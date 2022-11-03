Read full article on original website
‘Remarkable’, ‘gorgeous’, ‘entertaining’: the best Australian books out in November
The Successor: The High-Stakes Life of Lachlan Murdoch by Paddy Manning. The first biography of Lachlan Murdoch has hit the shelves, just as Rupert’s oldest son prepares for a high-profile defamation trial in March. Paddy Manning pulls together the strands of the 51-year-old media mogul’s life in a highly readable tome which takes in both his chequered personal adventures at Channel Ten and Nova as well as his ultimate return to the family business, where he is now co-chairman of News Corp.
24 Screenshots Of Outrageously Entitled Kids Who Need To Learn Some Manners
Shame on you. Shame on all of you!!
Erykah Badu review – an exhilarating moment in a star’s eccentric orbit
There’s a collective sharp intake of breath in the Royal Festival Hall, as a voice comes out of the speakers. “Erykah will be joining us as soon as possible.” In Badu World – or “Badubotron”, the singer has been calling it of late – time is elastic. Irrelevant. It could mean waiting hours for her to go on stage. Even hours and hours. In recent years, she has perhaps become known as much for her loose time-keeping – and letting loose some unpopular opinions – as for being the bohemian soul sage who changed the sound of R&B in the late-90s and whose influence is everywhere in modern music.
Paris Jackson Looks So Captivating & In Her Element As She Sings Her Heart Out On Stage
Paris Jackson is back and better than ever, taking everyone’s breath away with her powerful performance on stage. On Nov 5, Jackson shared an enchanting video of herself performing on stage to the song “No Rain” by Blind Melon, with the entire audience (including us) captivated by her performance.
Amy Schumer Seemingly Called Kanye West A "Nazi" In Her "Saturday Night Live" Monologue
Amy's comment came in the middle of an anecdote about her husband's autism spectrum disorder diagnosis.
‘Black Adam’ Leads Sluggish Box Office as Theaters Desperately Await ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Consider this weekend the calm before the storm. “Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, loomed over box office charts for the third weekend in a row with $18.5 million in North American ticket sales. It was another quiet weekend at the movies as theater operators eagerly await Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which looks to invigorate the lackluster fall box office when it opens on Nov. 11. After three weeks of release, “Black Adam” has generated $137.3 million and $250 million globally. It’s a solid result, one that improves greatly upon another recent DC spinoff, 2021’s “The Suicide Squad”...
