Week 9 Fantasy Football Stats: Trade deadline recap, Rhamondre Stevenson hype & Eagles/Texans preview

By Matt Harmon,Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dsXIT_0iwti4Wx00

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don return for another episode of Stat Nerd Thursday, where they give out one interesting stat about all 32 NFL teams.

This week, find out where the guys are ranking Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields for the rest of the season, how they feel each trade that happened over the last week will impact the fantasy football season, and whether Pittsburgh Steelers WR Deontae Johnson is overrated or not.

Later, listen as the guys preview a very lopsided Thursday night game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans. Is there any fantasy value on the Houston side at all? How big of a game will Miles Sanders have? Listen to find out!

01:40 Buffalo Bills trade for Nyheim Hines

05:30 Minnesota Vikings trade for T.J. Hockenson

12:20 Dallas Cowboys

15:20 New York Giants

16:50 Kansas City Chiefs

19:15 Tennessee Titans

21:30 Baltimore Ravens

24:15 Miami Dolphins trade for Jeff Wilson (and Bradley Chubb)

27:30 New York Jets

31:10 Seattle Seahawks

33:00 Los Angeles Chargers & Atlanta Falcons

34:40 Cincinnati Bengals

36:30 New England Patriots

37:30 San Francisco 49ers

42:20 Washington Commanders

44:55 Indianapolis Colts

47:00 Los Angeles Rams

49:25 Arizona Cardinals

50:35 Chicago Bears trade for Chase Claypool

53:15 Cleveland Browns

54:25 Denver Broncos trade for Chase Edmonds

55:10 Green Bay Packers

56:00 New Orleans Saints

56:40 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

57:30 Las Vegas Raiders

58:10 Carolina Panthers

59:15 Jacksonville Jaguars trade for Calvin Ridley

61:25 Pittsburgh Steelers

66:05 Detroit Lions

67:00 TNF Preview: Eagles at Texans

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

