BBC
Gymnastics World Championships 2022: GB's Jessica Gadirova makes history with all-around bronze
Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool Dates: 29 October-6 November. Coverage: Live coverage from 1-6 November on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Britain's Jessica Gadirova said she was "over the moon" after finishing third in the women's all-around final at the Gymnastics World Championships.
BBC
Cassius Turvey: Aboriginal boy's killing puts spotlight on racism in Australia
Three weeks ago, Aboriginal teenager Cassius Turvey was walking home from his Perth school with friends when a stranger allegedly pulled up in a utility vehicle and told the group to run. What happened next has shocked Australia and posed hard questions, many say, about pervasive racism in the country.
BBC
Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins
Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
Tottenham v Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch And LIVE Stream
Here is your early team news, predicted lineup, and where you can watch/live stream Liverpool's Premier League match against Tottenham.
BBC
Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago
A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
BBC
Sonny Bill Williams suffers shock first boxing defeat by MMA fighter Mark Hunt
Sonny Bill Williams suffered the first professional defeat of his boxing career with a shock loss to mixed martial arts star Mark Hunt in Sydney. Former rugby union and rugby league star Williams, 37, was stopped in the fourth round by fellow Kiwi Hunt, 48. Hunt, who last boxed in...
