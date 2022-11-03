Read full article on original website
Three takeaways from the Huskies’ dramatic win over the Beavers
As of now, no team has been successful in defeating the Washington football team at home. One of the most largely-anticipated matchups of the latter half of the season swung in UW’s favor on Friday night, as it found itself facing down a very evenly-matched opponent in No. 24 Oregon State.
Instant: UW takes down No. 24 OSU in final seconds
A power outage only allowed Washington to shine far brighter Friday night. Early in the fourth quarter, Husky Stadium was engulfed in darkness, with the two teams deadlocked at 21. As the lights restored, so did the Huskies' offense, which put together a masterful final drive behind junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to take the lead for the first time of the night.
Oregon sweeps Washington volleyball in three sets
The first of two games in a quick trip to the Oregon schools went quicker than the Washington volleyball team had hoped for. In just three quick sets, Oregon easily swept UW, as the Huskies failed to notch 20 points in a single set. Having defeated Oregon in Seattle less...
