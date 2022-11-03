Read full article on original website
focusnewspaper.com
Habitat For Humanity Accepting Applications For Homeowners
Hickory – Would you rather be buying a home for yourself and your family than paying rent? Would you like to create a foundation for building wealth for your family? If so,. you may be interested in learning more about homeownership through Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley. Habitat is currently building in the Ridgeview neighborhood of Hickory and looking for individuals interested in being homeowners in this neighborhood. Individuals who are accepted into the Homeownership Program will be taking on an affordable mortgage loan to purchase a Habitat home. Habitat homes are built to be safe, sturdy, and energy efficient.
WBTV
Wallace & Graham law firm to award $10,000 in scholarships to Rowan high school students
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury law firm Wallace & Graham, PA, through its “Wallace & Graham Gives” community initiative has announced that it will continue its scholarship program launched in 2020 and will again be awarding a total of $10,000 to five (5) deserving Rowan County high school seniors ($2,000* each).
wallstreetwindow.com
Groundbreaking Held For Sky’s The Limit All-Inclusive Park In Reidsville, North Carolina
A groundbreaking for the Sky’s the Limit All-Inclusive Park in Reidsville, North Carolina was held on November 2, 2022. “We are looking forward to dedicating the park in 2023! A special thank you to the Reidsville Kiwanis, the Reidsville Rotary, the Reidsville Area Foundation for their contributions to the project. And we can’t wait to see Bill Hester’s plane, donated by his widow, Elizabeth Hester-Ward and refurbished by David Ankin and Toymakerz, at the aviation-themed park,” wrote the City of Reidsville on its Facebook page.
Update: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
'Project Blue Fin' to bring 500 jobs to Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A German manufacturer is set to potentially bring hundreds of jobs to Winston-Salem if approved. Ziehl-Abegg, a motor manufacturer based in Germany, has an office in Greensboro but would like to move to Winston-Salem to expand, an initiative they are calling 'Project Blue Fin'. Winston-Salem City...
Archdale plans large new development
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
wfmynews2.com
Community rallies to support Greensboro church after food pantry break-in
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad church is bouncing back from an unfortunate and mystifying loss with some help from the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the community. Someone robbed the food pantry at Vandalia Presbyterian Church over the weekend. Since then, community members have stepped up and turned what seemed to be a tragedy, into a miracle.
WBTV
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - The winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home says pictures are just not the same as seeing the home in person. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, got to take a tour of his new home with WBTV’s Mary King. “I think it’s...
rhinotimes.com
Stokesdale Has Water On The Brain And Money In The Pocket
The Town of Stokesdale has had its own water system for years, and now, thanks to a number of new grants, it has several million dollars to spend on that system. On Thursday, Nov.10, the Stokesdale Town Council will discuss some water system projects under consideration. Those include possibly extending...
New stretch of Winston-Salem beltway eastern loop to open Monday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A new portion of the Winston-Salem northern beltway, a project which started in December 2014, is set to open on Monday. It’s the latest piece of a planned highway that will arc around the city and provide a faster way to cross Winston-Salem. At 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, the Winston-Salem […]
WBTV
Rowan Meals On Wheels launches the Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie Sale
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Support Meals on Wheels Rowan during the upcoming Thanksgiving season by purchasing pies to serve at home or give as gifts. Last year, Meals on Wheels Rowan launched their first “Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie” Sale, and sold 960 pies to help provide meals to homebound seniors in Rowan County.
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653,599 lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since September, Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $500,000 was sitting beside her, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no idea I had a […]
Community unites to preserve Concord neighborhood’s legacy
CONCORD, N.C. — A community in Concord is making an effort to give a neighborhood a historical designation to preserve its legacy. Connie Bost has lived in her house in Concord’s Logan neighborhood since long before the roads were paved. “I’m 74. All my life we’ve lived here,”...
Mount Airy News
Easter: Quit talking, start doing
All through October stories have been chronicling the efforts related to national Red Ribbon Week and how drug education presentations were being taken into schools with the help of local law enforcement, community volunteers, and the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery. Since Red Ribbon Week and Prevention Month...
Abandoned dogs found in kennel with no food, water in North Carolina; deputies searching for owner
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after animal control found two dogs left outside with no food or water. Deputies said they were told anonymously to do a welfare check at the home where the dogs were. They said they discovered two dogs Tuesday morning […]
Greensboro chef to compete on 'Chopped'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro native Sean Reaves is getting a chance of a lifetime and it all came about through Instagram. "We had no idea that our Instagram account would result in an opportunity like this," said Reaves. "The producers of "Chopped" on The Food Network contacted us and said they were doing a Southern series of episodes and wanted us to compete."
Beating inflation: Some ways you can save money at the grocery store
CHARLOTTE — Consumer adviser Clark Howard has strategies to save you money as the cost of food keeps increasing at grocery stores. “It’s such a deal,” Howard said. On Monday at 6 a.m. on Channel 9, Clark gives advice on what to do before you make a trip to the store.
focusnewspaper.com
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree To Visit Newton, Tuesday, Nov. 8th
Newton, NC – Each year, a different national forest provides a tree to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The National Forests in North Carolina, in partnership with nonprofit partner Choose Outdoors, will bring the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the Pisgah Forest to Washington, D.C., including a special appearance in Downtown Newton the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits
With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.
‘Heavy fire’ erupts at home on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A home in Lexington was significantly damaged in a fire Friday evening, according to the Lexington Fire Department. At about 6 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a house fire on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington. At the scene, crews found a single-family home covered in heavy smoke with visible heavy fire, […]
