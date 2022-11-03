ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Surges 7% on China Reopening Speculation; Asia Markets Mixed

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks briefly rose 7% on Friday, with tech and consumer cyclical stocks driving the surge amid China reopening rumors and a report that U.S. inspections of Chinese company audits were completed more quickly than expected. The Hang Seng index was...
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends

Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Starbucks, Twilio, Carvana, DoorDash and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Starbucks — The Seattle-based coffee company jumped 8.48% after reporting quarterly profit and revenue that topped expectations. Net sales rose 3.35 to $8.41 billion and Global same-store sales rose 7%. Twilio — Twilio's stock plunged 34.61% a day after the...
Here's What We Know About the Rebound in Chinese Stocks This Week

The Shanghai composite gained 5% during the week, while the Hang Seng Index notched gains of well over 8%, bouncing back from 13-year lows hit in the last two weeks. "The rally that we saw this morning was primarily triggered by the hope for reopening to happen earlier than expected," Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said Friday on CNBC's "Capital Connection."
Hong Kong Rugby Sevens Is Back. Rugby Union Says Demand Is High Despite Covid Measures

While the city's pandemic regulations remain strict, Chris Brooke, chairman of the Hong Kong Rugby Union, claimed demand to attend the event remains high. "Those restrictions are there but I don't think it takes away from the key ingredients of the Sevens —which is great rugby, entertainment and a fun weekend," Brooke said.

