ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Coinbase Criticizes Singapore's Crypto Regulations, Urges City-State to Embrace Retail Trading

Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong said that Singapore aims to be a Web3 hub, but disapproves of crypto trading. Coinbase recently secured approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to offer crypto payment services in the city-state. MAS responded that crypto companies are responsible for protecting their customers as...
NBC New York

How the CNBC Stock World Cup 2022 Works

From Apple to Tencent, LVMH to BHP, Naspers to Netflix. As we head into the World Cup season, CNBC will be taking a look at some of the world's biggest companies and pitting them against each other for the inaugural CNBC Stock World Cup 2022. Starting with the initial stages...
NBC New York

Barclays Cuts China GDP Outlook After Forecasting U.S., Europe Recession

BEIJING — Barclays cut its forecast for China's economic growth next year to 3.8%, based partly on expectations of a drop in global demand for Chinese goods. The firm's U.S. and European economics teams forecast recessions next year, Barclays' Hong Kong-based Jian Chang and Yingke Zhou said in a report Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy