the fictional position, created the world championship anthem, helped create a skin for a new champion, and will perform at the grand final opening ceremony.
ImperialHal shows why RE-45 is “broken” in Apex Legends Season 15
Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen thinks RE-45 is “broken” in Season 15 since it’s been moved to the Care Package. Before the Season 15 update, a lot of Apex Legends players would have labeled the RE-45 as one of the weakest weapons in the Outlands.
Apex Legends Ash mains want a Mad Maggie-style buff in Season 15
Apex Legends players are calling for a Season 15 buff to Ash that would make her tactical ability operate more like Mad Maggie’s after seeing the Rebel Warlord’s pick rate skyrocket. Ash is Apex’s Incisive Instigator for a reason. Her kit focuses on hunting down enemies and trapping...
