Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Surges 7% on China Reopening Speculation; Asia Markets Mixed
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks briefly rose 7% on Friday, with tech and consumer cyclical stocks driving the surge amid China reopening rumors and a report that U.S. inspections of Chinese company audits were completed more quickly than expected. The Hang Seng index was...
European Stocks Advance to End a Big Week for Earnings and Central Banks; Stoxx 600 Up 2.2%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks climbed on Friday as markets rounded out a big week for central bank policy decisions and corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 2.2% by mid-afternoon, with basic resources jumping 6% to lead gains as all sectors and...
Stability in a Volatile Market? Inside an S&P 500 ETF Delivering Double-Digit Percentage Dividends
Investors may want to consider JPMorgan's Equity Premium Income Fund ETF in order to get more reliable gains in the current volatile market environment. According to the firm, the ETF uses S&P 500 options and proprietary data to generate monthly income for investors. The goal is to provide investors with income even when market uncertainty is high. The fund has been around since May 2020.
How to open an investment account to build your first portfolio
You can start by opening a brokerage account, but watch out for commission fees and minimum account balance requirements.
Germany's Dependence on China Is ‘Overblown,' But Critical Goods Diversification Needs to Improve: EU Chamber of Commerce
The top European business representative in China downplayed concerns over Germany's economic reliance on China as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes his maiden in-person visit to Beijing. President of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China Joerg Wuttke said many of Germany's imports from China are replaceable, although the country...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Starbucks, Twilio, Carvana, DoorDash and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Starbucks — The Seattle-based coffee company jumped 8.48% after reporting quarterly profit and revenue that topped expectations. Net sales rose 3.35 to $8.41 billion and Global same-store sales rose 7%. Twilio — Twilio's stock plunged 34.61% a day after the...
Here's What We Know About the Rebound in Chinese Stocks This Week
The Shanghai composite gained 5% during the week, while the Hang Seng Index notched gains of well over 8%, bouncing back from 13-year lows hit in the last two weeks. "The rally that we saw this morning was primarily triggered by the hope for reopening to happen earlier than expected," Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said Friday on CNBC's "Capital Connection."
Hong Kong Rugby Sevens Is Back. Rugby Union Says Demand Is High Despite Covid Measures
While the city's pandemic regulations remain strict, Chris Brooke, chairman of the Hong Kong Rugby Union, claimed demand to attend the event remains high. "Those restrictions are there but I don't think it takes away from the key ingredients of the Sevens —which is great rugby, entertainment and a fun weekend," Brooke said.
