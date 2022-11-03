ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Little luxuries: chic and stylish Christmas decorations to shop for now

By NewsChain Lifestyle
 3 days ago
Some of us like to pull out all the stops this time of year – and a little drama goes a long way when it comes to setting the scene for Christmas.

Sure, we all have our best-loved heirloom baubles and glitzy favourites to hang on the tree – not to mention foraging for faux foliage and bright berries to festoon around the fireplace.

But if you’re short on decorations with big personality, or thinking of doubling up this year to make a Santa-sized statement, this charming collection is worth checking out…

1. Luxury Cinnamon Pine Christmas Wreath 14”, £35, Dibor

A cheerful centrepiece and scented seasonal feast – this wonderful wreath will catch everyone’s eye, with its fragrant cinnamon stick bundles, sprigs of artificial moss and dried leaves.

2. Nordic Christmas Frosted Eucalyptus Wreath with Pine Cones £15, and Dinner Candle Holder £3, B&M stores

Nordic and nice, especially at this price. Making a stylish festive statement needn’t blow the budget.

3. Rosie the Robin on Branch Hanging Decoration, £9; Santa Bee Felt Christmas Hanging Decoration, £6, and Holly and Mistletoe Bee Wreath, Hanging Decoration, £10 (other items from a selection), National Trust

We’re making a beeline for these adorable handcrafted felt decos to flutter among from the branches.

4. Mini Nordic Star Christmas Decoration, £12, The White Company

This showy star deco can be styled-up or down with foliage and flowers. Alternatively, hang on the back of a spindle chair when you deck the table for celebratory get-togethers, or on a curtain pole or door handle.

5. 18 Folk Art Christmas Decorations, £18, Cambridge Imprint

Tailor-made for traditional Scandi or Nordic style settings, these sweet folk-art decos come on a sheet. Simply pop them out and string them up with satin ribbon or yarn in a contrasting colour.

6. Wilko 40cm Half Jute Wreath with White Berries, £12, and 6ft Pre Lit Décor Flocked Garland, £60, Wilko

Deck the halls with fir, pinecones and red berries galore – this impressive garland is topped with a frosted finish and fairy lights. Team with the white berry wreath for a kiss under the mistletoe.

7. 4ft Silver Bells Garland, £14.25 (was £19), Dibor

You can almost hear the Christmas carols chiming with festive fervour with this gorgeous garland in place. Pine sprigs and disco-ball berries complete the look.

8. Frosted Fir and Rosehip Wreath, £49.95, Annabel James

Modern rustic settings and cottagecore will love this country-style wreath for a festive refresh.

9. George Festive Owl Bauble, £4, Direct.asda

What a hoot! We adore this little fellow and it’s blingy wing.

10. Stairway Garland with Champagne Leaves 6ft, £30, and Frosted Pink Flower Pick, £4 each, B&M stores

This beautiful blush pink garland will switch up a staircase with its luxe look and feel. Especially when you adorn it with pink flowers and fairy lights.

11. Ultimate Garland – 180cm, £85, (wreath, candle holders and tea lights from a selection), The White Company

A stylish winter garland can make a statement all season long – especially this one, with its faux leaves, eucalyptus and white berries. As well as the mantlepiece, it’d look great as a table centrepiece or around a doorway.

12. George Pink Gin Christmas Bauble, £3, Direct.asda

Did somebody say gin-gle bells? Count us in…

13. Star Pink Mirrored Glass & Gold Metal Christmas Decoration Medium, £26.50; Moon & Star Gold Wooden Bead Christmas Garland Large, £29.50, and Mirrored Glass & Gold Metal Christmas Tree Large, £32.50, rest of items from a selection, Oliver Bonas

Dreaming of a chic Christmas? A fast and fabulous update, these star shaped mirrors and Christmas trees catch the light to brilliant effect, while the moon and star garland offers just the right amount of glitz.

