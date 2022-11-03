ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Matchday Musings: Disappointing to say the least, but Sunderland can get it right

Now that the striker shortages are easing, talk of late has moved over to some of Sunderland’s young prospects and whether some of them would begin getting the chance to start games. The answer came with the news before kick-off that Abdoullah Ba was being handed his full debut against Cardiff City, but for all the excitement at what looked like a promising team, things didn’t ever really get going.
SB Nation

Lasses Match Preview: Blackburn host Sunderland Women at 2pm

The Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Brownedge Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6UX. Tickets: Adults £8, Seniors & Junions £4, Under 5s free. Family Tickets (two adults and two juniors) are also available for £20. Pay on the gate. (Dogs welcome). Travel: Regular trains run from Preston to Bamber...
SkySports

Championship goals and round-up: Blackburn win; Sheffield United beat Burnley

Championship leaders Burnley slipped to only their second defeat of the season as they were dismantled 5-2 at Sheffield United. Oli McBurnie scored two as the Blades came from behind twice and blew the Clarets away in the second half. Manuel Benson netted twice, the first via a big deflection...
SB Nation

Preston North End Fans Verdict: Lacklustre Royals Fall To Defeat

Well that wasn’t very fun, was it? So often this season we’ve picked up points in games that we just wouldn’t have done last season, but Friday night was like watching Reading from 18 months ago. No ideas, no vigour, no aggression - and a deserved loss.
BBC

Merthyr Town eyeing FA Cup 'opportunity' - Ricardo Rees

FA Cup - Buxton v Merthyr Town. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time:15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales Sport. Merthyr Town striker Ricardo Rees believes the side are capable of advancing in the FA Cup and secure a lucrative tie against an EFL team in the second round. Southern...
BBC

FA Cup first round: All the shocks as non-league sides progress

The first weekend in November is when the magic of the FA Cup truly begins as the non-league sides left in the competition pit their wits against the full-time professionals from League One and Two. And, as ever, there were a fair smattering of upsets as underdogs overcame the odds...
SB Nation

November 4th-6th Weekend Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
NBC Sports

Everton vs Leicester City: How to watch, TV, live stream link

Everton looks to build on a 240-minute clean sheet run when a Leicester City side capable of scoring in bunches visits Goodison Park on Saturday (watch live, 1:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). The day’s late game sees Leicester enter with two four-goal performances this month, though the...
SB Nation

Reading Women v Manchester City Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women travel to Reading as they look to continue their good form with victory at Reading. The blues have forced their way up the table following three successive victories, which have been enough to see manager Gareth Taylor nominated for Manager of the Month for October. Reading Have won just one and lost four of their opening five matches so far, and only got their first win of the season last weekend as they beat Leicester 2-1 at home.
The Independent

Jamie Vermiglio says Buxton’s FA Cup success is ‘a brilliant achievement’

Buxton manager Jamie Vermiglio hailed a “brilliant achievement” as they reached the second round of the FA Cup for the second successive season with a 2-0 win over Merthyr – but insists they were far from their best.Buxton were given a penalty when Liam Angel appeared to handle the ball inside the area and Diego De Girolamo stepped up to put the hosts in front and the home side eased any nerves heading into the final minutes when they grabbed a second through Jason Gilchrist.After the game, Vermiglio said: “It’s a brilliant achievement for the club, the town, the people,...
SB Nation

Opinion: Without Evans Sunderland look lost!

Looking at Saturday’s poor (yes, indeed very poor) defeat to Cardiff City, it is perhaps, again, necessary to consider how Sunderland’s midfield conundrum has shifted, again. In Sunderland’s last six matches, Tony Mowbray has attempted five different midfield combinations on our trips to Blackburn, Luton, Huddersfield, and a couple of journeys back to Wearside.
SB Nation

Southampton vs. Newcastle - Preview: Drinking Hasenhüttel beer

Newcastle United and the Toon Army will move down south on a rather long trip through the whole of England to face Southampton tomorrow. The Saints await in the confines of St Mary’s Stadium to host some lads that seem to be unstoppable these days when it comes to kicking balls around on top of green-grass fields.
SB Nation

Saturday football open thread

Happy Saturday, folks! There’s an absolute SLEW of football matches to watch today and they kick off at 11 a.m. ET. ...Wait, 11? Not 10? Yup. Because England ended Daylight Savings Time last week and USA doesn’t turn back its clocks until tomorrow, we on the east coast are now four hours behind jolly old England instead of five. At least for this week.

