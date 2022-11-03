Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Coinbase Criticizes Singapore's Crypto Regulations, Urges City-State to Embrace Retail Trading
Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong said that Singapore aims to be a Web3 hub, but disapproves of crypto trading. Coinbase recently secured approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to offer crypto payment services in the city-state. MAS responded that crypto companies are responsible for protecting their customers as...
How to open an investment account to build your first portfolio
You can start by opening a brokerage account, but watch out for commission fees and minimum account balance requirements.
NBC New York
How the CNBC Stock World Cup 2022 Works
From Apple to Tencent, LVMH to BHP, Naspers to Netflix. As we head into the World Cup season, CNBC will be taking a look at some of the world's biggest companies and pitting them against each other for the inaugural CNBC Stock World Cup 2022. Starting with the initial stages...
NBC New York
Germany's Dependence on China Is ‘Overblown,' But Critical Goods Diversification Needs to Improve: EU Chamber of Commerce
The top European business representative in China downplayed concerns over Germany's economic reliance on China as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes his maiden in-person visit to Beijing. President of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China Joerg Wuttke said many of Germany's imports from China are replaceable, although the country...
NBC New York
It's a ‘Wild West Out There': CEO Says Regulation Needed to Keep Firms in Line on Sustainability
The last few years have seen huge swathes of companies make net-zero commitments and other sustainability-related goals. While such commitments draw attention, actually achieving them is a huge task with significant financial and logistical hurdles. "Without regulation, everybody is doing their own thing and it's quite a wild, wild west...
NBC New York
Barclays Cuts China GDP Outlook After Forecasting U.S., Europe Recession
BEIJING — Barclays cut its forecast for China's economic growth next year to 3.8%, based partly on expectations of a drop in global demand for Chinese goods. The firm's U.S. and European economics teams forecast recessions next year, Barclays' Hong Kong-based Jian Chang and Yingke Zhou said in a report Wednesday.
Comments / 0