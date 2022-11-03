ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Pope presses Muslim dialogue in first papal visit to Bahrain

By NICOLE WINFIELD
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLCDl_0iwtj5WJ00

AWALI, Bahrain — (AP) — Pope Francis on Thursday brought his message of dialogue with the Muslim world to the kingdom of Bahrain, where the Sunni-led government is hosting an interfaith conference on East-West coexistence even as it stands accused of discriminating against the country’s Shiite majority.

Human rights groups and relatives of Shiite activists on death row have urged Francis to use his visit to call for an end to the death penalty and political repression in Bahrain. But it wasn't clear if Francis will publicly and explictly embarrass his hosts during his four-day visit, the first of any pontiff to the island nation in the Persian Gulf.

The 85-year-old pope, who has been using a wheelchair for several months because of strained knee ligaments, said he was in “a lot of pain” as he headed to Bahrain, and for the first time greeted journalists travelling with him while seated in the plane rather than walking through the aisle.

He arrived at the desert Awali air base to little fanfare and went immediately into a private meeting with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the airport before the official welcome ceremony.

Francis has long touted dialogue as an instrument of peace and believes a show of interfaith harmony is needed, especially now given Russia’s war in Ukraine and regional conflicts, such as in Yemen. On the eve of the trip, Francis asked for prayers so that the trip will promote “the cause of brotherhood and of peace, of which our times are in extreme and urgent need.”

The visit is Francis' second to a Gulf Arab country, following his 2019 landmark trip to Abu Dhabi, where he signed a document promoting Catholic-Muslim fraternity with a leading Sunni cleric, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb. Al-Tayeb is the grand imam of Al-Azhar, the seat of Sunni learning in Cairo. Francis followed that with a 2021 visit to Iraq, where he was received by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, one of the world's pre-eminent Shiite clerics.

Francis will meet again this week in Bahrain with al-Tayeb, as well as other prominent figures in the interfaith field who are expected to attend the conference, which is similar to one hosted last month by Kazakhstan that Francis and el-Tayeb also attended. Members of the regional Muslim Council of Elders, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, Patriarch Bartholomew, a representative from the Russian Orthodox Church and rabbis from the United States are all expected, according to the Bahrain program.

The trip will also allow Francis to minister to Bahrain’s Catholic community, which numbers around 80,000 in a country of around 1.5 million. Most are workers hailing from the Philippines and India, though trip organizers expect pilgrims from Saudi Arabia and other neighboring countries will attend Francis’ big Mass at the national stadium on Saturday.

Bahrain is home to the Gulf’s first Catholic Church, the Sacred Heart parish, which opened in 1939, as well as its biggest one, Our Lady of Arabia Cathedral. The church, with a capacity of 2,300, opened last year in the desert town of Awali on land gifted to the church by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. In fact, the king presented Francis with a model of the church when he visited the Vatican in 2014 and extended the first invitation to visit.

Francis will visit both churches during his visit and is likely to thank the king for the tolerance the government has long shown Christians living in the country, particularly when compared to neighboring Saudi Arabia, where Christians cannot openly practice their faith.

“Religious liberty inside Bahrain is perhaps the best in the Arab world,” said Bishop Paul Hinder, the apostolic administrator for Bahrain and other Gulf Arab countries. “Even if everything isn’t ideal, there can be conversions (to Christianity), which aren’t at least officially punished like in other countries.”

But in the runup to his visit to Bahrain, Shiite opposition groups and human rights organizations have urged Francis to raise human rights violations against the majority Shiites by the Sunni monarchy. They urged him to call for an end to the death penalty and request to visit the country’s Jau prison, where hundreds of Shiite activists have been jailed.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have repeatedly denounced the use of torture in prisons, as well as forced confessions and “sham trials” against dissidents.

“We are writing to appeal to you as the families of twelve death row inmates who are facing imminent execution in Bahrain,” read a letter from the families to Francis released this week by the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy. "Our family members remain behind bars and at risk of execution despite the clear injustice of their convictions."

Francis has changed church teaching to declare the death penalty inadmissible in all cases. He has regularly visited prisoners during his foreign trips, though no such prison visit is planned in Bahrain.

The Vatican spokesman declined to say whether Francis would raise Bahrain’s human rights record publicly or privately during his visit.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Pope tells Bahrain youths to seek real advice, not Google

MANAMA, Bahrain — (AP) — Pope Francis shifted gears Saturday in his visit to Bahrain to minister to the Gulf's Catholic community, presiding over a huge open-air Mass and then meeting with young people to give them a bit of fatherly advice: Don’t just Google your questions about life decisions, he told them. Instead, find a parent, teacher or grandparent who can offer guidance.
WGAU

Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine. Eighteen...
WGAU

World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change amid a multitude of competing crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. Notching up...
WGAU

US supports calls for external ethics probe into OAS chief

MIAMI — (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States is facing growing calls, including from the Biden administration, for an external probe into possible misconduct tied to his intimate relationship with a subordinate. The Washington-based group’s own inspector general in a memo this week said...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Ukraine warns of Russian 'brutality' in eastern region

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces are stepping up their strikes in a fiercely contested region of eastern Ukraine, worsening the already tough conditions for residents and the defending army following Moscow's illegal annexation and declaration of martial law in Donetsk province, Ukrainian authorities said. The attacks...
WGAU

US military hits al-Shabab extremists in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — The United States military says it has carried out an airstrike in support of the Somali government’s operations against the al-Shabab extremist group that has killed some of the group's fighters. A statement by the U.S. Africa Command on Saturday describes the...
WGAU

Ahead of COP27, young African climate activists speak out

WINDHOEK, Namibia — (AP) — Young climate activists from African nations have high demands but low expectations for the U.N. climate conference which begins Sunday in the Egyptian coastal resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Observers and organizers of the COP27 summit have made much of its location, branding the...
WGAU

US to fly supersonic bomber in show of force against NKorea

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The United States will fly a supersonic bomber over ally South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its barrage of ballistic missile tests this week that has escalated tensions in the region.
WGAU

Greece slams Turkey's temporary entry ban on official

THESSALONIKI, Greece — (AP) — Greece has strongly protested a decision by Turkey to deny entry to and detain a Greek regional governor who arrived by boat in Izmir to preside over a regional body's plenary session. Apostolos Tzitzikostas, governor of Central Macedonia and first vice president of...
WGAU

German rescue ship enters Sicilian port, disembarks minors

MILAN — (AP) — Italy allowed a humanitarian rescue ship carrying 179 migrants to enter a Sicilian port and begin disembarking minors early Sunday, while refusing to respond to requests for safe harbor from three other ships carrying 900 more people in nearby waters. Italy's new far-right-led government...
WGAU

Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to 'zero-COVID'

BEIJING — (AP) — Thousands of runners took to the streets of China's capital on Sunday for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China's strict pandemic controls generated more public anger. Authorities are trying to restore a...
WGAU

Italy stops 35 migrants from getting off rescue ship in port

CATANIA, Sicily — (AP) — Italian authorities prevented 35 migrants they did not deem vulnerable from getting off a humanitarian rescue ship in Sicily on Sunday as Italy's new far-right-led government takes a hard line against charity maritime rescue ships operating in Italian waters. Humanitarian groups and two...
WGAU

Messi to sit out PSG game against Lorient as a precaution

PARIS — (AP) — Lionel Messi has some inflammation on his Achilles tendon and is being rested for Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Lorient on Sunday as a precautionary measure. PSG said Saturday that the Argentina star, who will look to win the World Cup for the first time...
WGAU

England's coach encourages gay soccer players to come out

ROME — (AP) — England coach Gareth Southgate hopes that gay soccer players “come out soon" because "it would have an enormous impact on society,” he said in an interview with an Italian newspaper published on Saturday. “The teams and players wouldn’t have any problem with...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
99K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy