NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Retakes $21,000 And May Keep Rising Due To These Factors
The Bitcoin price is regaining bullish momentum over today’s trading session, retracing the losses seen early in the week. Once again, the cryptocurrency is under the influence of macroeconomic forces working in its favor for the first time in months. At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price trades...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum (ETH) Price Struggles At $1,540; Is $1,700 Still Realistic For Bulls?
ETH’s price slowed down after showing so much strength as it rallied to a high of $1,600 but got rejected as the price maintained downward. ETH could suffer retracement as the price holds above the key support area, holding the price off from sellers with hopes of a rebound.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Slides To Support Of $0.11; These Indicators Point To Bearish Weakness
After breaking out from its long-range channel movement, DOGE’s price shows much strength but has struggled recently. DOGE suffers more sell-off as price loses steam to rally higher, falling to its key support for bulls to push price up. DOGE’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...
NEWSBTC
Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Hits ATH, Why This Could Be Bullish For Bitcoin
On-chain data shows the stablecoin exchange inflow mean has reached a new all-time high, here’s why this might prove to be bullish for Bitcoin. Stablecoin Exchange Inflow Mean Has Surged Up To A New ATH Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, these inflows can...
NEWSBTC
Why Ethereum Could Drop To $1,500, After ETH Gained 30% In Last 2 Weeks
Ethereum is currently at the mercy of sellers that could put a huge dent on its bullish momentum and pull it back to the $1,500 region, or even lower. The king of all altcoins took advantage of the crypto market’s late October push, surging all the way to $1,655. It tried to move past this particular territory to be closer to its $1,700 target.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin (BTC) Shows Strength As Price Breaks $21,300; Here Are Levels To Watch
BTC’s price needs to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. BTC’s price continues to trend, creating a more bullish bias as the price aim for $22,500, where the price could face resistance. BTC’s price remains...
NEWSBTC
Apecoin (APE) Price Ranges As Altcoins Rally; Are Bulls In Control?
APE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. APE’s price continues to trend below key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
NEWSBTC
Become a Millionaire by Investing in These 3 Coins: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA)
Yes, you’ve read that correctly! Become a millionaire the easy way by simply investing in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Polygon (MATIC), and Decentraland (MANA). Polygon is down over 90% from its all-time high, making it a perfect buying opportunity, now after the Ethereum merge whilst Decentraland (MANA) is experiencing the same drop. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), on the other hand, is a newcomer, still in phase 1 of its presale, which is expected to increase over 6000% from its current price of $0.24.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Holds at $1,500, Why There’s Hope For The Bulls
After yesterday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Ethereum price and the crypto market have held their ground. Those market participants expecting a return to the previous range might be disappointed as macro-economic forces. At the time of writing, the Ethereum price trades at $1,540 with a 2% profit...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Shows Bullish Bias As $0.12 Support Holds; Will $0.15 Be Breached?
DOGE’s price fails to rally high as the price continues to stall in its price movement despite the market looking green across boards. DOGE’s price continues to trend above key support as the price tries to build more strength to overcome this area of resistance that has held the price from rallying.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Puell Multiple Retests Downtrend Line, Will It Break Above This Time?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin Puell Multiple is currently retesting the downtrend line, will the metric be able to break above it this time?. Bitcoin Puell Multiple Has Gone Up A Bit During Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a trend reversal could be...
NEWSBTC
BNB Coin Surges By Over 20% During Market Pullback
While the crypto market faced a pullback, BNB coin has added substantial gain in the last 7 days. The native token of the world’s largest crypto exchange registered over 20% profit, joining the top gainers for the week besides Dogecoin. The token has also enjoyed a 24-hour trading volume...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink (LINK) Breaks Out Of Range; Will Bulls Push The Price To $12?
LINK rallies with high volume as the price breaks above its range channel of $8 after a while as bulls eyes $12. LINK’s price continues to trend higher with strong volume as the market looks promising for many altcoins. LINK’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the...
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin Breaks Out Of Its Resistance Of $335; Will $450 Be The Next Stop?
BNB rallies with high volume as price breaks above $335 after a while as bulls eyes $450. BNB’s price continues to trend higher with strong volume as the market looks promising for many altcoins, including BNB. BNB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above...
NEWSBTC
Uniglo.io will Burn Insane Supply Percentage, Can the Gold-backed Token outpace ApeCoin and LUNA?
Decentralized finance has created novel financial services not possible within traditional finance. Crypto Assets will outpace conventional assets in the next decade, and every investor should take advantage of this rapid growth. Uniglo.io introduces the digital asset standard, and this value-backed DeFi gem sets itself on a course to outpace...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Struggle Continues As Altcoins Rally With Over 70% Gain; Here Is Why
SHIB’s price shows much strength after breaking out from its long-range channel movement. SHIB trade with good volume, breaking out from a range channel as the price eyes a rally past to a region of $0.0000135. SHIB’s price remains strong on the daily timeframes as the price trades above...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Breaks $21k As Market Shows Signs Of Accumulation
Bitcoin has today broken past $21k in a sharp surge as on-chain data suggests signs of accumulation from the investors. Bitcoin UTXO Value Bands Show Multiple Groups Have Been Buying Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the value bands who took profit around ten days...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Must Hold $1,500 Or Risk A Decline To $1,300
Ethereum is on an obvious bull path given its performance in the last couple of weeks. The digital asset took a turn for the better more than a month after the Merge was completed and accumulation among investors was already in full swing. ETH’s price eventually surpassed $1,600 before encountering rejection and dropping down below.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price is Showing Early Signs of Fresh Rally, But 100 SMA is the Key
Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $20,000 support zone. BTC is consolidating and might start a fresh rally if it clears the $20,500 resistance zone. Bitcoin traded in a range above the key $20,000 support zone. The price is trading below $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
Astounding burn to place Uniglo.io on top of must-have cryptos with BNB, Solana, and Cardano
Are you looking for a must-have crypto investment for the coming months? Despite recent market dips, there are still plenty of credible options out there that can bring gains to your portfolio. It has just become a little harder to find them, and you might need to think outside the box a little and focus on lesser-known tokens with bigger upsides regarding predicted ROIs.
