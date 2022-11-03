Read full article on original website
Acting leader of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood dies at 85 – statement
CAIRO (Reuters) – The acting leader of Egypt’s outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, Ibrahim Munir, died on Friday, the organization said on its website. Munir, who died in London at the age of 85, was twice jailed in Egypt in the 1950s and 1960s and has lived in exile for most of the last 40 years.
Somalia army says at least 100 al Shabaab fighters killed in clashes
NAIROBI (Reuters) – Somalia’s army and allied clan militias have killed at least 100 al Shabaab fighters in heavy clashes in the central Hiran region, the defence ministry said on Friday, days after twin bombings killed at least 120 people in the capital. Al Shabaab, an al Qaeda...
Russian-installed Kherson authorities say no electricity, water in city after ‘sabotage’
(Reuters) – The Russian-installed administration in Ukraine’s Kherson region said on Sunday that a number of settlements, including Kherson city had lost water and power supplies after what it said was an act of “sabotage”. In a statement on Telegram, the Russian-installed Kherson administration said that...
New Russian submarine successfully fires ballistic missile -defence ministry
(Reuters) – A new nuclear-powered submarine that is soon set to enter service with the Russian navy has successfully fired a ballistic missile as part of final testing, the defence ministry said on Thursday. In a statement, the ministry said the Generalissimus Suvorov had launched a Bulava intercontinental missile...
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy expects to “open new page in cooperation” with Israel
(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday for winning the Israeli election and said he expected to “open a new page in cooperation” with the new government. “Ukraine and Israel share common values and challenges, which now require effective cooperation,” Zelenskiy tweeted, but...
Factbox-Key points in Ethiopia’s ceasefire agreement
NAIROBI (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s government and forces from the Tigray region have agreed to stop fighting, a dramatic breakthrough after two years of war that killed thousands, displaced millions and threatened to tear apart Africa’s second most-populous country. The warring parties signed an agreement in Pretoria on...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv mayor tells residents to prepare for the worst
Residents warned they must prepare for having no electricity, water or heating as temperatures drop below freezing
Poland asks EU to halt rule-of-law fines, minister says
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland has submitted an official request to the European Union to suspend fines of 1 million euros a day imposed by the bloc’s top court over Warsaw’s failure to implement a court order concerning judicial reforms, a Polish minister said on Friday. The fine...
Jailed Egypt dissident on 'water strike' as UK vows support
Jailed Egyptian dissident Alaa Abdel Fattah has stopped drinking water, his family said Sunday, escalating his hunger strike as world leaders arrive in the country for the COP27 climate summit. After a seven-month hunger strike during which he consumed only "100 calories a day", he has refused food altogether since Tuesday, and on Sunday launched a "water strike", his sister Sanaa Seif said in a statement.
France’s far-right party RN elects Bardella as new president
PARIS (Reuters) – French far-right party Rassemblement National on Saturday elected Jordan Bardella, 27, as its new president, to take over from Marine Le Pen and become the first party leader who is not a member of the Le Pen family. European Parliament member Bardella, who had already been...
Investigators are looking for dozens of expensive gifts given to Trump and his family by foreign governments, report says
The missing Trump gifts include diamond earrings, golf clubs, and a soccer ball from Vladimir Putin, The Washington Post reported.
Kenya opposition asks regional court to overturn election
NAIROBI (Reuters) – A leading Kenya opposition figure has petitioned the East African Court of Justice to overturn President William Ruto’s August election victory, a win that drew legal challenges but was upheld by the country’s top court. Martha Karua, a former justice minister who was the...
Key developments in Ukraine’s Kherson region since invasion
(Reuters) – Ukrainian forces are gearing up for a battle to retake the strategically important city of Kherson, with the outcome likely to prove decisive for Kyiv’s hopes of driving Russian troops from southern Ukraine. Kyiv’s forces have made significant advances in recent weeks through the southern province...
U.S. privately asks Ukraine to show Russia it’s open to talks, the Washington Post reports
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. The paper quoted unnamed people...
Pelosi hammer attack suspect was in U.S. illegally, immigration officials say
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The man charged with breaking into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband with a hammer is a Canadian citizen who was in the United States illegally 14 years after he entered as a visitor, U.S. officials said on Thursday. The U.S....
Canadian Supreme Court sides against First Nations woman in sentencing case
TORONTO (Reuters) – A split Canadian Supreme Court on Friday ruled limits on conditional sentences are constitutional, a setback for advocates of indigenous rights who argued the provisions discriminate against indigenous people, who are overrepresented in the country’s prisons. Lawyers for Cheyenne Sharma, a First Nations woman, did...
Iran successfully tests Ghaem 100 space launcher – state TV
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have successfully tested the first sub-orbital stage of the three-stage Ghaem 100 launch vehicle, Iranian state media reported on Saturday. “The flight test of this satellite carrier with a solid-fuelled engine …was successfully completed,” the state news agency lRNA reported.
Haitians hope for fuel supplies after police break up gang blockade at terminal
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – Haitians on Saturday hoped for a quick return of fuel supplies after police broke up a gang blockade that for two months had left the economy without gasoline or diesel and triggered a humanitarian crisis. Haiti’s National Police said in a statement late on Friday that...
White House: Biden was in solidarity with Iran protesters with “free” comment
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A White House spokesperson on Friday said President Joe Biden was expressing solidarity with protesters in Iran by telling a political rally that “we’re gonna free Iran.”. John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, made the comment to reporters a day after Biden’s...
As war rages, Ukrainian startups spread message of hope
LISBON (Reuters) – Ukrainian entrepreneurs brought a message of hope to this week’s Web Summit in Lisbon, Europe’s largest tech gathering that ended on Friday: the war has made them more resilient than ever. Standing next to her company’s stand, Olga Shapovalova, who works at education technology...
