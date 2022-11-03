Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Musk orders Twitter to slash cloud and other tech infrastructure costs
Twitter employees have been tasked with finding $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings by new CEO and owner Elon Musk. An internal Slack message originally reported by Reuters (opens in new tab) saw workers at the social network told to save between $1.5 million and $3 million per day from cost-cutting in areas such as servers and cloud hosting services, as part of a basket of measures called the "Deep Cuts Plan."
TechRadar
How to watch My Policeman online: stream the romantic drama Harry Styles movie
Chart-topping musician and global superstar Harry Styles is attempting to take the movie world by storm, making his second appearance in a lead role in just as many months in My Policeman. The Amazon Original movie finds Styles playing a closeted copper navigating a fraught love triangle in 1950s Brighton, and the passion, betrayal and prejudice that follows. This R-rated drama is available to stream now exclusively on Amazon Prime, meaning it's free to watch to Amazon Prime members. You can watch My Policeman online for FREE with a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Aussie PS5 stock alert: Amazon selling God of War Ragnarök console bundle
Arguably the most anticipated game of the year, God of War: Ragnarök is finally set to hit the shelves – and is already earning rave reviews. As our own Vic Hood wrote in her review, “the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War takes the threads from its predecessor and weaves them into a layered tapestry of emotive storytelling and brutality befitting the next chapter of Kratos and Atreus’ journey.”
TechRadar
Netflix Basic with Ads sounds like a great deal except for this one thing
Netflix Basic with Ads is a good deal. It’s probably the right deal at the right time. Every time I drive by a gas station, which seems to raise the prices in the time it takes me to go someplace and then drive home, leads me to believe we need these cost-cutting measures. Put another way, the Cost-of-Living Crisis isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
TechRadar
Free privacy for all: Ghostery users can now pay with their expertise instead
While the cybersecurity software market revenue is expected to grow over $100bn by 2026 (opens in new tab), a digital privacy company has just ditched paid subscriptions for all. The famous provider behind one of the best adblockers around right now, Ghostery has turned to a contributor program instead. This...
TechRadar
Microsoft launches passwordless authentication for Azure AD on iOS and Android
Microsoft is looking to better protect hybrid workers connecting to its Azure Active Directory (AD) service via iOS or Android endpoints (opens in new tab) from phishing and password (opens in new tab)-stealing attacks. The company has introduced a new authentication method for the enterprise identity service that it says...
TechRadar
Netflix’s cheaper, ad-supported plan is live – here’s how to get it
It's here, the day Netflix told us would never come: Netflix with ads is real. The streamer’s cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier has officially arrived in the US, UK, and Australia, having rolled out in Canada on November 1. Called Netflix Basic with Ads, the new plan costs $6.99 / £4.99 / AU$6.99 per month, and grants access to (almost) all of the platform’s movies and TV shows in exchange for your tolerating up to five minutes of ads per hour.
TechRadar
Google's spreadsheets could soon be taking over even more of your working life
Keeping track of how your big workplace projects are progressing could soon be a lot more straightforward thanks to a new Google Sheets (opens in new tab) update. The spreadsheet software (opens in new tab) is introducing a new timeline view that it says will provide a clearer and more intuitive perspective on how your work is progressing, and provide project management tools within the platform for the first time.
TechRadar
Outdated Android and iOS phones could put US government workers at risk of attack
Many individuals working across US government agencies and organizations are using smartphones with outdated operating systems, putting both them and the organizations they work for at major risk of identity theft (opens in new tab), data leaks, and other forms of cybercrime. A report from cybersecurity experts Lookout analyzing some...
TechRadar
HBO Max fails to make good use of House of the Dragon's soaring popularity
It seems that you need more than dragons to entice audiences to your streaming service. Well, HBO Max does, anyway. During its Q3 2022 earnings report (opens in new tab), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) revealed that streaming subscriptions were on the rise across all three of its home entertainment platforms. For those unaware, that trio comprises HBO Max, HBO, and Discovery Plus, with the triumvirate's global subscriber base totalling 94.9 million paying customers.
TechRadar
God of War Ragnarok review
Building upon the themes of its predecessor, God of War Ragnarok’s emotive narrative shines in its subtler moments, while clever evolutions to combat introduce welcome changes that advance gameplay without oversaturating it. It’s a sequel that is often as brutal as it is poignant – and a fitting next chapter in Kratos and Atreus’ journey.
TechRadar
Google wants to let robots write their own code
Google has released an new open source benchmark that it says will allow robots to perform tasks by writing their own code in response to human-written instructions. The company has launched a new website (opens in new tab) to reveal “Code as Policies” (CAP), whereby prompts written in plain English can be interpreted into language-model generated programs (LMPs) written in Python code.
TechRadar
How to use the improved Voice Access feature to control Windows 11
Microsoft has added a large number of accessibility tools and options to Windows over the years, and with the recent release of the first major update to Windows 11, the newest feature is Voice Access. Regardless of whether you have accessibility needs, this great feature can be used to control...
TechRadar
Microsoft customer feedback tool hijacked to send phishing emails
Cybercriminals are trying to trick Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Voice users into giving away their login credentials with a devious new phishing campaign, experts have warned,. A report from Avanan has revealed threat actors would send out a notification email through Dynamics 365 Customer Voice, which states that the customer...
TechRadar
Barely anyone is using Windows 11 still
Users are still to fall in love with Windows 11, despite the office software having been available for over a year now. According to data gathered by Statcounter, Windows 11 still has meager adoption rates, accounting for only 15.44% of all Windows systems. In contrast, over 70% of users are...
TechRadar
Amazon Alexa can play music to calm your pets when the fireworks start
Fireworks night is often filled with anticipation, excitement and color, yet there's no denying that it can be loud, with even low-noise fireworks reaching quite high decibels. And those vibrant colors and sparkles, as awesome as they are, erupt with bangs and flashes that can be pretty disorientating for humans, not to mention animals – and it's our pets that feel it the most.
TechRadar
Before you buy a Black Friday smartphone, go fold one in half
Why is nobody buying folding phones? The latest innovation in smartphones only makes up 1% of the market, according to Korean electronics industry site The Elec, reporting on Samsung. Compared to flagship phones like the Galaxy S22, or best-selling bargain phones like the Galaxy A13, folding phones are a blip on the market’s radar. That makes no sense, considering how cool they are.
TechRadar
Gmail will let you track your package delivery all the way to your door
Google has announced a new tracking tool that should allow users to follow the progress of their Black Friday 2022 purchases using Gmail. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday spurring a rise in purchases, your email account could be getting stuffed to the brim with shipping confirmations. However the company's...
TechRadar
25 Black Friday deals on gifts from Amazon: 40% off Keurig, TVs, iPads, vacuums, more
While we're still weeks away from the official 2022 Black Friday sale, Amazon is giving us a sneak peek with early Black Friday deals that you can shop right now. The retailer's Black Friday deals include fantastic offers on gift ideas from brands like Keurig, Apple, and Roomba on coffee makers, TVs, iPads, vacuums, and so much more.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday iPad deals 2022: our expert predictions
Cyber Monday can be a good time to buy an iPad, and it's reasonable to assume we might see some good Cyber Monday iPad deals this year - even though last year's discounts were fairly underwhelming. After all, Apple launched four new tablets in 2022, which means there's a strong chance retailers will slash the prices of older models when they release their Cyber Monday deals at the end of November.
