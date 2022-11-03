ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Pope presses Muslim dialogue in first papal visit to Bahrain

By NICOLE WINFIELD
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37JujZ_0iwtm95Q00

AWALI, Bahrain — (AP) — Pope Francis on Thursday brought his message of dialogue with the Muslim world to the kingdom of Bahrain, where the Sunni-led government is hosting an interfaith conference on East-West coexistence even as it stands accused of discriminating against the country’s Shiite majority.

Human rights groups and relatives of Shiite activists on death row have urged Francis to use his visit to call for an end to the death penalty and political repression in Bahrain. But it wasn't clear if Francis will publicly and explictly embarrass his hosts during his four-day visit, the first of any pontiff to the island nation in the Persian Gulf.

The 85-year-old pope, who has been using a wheelchair for several months because of strained knee ligaments, said he was in “a lot of pain” as he headed to Bahrain, and for the first time greeted journalists travelling with him while seated in the plane rather than walking through the aisle.

He arrived at the desert Awali air base to little fanfare and went immediately into a private meeting with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the airport before the official welcome ceremony.

Francis has long touted dialogue as an instrument of peace and believes a show of interfaith harmony is needed, especially now given Russia’s war in Ukraine and regional conflicts, such as in Yemen. On the eve of the trip, Francis asked for prayers so that the trip will promote “the cause of brotherhood and of peace, of which our times are in extreme and urgent need.”

The visit is Francis' second to a Gulf Arab country, following his 2019 landmark trip to Abu Dhabi, where he signed a document promoting Catholic-Muslim fraternity with a leading Sunni cleric, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb. Al-Tayeb is the grand imam of Al-Azhar, the seat of Sunni learning in Cairo. Francis followed that with a 2021 visit to Iraq, where he was received by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, one of the world's pre-eminent Shiite clerics.

Francis will meet again this week in Bahrain with al-Tayeb, as well as other prominent figures in the interfaith field who are expected to attend the conference, which is similar to one hosted last month by Kazakhstan that Francis and el-Tayeb also attended. Members of the regional Muslim Council of Elders, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, Patriarch Bartholomew, a representative from the Russian Orthodox Church and rabbis from the United States are all expected, according to the Bahrain program.

The trip will also allow Francis to minister to Bahrain’s Catholic community, which numbers around 80,000 in a country of around 1.5 million. Most are workers hailing from the Philippines and India, though trip organizers expect pilgrims from Saudi Arabia and other neighboring countries will attend Francis’ big Mass at the national stadium on Saturday.

Bahrain is home to the Gulf’s first Catholic Church, the Sacred Heart parish, which opened in 1939, as well as its biggest one, Our Lady of Arabia Cathedral. The church, with a capacity of 2,300, opened last year in the desert town of Awali on land gifted to the church by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. In fact, the king presented Francis with a model of the church when he visited the Vatican in 2014 and extended the first invitation to visit.

Francis will visit both churches during his visit and is likely to thank the king for the tolerance the government has long shown Christians living in the country, particularly when compared to neighboring Saudi Arabia, where Christians cannot openly practice their faith.

“Religious liberty inside Bahrain is perhaps the best in the Arab world,” said Bishop Paul Hinder, the apostolic administrator for Bahrain and other Gulf Arab countries. “Even if everything isn’t ideal, there can be conversions (to Christianity), which aren’t at least officially punished like in other countries.”

But in the runup to his visit to Bahrain, Shiite opposition groups and human rights organizations have urged Francis to raise human rights violations against the majority Shiites by the Sunni monarchy. They urged him to call for an end to the death penalty and request to visit the country’s Jau prison, where hundreds of Shiite activists have been jailed.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have repeatedly denounced the use of torture in prisons, as well as forced confessions and “sham trials” against dissidents.

“We are writing to appeal to you as the families of twelve death row inmates who are facing imminent execution in Bahrain,” read a letter from the families to Francis released this week by the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy. "Our family members remain behind bars and at risk of execution despite the clear injustice of their convictions."

Francis has changed church teaching to declare the death penalty inadmissible in all cases. He has regularly visited prisoners during his foreign trips, though no such prison visit is planned in Bahrain.

The Vatican spokesman declined to say whether Francis would raise Bahrain’s human rights record publicly or privately during his visit.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Amnesty: Egypt has days to save jailed activist's life

CAIRO — (AP) — Amnesty International's head on Sunday warned that the proceedings of COP27 in Egypt could be stained by the death of the country's leading rights activist from a hunger and water strike in prison if Egyptian authorities do not release him within days. Secretary General...
WHIO Dayton

At global summits, Biden aims to assert America's leadership

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will aim to assert America's global leadership during his upcoming trip to Southeast Asia that will be shadowed by a verdict on his presidency after Tuesday's elections. The foreign policy challenges that have helped define Biden's first two years in office...
AFP

Jailed Egypt dissident on 'water strike' as UK vows support

Jailed Egyptian dissident Alaa Abdel Fattah has stopped drinking water, his family said Sunday, escalating his hunger strike as world leaders arrive in the country for the COP27 climate summit. After a seven-month hunger strike during which he consumed only "100 calories a day", he has refused food altogether since Tuesday, and on Sunday launched a "water strike", his sister Sanaa Seif said in a statement.
WHIO Dayton

Ukraine warns of Russian 'brutality' in eastern region

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces are stepping up their strikes in a fiercely contested region of eastern Ukraine, worsening the already tough conditions for residents and the defending army following Moscow's illegal annexation and declaration of martial law in Donetsk province, Ukrainian authorities said. The attacks...
WHIO Dayton

European nations press FIFA for answers ahead of World Cup

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — European nations, including England, are pushing FIFA for “concrete answers” on issues relating to migrant workers ahead of the World Cup. The 10 nations speaking Sunday include eight with World Cup-bound teams that have committed to captains wearing One Love armbands in breach of FIFA-written rules.
WHIO Dayton

Charity ship with 35 migrants refuses to leave Italian port

CATANIA, Sicily — (AP) — The captain of a charity-operated migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities conducted a medical selection of the passengers and did not allow 35 to get off, acting under directives from Italy’s far-right-led government. The...
WHIO Dayton

Monitors say 9 killed in Syria shelling of tent settlements

IDLIB, Syria — (AP) — Syrian government forces shelled tent settlements housing families displaced by the country’s conflict in the rebel-held northwest early Sunday, killing at least nine people and wounding dozens, opposition war monitors and first responders said. The shelling was the latest violation of a...
WHIO Dayton

German rescue ship enters Sicilian port, disembarks minors

MILAN — (AP) — Italy allowed a humanitarian rescue ship carrying 179 migrants to enter a Sicilian port and begin disembarking minors early Sunday, while refusing to respond to requests for safe harbor from three other ships carrying 900 more people in nearby waters. Italy's new far-right-led government...
WHIO Dayton

Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to 'zero-COVID'

BEIJING — (AP) — Thousands of runners took to the streets of China's capital on Sunday for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China's strict pandemic controls generated more public anger. Authorities are trying to restore a...
WHIO Dayton

Italy stops 35 migrants from getting off rescue ship in port

CATANIA, Sicily — (AP) — Italian authorities prevented 35 migrants they did not deem vulnerable from getting off a humanitarian rescue ship in Sicily on Sunday as Italy's new far-right-led government takes a hard line against charity maritime rescue ships operating in Italian waters. Humanitarian groups and two...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
100K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy