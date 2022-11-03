ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fundselectorasia.com

MSCI launches suite of digital asset indices

MSCI has launched its own suite of digital asset indices, the first of their kind for the global index provider. The new indices include two separate indices that track the performance of the top 30 and top 20 digital assets (excluding stablecoins) respectively as measured by their market capitalisation. MSCI...
fundselectorasia.com

The FSA Spy market buzz – 4 November 2022

It is almost with a sigh of relief that Spy welcomes the return of the Hong Kong Sevens annual rugby tournament this weekend. The lack of large international events has meant Hong Kong has felt particularly isolated for the last few years. Will the beer throwing, bonkers-outfits, crazy singing madness of the South Stand survive the new era of puritanical social distancing? Spy has his doubts. As with so many other things, that pre-Covid, carefree frivolity seems a different, vanished era.

Comments / 0

Community Policy