Detroit, MI

Cleveland visits Detroit after overtime win against Boston

 3 days ago
Cleveland Cavaliers (6-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-7, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Detroit Pistons after the Cavaliers took down the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime.

Detroit went 23-59 overall and 6-10 in Central Division play a season ago. The Pistons averaged 104.8 points per game last season, 17.2 from the free throw line and 33.9 from deep.

Cleveland finished 10-6 in Central Division action and 19-22 on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers shot 46.9% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Jalen Duren: out (ankle), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Raul Neto: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

