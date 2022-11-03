It is almost with a sigh of relief that Spy welcomes the return of the Hong Kong Sevens annual rugby tournament this weekend. The lack of large international events has meant Hong Kong has felt particularly isolated for the last few years. Will the beer throwing, bonkers-outfits, crazy singing madness of the South Stand survive the new era of puritanical social distancing? Spy has his doubts. As with so many other things, that pre-Covid, carefree frivolity seems a different, vanished era.

2 DAYS AGO