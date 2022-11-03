Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
Louisiana Pecan Festival returns to Colfax
COLFAX, La. (KALB) - The 54th annual Louisiana Pecan Festival returned to Colfax on Friday, Nov. 5, and continues through the weekend. Since 1969, Colfax has been the host of the festival, highlighting one of Louisiana’s crops - pecans. Over the decades, the festival has grown and now up to 75,000 people travel from near and far to attend.
KTBS
Spirit of the Game: Ruston High School
RUSTON, La. - Ruston takes on arch rival West Monroe Friday night in the biggest game there in years. Ruston has not beaten West Monroe in 32 years and 33 games. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe headed east Thursday morning for the Spirit of the Game. Be sure and join us...
Natchitoches Times
Just Talkin’ for Oct. 27, 2022
——- We’ve known it all along…there was just no evidence until recently. A new study has found that some people are in fact “mosquito magnets”. It’s because of a high level of certain acids on their skin. If that’s not bad enough…once a mosquito...
kalb.com
Natchitoches Central students getting hands-on experience broadcasting athletic events
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Stand by...and cue!. A group of 10th graders at Natchitoches Central High School may become the next generation of television personalities that viewers see on their screen. This is all because of a new course being offered at the high school. “It’s really crazy because we...
Natchitoches Times
RAYMOND PATRICK CARPENTER
Funeral services for Raymond Carpenter will be Friday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Southern Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Curry officiating. Friends may visit with the family Friday from 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories under the direction of Southern Funeral Home of Winnfield.
KTBS
$14M bid submitted for heavily traveled north DeSoto road project
STONEWALL, La. – The obstacle course that’s also known as state Highway 3276 in north DeSoto Parish is finally scheduled for a major overhaul. A project to mill, patch and overlay and add new drainage the highway was among 11 projects statewide to be bid Friday. The price tag: $14.3 million.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston and West Monroe clash with major implications at stake
The setup is eerily similar to last season: a dominant Ruston Bearcat team on an eight-game winning streak after losing the season opener in heartbreaking fashion. An outright district title on the line. A chance to clinch the one-seed overall in the Power Rankings thanks in great part to an incredibly heft ask for a non-district schedule.
KEDM
Zydeco music fever hits Ruston
Two-time Grammy-winner Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience takes his audiences on a multicultural tour of the world inspired by the many countries he’s visited on tour. He creates a hypnotic blend of New Orleans funk-reggae-flavored-world-blues-American zydeco roots music that beckons you to your feet and into the groove.
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Morning Crash on LA 28
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Morning Crash on LA 28. Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 28 West at White Oak Lane at approximately 6:00 a.m. Nicolas Nichols, 41, of Boyce, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
cenlanow.com
MISSING TEEN: Janiya Turner of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Janiya Turner, 15. She is described as being approximately 5’6” and weighs about 170 pounds. She has been missing approximately two days and was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive near Loblolly Lane.
KNOE TV8
Ruston construction accident kills subcontractor on Halloween morning
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston police responded to a city water pump station in the 600 block of Lee Ave. around 9:20 a.m. Ruston Police Chief Steve Rogers says a subcontractor, 62-year-old James Burch of Marion, was working on the lift station when dirt fell on top of him.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – October 31, 2022
May 6, 1948 – October 30, 2022. Service: Tuesday, November 1 at 2 pm at Crews New Salem Cemetery, located on New Salem Road in Crews. Visitation: Friday, November 4 from 5-9 pm at Southern Funeral Home in Winnfield. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and...
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
Natchitoches Times
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
An article in the New York Times published Oct. 30, 2022, goes in-depth into the operations of Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish. Read it by clicking the link above. Natchitoches Parish youth are routinely sent to Ware since they are the closest juvenile detention center in the state.
KEDM
Guilty plea entered involving illegal distribution of narcotics in Mansfield, Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea today before Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to one count of obtaining controlled substances by fraud. Craig worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse Medical...
KSLA
Natchitoches police searching for shooting suspect
The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Did you know there are city ordinances in place meant to...
KTBS
DPSO adds therapy dog to its ranks
MANSFIELD, La. -- The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office has added another member to its ranks. This one has four legs and will focus on being a comfort to the first responders, as well as citizens. Elleigh is a 4-year-old border collie that will have the role as a therapy dog....
Construction worker dies after Ruston site caves-in
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, shortly after 9 AM, a construction worker, 62-year-old James Burch, was pronounced dead after the site caved in on Lee Avenue in Ruston, La. As of now, officials have not released the identification of the victim. The cause of the cave-in is unknown at this time. […]
KNOE TV8
Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy...
KSLA
NPD: St. Maurice Lane shootings alleged suspect IDed, wanted
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a man allegedly involved in shootings on St. Maurice Lane. On Nov. 3, the NPD announced it discovered the identity of the man who was allegedly involved in shootings on St. Maurice Lane. Ashton Phillips,19, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of aggravated criminal damage of property.
Comments / 0