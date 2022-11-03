COLFAX, La. (KALB) - The 54th annual Louisiana Pecan Festival returned to Colfax on Friday, Nov. 5, and continues through the weekend. Since 1969, Colfax has been the host of the festival, highlighting one of Louisiana’s crops - pecans. Over the decades, the festival has grown and now up to 75,000 people travel from near and far to attend.

COLFAX, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO