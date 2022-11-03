Read full article on original website
The best Glowforge Plus price in October 2022
The Glowforge Plus is one of the most premium personal printing machines available, so it's good to know what the range of Glowforge Plus prices are from the outset. For context, there are three machines in the Glowforce range, and the Glowforge Plus is the middle child. So, what's a good Glowforge Plus price, and is it worth it?
The best xTool Machines in 2022
The best xTool machines belong to the current new trend for craft cutters and laser printers that are bringing professional tools into the home for hobbyists, creatives and small studios. If you're a crafter or artist that wants to sell products on Etsy, in stores, or in person at farmer's markets then the best xTool machines are an option.
This NFT phone sounds as ridiculous as its price tag
Fancy a phone you can use to mint NFTs while taking snaps on your yacht in the Marini di Capri? Here it is. While many are struggling amid rising prices, it seems there's still a market for ludicrously priced devices, and Vertu is betting on what it describes as the first-ever 'Web3 phone'.
Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low
If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99. Samsung's Frame TV is...
The best xTool accessories in 2022
The best xTool accessories for your xTool D1 laser cutter and M1 laser printer to improve your craft projects. The best xTool accessories can improve your xTool D1 laser cutter and M1 laser printer by adding the option to purify the air, focus the laser for finer engraving and even use more materials. In my guide I'll reveal the best new xTool accessories available now, as well as briefly detail what they can do.
How to pre-order the iPad (2022): All you need to know
Apple just announced the all-new, redesigned iPad (2022, 10th Gen), and though it officially goes on sale on 26 October online and in stores, you can pre-order one right now. Here's all you need to know about the new tablet, and the new iPad 2022's price. As far as design...
Today is a great day to buy a MacBook Air – it just got a surprise discount on Amazon
If you've been wanting to invest in a new Apple laptop for a while, now's the time to buy. In a surprise deal, Amazon UK is selling the 2020 MacBook Air for just £879.99 (opens in new tab) – that's a whole £120 off the retail price and just £5 more than the lowest price we've seen this model at since November last year.
The best MagSafe battery pack in 2022
The best MagSafe battery pack is a convenient way to ensure that your iPhone stays topped up on power if you're likely to be away from an electrical socket for any length of time. Designed to attach to any MagSafe-compatible iPhone (basically any model from the iPhone 12 onwards), these...
Did Apple really mess up with the iPhone 14 Plus?
With the iPhone 14 launch last month, one of Apple's most eyebrow-raising decisions was to axe the iPhone mini and introduce a larger iPhone Plus. The iPhone mini was a nice little device for anyone that still wanted a phone they could carry in a small pocket, and it was cheaper too. The iPhone Plus isn't either of those things.
The extravagant Level Lock+ is raising eyebrows among Apple fans
We're big fans of Apple here at Creative Bloq. Cupertino's finest makes some of the sleekest and best-designed tech products around. And when it gives its seal of approval to a third-party product by offering it on its own website, that tends to be a guarantee of quality too. But the latest accessory in the Apple Store has raised a few eyebrows, even among those used to Apple pricing.
iPhone 15 Ultra titanium design rumour is captivating Apple fans
It's been a whole five weeks since Apple released the iPhone 14, so, naturally, rumours about the iPhone 15, which we assume we'll see in September 2023, have already started. And the most recent one suggests Apple's next smartphone line-up will follow in the footsteps of the Apple Watch, and feature an iPhone 15 Ultra. And it will be made from titanium, rather than stainless steel, which Apple's been using since the 2017 iPhone X.
AirPods Max drop $100 in surprise Amazon offer
Chances are that if you're an Apple fan and an avid music listener, you probably already own a pair of AirPods. If you don't, or you're looking to upgrade your current headphones, we've found a great deal from Amazon where select colours of the latest AirPod Max headphones are now just $449 (opens in new tab), saving buyers a neat $100! That's only $20 more than the cheapest price we've ever seen on these headphones.
Just $89 for an Apple Pencil 2? We'd snap this up now
The Apple Pencil can be a pretty pricy investment for iPad owners looking to step up their digital art game. Luckily right now you can grab the Apple Pencil 2 for the lowest price ever – down from $129 to just $89 (with three months of Apple TV) (opens in new tab) at BestBuy.
Apple's new 2022 iPad nearly looked very different
The announcement of Apple's brand new 10th generation iPad was met with some bafflement last week. With an almost identical feature set to the iPad Air (and that includes the price), its place in the line up is a little confusing. But things could have been very different. Seasoned Apple...
These awesome Cricut hacks are the best on TikTok
Cricut has become hugely popular among artists and crafty folk over the last couple of years. The electronic cutting machine is capable of cutting a huge variety of materials, to make everything from greeting cards to t-shirts. One of the best places to find Cricut design hacks is TikTok. The...
Subtle Cybertruck redesign drives Tesla fans wild
News of Tesla's infamous iconic Cybertruck has been curiously scant lately, despite the fact that production is set to start next year. Ever since the vehicle's eventful unveiling two years ago (who can forget that smashing bullet-proof glass?), its design has proved controversial – but fans have just spotted a subtle visual tweak.
Oak Hollow Aloria Fabric office chair review: Ergonomic chair is a tall order
It makes concessions for short sitters with its choice of pneumatic cylinders – as well as its high adjustability. However, ultimately, the Oak Hollow Aloria Fabric office chair is best for taller humans. Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and...
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen review
The AirPods Pro 2nd Gen deliver genuinely stunning noise cancellation and a huge update to the deepness and richness of their sound. And with a new case that's so much harder to lose, but still in the same light and comfortable design, they're at the top of the earbuds game. There are some missing features we'd like to see, and they're still much better for iPhone users over Android, but it won't matter too much when you're lost in your sound.
Save $730 in Best Buy's biggest super early Black Friday TV deal
Hold on, isn't Black Friday still weeks away? That's what we thought. But Best Buy is claiming to have started its Black Friday sale almost a month early, and it has some massive TV deals. The biggest deal is the LG Class A2 48-inch OLED 4K smart TV for $1,299.99 $569.99 (opens in new tab) – a massive saving of $720.
Apple breaks its silence on the demise of the iPhone Lightning cable
The writing has been on the wall for Apple's Lightning charger for some time. Apple still uses its own charging tech for iPhone and for some accessories, but there's been much speculation that it will switch to USB-C for all devices. Even more so, after the European Union approved legislation to make the universal standard obligatory in Europe from 2024.
