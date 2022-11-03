ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

No, the U.S. is not about to run out of diesel

A major U.S. diesel fuel supplier warned of an oil "shortage" on the East Coast Monday and suggested that it could cause prices on a variety of consumer goods to rise in the near term. But the tight supply of diesel fuel is no cause for panic, and the U.S....
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Fortune

China’s loss is Mexico’s gain: Bank of America says a transformed global supply chain means nearshoring investment in the country is a ‘lifetime opportunity’

An engineer working on the assembly line at a Ford Motors plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. One of the many buzzwords to have come out of the supply chain crisis of the past few years has been “nearshoring”: companies investing in production closer to home so that they don’t have to deal with global sourcing challenges.
Agriculture Online

Brazil moves closer to China corn exports with Chinese approvals

BEIJING/SAO PAULO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chinese customs updated its list of approved Brazilian corn exporters on Wednesday, a move a Brazilian agriculture official said could jumpstart sales of Brazilian corn to China. The approvals could reshape global trade flows and result in fewer sales for farmers in the United...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Fortune

‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains

The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CNET

Grocery Shortages: Butter Is Harder to Find, but That's Not All

Several grocery store staples are experiencing shortages this year, including tomatoes, tampons and even Halloween candy. And now you can add butter to the list of harder-to-find items as the holidays approach. Much of this scarcity is a result of pandemic-related supply chain issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
Markets Insider

The only way oil prices can reach $120 per barrel is if there are a lot of supply disruptions, says Citi's commodities chief

A resurgence in Chinese demand won't be enough for a steep increase in oil prices, according to Citigroup's global head of commodities research. China's zero-COVID policies have kept a lid on oil prices, though signs of them easing have raised hopes for a rebound in economic activity. But instead of demand, oil prices will follow supply signals, Ed Morse said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy