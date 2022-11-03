ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US

By SCOTT McFETRIDGE
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251gXM_0iwthuwL00

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The bad news is that no one won Wednesday night’s huge $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot.

The good news is that means the prize has grown even larger to $1.5 billion ahead of the next drawing Saturday night. That is the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red powerball 23.

No one has won the top Powerball prize since Aug. 3, making for 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

What’s behind three months of lottery futility? It’s simple math. The odds of winning the jackpot are an abysmal 1 in 292.2 million.

It is because of those long odds that the grand prize has grown so large.

The new $1.5 billion prize is actually for winners who opt for an annuity, paid out annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners choose cash, which for Saturday's drawing would be $745.9 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Powerball jackpot rises to $1.9 billion after no win on Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you played the Powerball, you are not waking up to billions this morning. But that does not mean you cannot be a winner. After no one matched all the numbers of Saturday's drawing, the Powerball jackpot is going to be an estimated $1.9 billion -- the largest lottery prize ever!That jackpot packed convenience stores across Philadelphia with players trying their luck.Here are the winning numbers: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and the Powerball is 20.Make sure to check if you have some matching numbers to win at least a little.The next drawing is Monday.
WGAU

F1 in Vegas: Race will be most expensive on 2024 schedule

Formula One took its globe-hoping extravaganza to the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday for an official “launch party” on what it believes will be one of the biggest sporting events in the world. The most expensive, too. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told The Associated Press the Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WGAU

Biden on California rescue mission as House Democrats falter

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — (AP) — In an urgent plea as his party faces the potential loss of House and Senate control, President Joe Biden asked voters Thursday to go to the polls to support Democratic candidates, warning that a Republican Congress would reshape America by cutting back on health care and threatening abortion rights and retirement security.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

UK to declare bank holiday May 8 to honor King Charles III

LONDON — (AP) — The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion. The holiday will be on Monday, May 8, capping a three-day weekend that will begin with...
WGAU

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

JOLIET, Ill. — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday was criticized by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democratic antagonist and ally, for being "cavalier" and "divorced from reality" after vowing to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

GOP's Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race, backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger on Saturday as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WGAU

Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — The Democratic Party's most powerful voices warned Saturday that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labored to overcome fierce political headwinds — and an ill-timed misstep from President Joe Biden — over the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections.
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

US supports calls for external ethics probe into OAS chief

MIAMI — (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States is facing growing calls, including from the Biden administration, for an external probe into possible misconduct tied to his intimate relationship with a subordinate. The Washington-based group’s own inspector general in a memo this week said...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine. Eighteen...
WGAU

US to fly supersonic bomber in show of force against NKorea

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The United States will fly a supersonic bomber over ally South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its barrage of ballistic missile tests this week that has escalated tensions in the region.
WGAU

Pope tells Bahrain youths to seek real advice, not Google

MANAMA, Bahrain — (AP) — Pope Francis shifted gears Saturday in his visit to Bahrain to minister to the Gulf's Catholic community, presiding over a huge open-air Mass and then meeting with young people to give them a bit of fatherly advice: Don’t just Google your questions about life decisions, he told them. Instead, find a parent, teacher or grandparent who can offer guidance.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
99K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy