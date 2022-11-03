Read full article on original website
BioNTech spokesperson: Vaccine to initially be imported to China
BERLIN (Reuters) – BioNTech will initially import its COVID-19 vaccine into China, said a spokesperson for the company on Friday, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Beijing that China would allow expatriates to receive the German company’s vaccine. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstucker, Writing by...
U.S. audit inspection of Chinese companies in Hong Kong ends – sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) – U.S. audit watchdog’s onsite inspection of the audit work of New York-listed Chinese firms, which started in Hong Kong in September, has ended, three people with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes of a resolution of a long-pending dispute. The seven-week long onsite...
Japan, China eyeing Kishida-Xi meet in mid-Nov -Sankei
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese and Chinese governments have started planning a meeting between Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and China’s President Xi Jinping in mid-November, the Sankei newspaper reported on Friday. The governments were arranging the meeting to be held alongside an international conference set to...
Remnants of China’s Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere
BEIJING (Reuters) – Remnants of China’s most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, re-entered the atmosphere on Friday at 6:08 p.m. Beijing time (10:08 GMT), China Manned Space said. Most of the remnants burnt up during re-entry and remaining remnants landed in area with coordinates 101.9 degrees west,...
Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world’s biggest economy. In a statement, the government raised a number of concerns about the tax...
U.S. privately asks Ukraine to show Russia it’s open to talks, the Washington Post reports
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. The paper quoted unnamed people...
Canada’s government tosses fiscal hot potato to central bank, analysts say
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s plan to spend an extra C$6.1 billion ($4.5 billion) in the next five months may undermine the central bank’s effort to curb inflation, despite Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s vow not to make the job of monetary policy harder, analysts said. Although the...
Factbox-Key points in Ethiopia’s ceasefire agreement
NAIROBI (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s government and forces from the Tigray region have agreed to stop fighting, a dramatic breakthrough after two years of war that killed thousands, displaced millions and threatened to tear apart Africa’s second most-populous country. The warring parties signed an agreement in Pretoria on...
Exclusive-G7 coalition has agreed to set fixed price for Russian oil -source
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) – The Group of Seven rich nations and Australia have agreed to set a fixed price when they finalize a price cap on Russian oil later this month, rather than adopting a floating rate, sources said on Thursday. U.S. officials and G7 countries have been in intense...
Indonesia gives emergency use approval to home-grown COVID-19 vaccine Inavac
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia has approved its home-grown coronavirus vaccine Inavac for emergency use, its food and drug agency said on Friday. The vaccine is the second locally made shot after Indovac, which was approved in September. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty)
Collins says Fed policy moving into new phase, open to smaller rate hikes
(Reuters) – Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said on Friday that while she supports pressing forward with interest rate rises to lower inflation, there’s a good chance the pace of future increases could be smaller than what the U.S. central bank has been delivering over recent months.
Poland asks EU to halt rule-of-law fines, minister says
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland has submitted an official request to the European Union to suspend fines of 1 million euros a day imposed by the bloc’s top court over Warsaw’s failure to implement a court order concerning judicial reforms, a Polish minister said on Friday. The fine...
President Raisi says Iran thwarted U.S. destabilisation
DUBAI (Reuters) – President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran’s cities were “safe and sound” after what he called a failed attempt by the United States to repeat the 2011 Arab uprisings in the Islamic Republic, Iranian media reported on Saturday as protests continued for a 50th day.
S&P upgrades Qatar’s credit rating on shrinking debt burden
(Reuters) – Ratings agency S&P on Friday raised Qatar’s long-term sovereign credit rating to “AA” from “AA-“, citing improvements in the government’s fiscal position. “Qatar’s debt interest costs as a share of government revenue have fallen, and we expect them to remain low...
U.S., Canada impose sanctions on two Haitian politicians
(Reuters) – The United States and Canada said on Friday they were imposing sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country’s Senate, over what Canada described as their operational support for armed gangs. The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue, who...
African Development Bank secures $31 billion at investment forum
ABIDJAN (Reuters) – The African Development Bank raised $31 billion in investment commitments for projects during the Africa Investment Forum, said the bank’s president Akinwumi Adesina at the end of the three-day meeting on Friday. It brings the total investment for the year to about $64 billion, said...
Czech lawmakers approve windfall tax on energy firms, banks
PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech lower house of parliament approved on Friday a steep 60% windfall tax on energy firms and banks, aiming to raise $3.4 billion next year from profits deemed excessive to fund help for people and firms hit by soaring electricity and gas prices. Power prices...
Air Lease revenue rises as travel boom boosts demand for jets
(Reuters) -Aircraft lessor Air Lease Corp reported a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand from airlines looking to expand their fleet to tap a boom in travel. Airlines are increasingly opting to lease new and young-used aircraft from lessors to offset jet delivery delays from Boeing...
Ukraine grid operator steps up rolling blackouts in some regions
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s national grid operator said on Saturday it would step up rolling blackouts in Kyiv and seven Ukrainian regions in response to what it said was increased electricity consumption. The power grid has been targeted by Russian air strikes in recent weeks and energy providers...
Hungary plans to change central bank law to ease budget burden -finance ministry
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s government will have five years instead of the current eight days to reimburse the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) in case the bank posts a loss on its operations, according to a bill published by the Ministry of Finance late on Friday. Hungary’s budget...
